The chances of dying outweighed surviving. So he started building

It has taken 27 months so far for Steve Franklin to turn a garden shed into an art room and healing space, but he says the project has helped him manage his life-threatening illness.

Leaving hospital after a month on an oncology ward, Steve Franklin looked at his bleak backyard and thought he better create something for his pregnant wife to remember him by.

Franklin (Ngāti Rereahu) had a near-zero blood platelet count – normal is 150 to 400 – and he was still needing transfusions every three days.

His life-threatening conditions, amegakaryocytic thrombocytopenia​ and aplastic anaemia, a type of bone marrow failure, make him susceptible to constant infections.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Steve and Alana Franklin, with Caleb, 22 months, have faced tough times dealing with his crippling illness.

“It wasn't getting better,” the Eltham, Taranaki, man says. “The chances of dying outweighed surviving. I just had a slim chance and it was fading very fast.

“Lana was pregnant, driving down from Taranaki (to Palmerston North Hospital) and the topic at that time was how would you like your funeral to be.”

When he picked up enough to go home – which he says felt like a miracle in itself – he looked out over his back section and thought he better get to work.

“It was a blank canvas,” Franklin says.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The garden shed has been transformed into a healing and art room, Te Whakaroarangi.

“I thought if my treatment is not going to work, I better hurry up and give Lana something to remember me by.

“I did a few raised gardens, a shade house, and then I just didn’t stop. It was like Forrest Gump, just running.

“I looked at this dirty old tin shed, and I thought what am I going to do with that?”

Supplied Before: Franklin says he was inspired to upgrade the "dirty old tin shed".

Franklin, 45, credits the building project with helping improve his health.

After leaving hospital in September 2019, he gradually improved, and survived to see the birth of his son, Caleb.

He has taken two years so far to slowly convert a garden shed into a tiny house, which he and his wife now use as a healing and art room, and which he calls My Healing Room: Te Whakaroarangi.

Supplied Caleb Franklin was born in March 2020.

His haematologist told him the project seemed to be helping increase his platelet count.

“My haematologist said, ‘I don’t know what’s happening, but your blood is beginning to rise. Keep doing what you’re doing.’”

Franklin, who has worked as a combat soldier, diving instructor, truck driver and apprentice builder, was accustomed to being fit and strong. In the past two years, he has only been able to work for short periods a day, from 10 minutes to a few hours.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The backyard is still a work in progress for the Franklin family.

He has lined the shed, lifted the roof and extended it, put in a window, built a deck, and extended a wall to make the space larger.

He’s now working on repurposing internal bifold doors to make them weatherproof as they are being used as the entry doors. He still needs to line the ceiling with plasterboard, and put in an RCD for lighting.

”It’s a space to be in, meditate, listen to music, just chill,” he says. He also uses the space to paint landscapes and portraits, acrylic on canvas.

“It took two years of determination, blood, sweat and tears,” he says. “I needed a long-term project that I could work on when I could and for as long as I want.”

Knowing his condition could be terminal, he wanted to “trick the body that I was still working”.

“At the start I hit the wall, got depressed and discouraged. I needed to understand my new horizon isn’t my old horizon.

“When you have something that’s crippling your body, your mind needs to catch up with that.”

Franklin says he was unwell for years before his 2019 diagnosis.

“I kept going back to work and saying I’ll be right,” he says. “The ground was rushing up at me, I had a hangover headache, leg pain, cramping. I could just feel my body pulsating with pain.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Steve Franklin spends time in his new space, which doubles as an art room and a “chill out” healing space.

The couple had hoped Alana’s pregnancy with Caleb would be a turning point for them as she had experienced 13 miscarriages and two ectopic pregnancies previously.

“When we bought our new home, we thought it was onwards and upwards. We were in the property market, baby coming. But three days after shifting, I said to Alana ‘I’m not well.’"

Two and a half years later, he tries to keep on an even keel, although it’s not possible to avoid recurrent infections.

He says having a building project created its own alternate stress and gave him problems that he could solve.

One example he gives is finding an old window on Facebook Marketplace that didn’t have a frame.

“That didn’t stop me because I know how to do a casing. I gave myself a week or two to get it done. In the end, it took me three months.”

That success spurred him on. “With the seriousness of the disease, it can consume you,” Franklin says. “You need something to pre-occupy your mind.”