I have to put my puppy down: A cautionary tale

It's amazing how quickly a dog becomes part of the family.

OPINION: There’s a goofy photo of me taken the day I brought my puppy home. I’m holding him in the passenger seat, looking guilty. He, at 11 weeks old, is a grinning ball of german shepherd fluff.

I look guilty because he should be in his crate securely in the back. But he was crying and now that I’m holding him, he’s stopped.

I’m also looking a bit sheepish because I’ve gone and acquired a dog (another dog - I already have a 10-year-old schnoodle) without months of preparation.

It wasn’t totally irresponsible: I work from home. I have a big backyard. I’m prepared to put a lot of time into training him.

READ MORE:

* How your pet changes your brain chemistry for the better

* TradeMe pet sales allow 'backyard breeders' to thrive, say consumers and advocates

* Why are sellers suddenly charging $6000 for a poodle cross-breed?

* Puppy love: How the pitter patter of tiny paws can change your life



“Life is short,” my friend said. “Get the puppy” were the unspoken words behind it. And so I did.

We call him Benji. My kids adore him. My 20-year-old, who lives in another city, comes home especially to visit him.

For the first month I reel at the consequences of what I’ve done: nighttime waking for toileting, constant attention, the need to take only short walks (five minutes per month of life), fear of leaving the house without him for what might be ruined on my return.

Joanna Davis The dog ate my homework turns out to be a valid excuse.

A non-exhaustive list of the things he’s chewed includes the leather lounge suite, the arm of an outdoor chair, the bathroom lino, the actual corner of my house.

But that’s all par for the course. And we love him. He plays fight club with our other dog. He loves swimming. He follows me around the house, even if I'm only getting up from my desk for a minute.

When we come home, he greets us with his head bobbing, whole body wagging. He learns sit, and down, and spin around. He graduates from puppy school.

Because he’s a big dog (already 32kg at six months), I’m determined to train him within an inch of his life and so I’ve bought a book, a clicker, treat pouch and online training subscription. Every time he pulls on the lead, I stop. It makes walks slow, but he’s learning.

He’s no angel. He does things like bark at other dogs when on the lead, not aggressively but because he wants to play with them. He chases our chickens and gently bites their tail feathers.

He whines to be patted in the morning, but won’t come to my side of the bed, instead crying until I go to where he is to pat him.

And, actually that last one might have been a clue.

I finally took him to the vet at six months when it became obvious that he was limping, not just walking in a goofy puppy way. The vet walked him up and down, manipulated his hips and said it looked like hip dysplasia, but he needed X-rays to confirm.

My friend was visiting from out of town. She indulged us by shortening our walk to allow him to swim and not walk too far. Having lost a 12-year-old dog a year ago, she said words to the effect: “You’ve only had him three months. No big loss to put him down.”

“I know we’d eventually get over it,” I said, as a piece of my heart shrivelled up and died.

Joanna Davis Billie and Benji: Having two dogs makes for a great working from home environment.

We love him so much, I keep telling people. As if that mantra should protect us.

The X-rays show he has severe congenital hip dysplasia in his rear legs and elbow dysplasia in a front leg. There are surgical options, but all are complicated, invasive and success is not guaranteed.

One involves cutting his pelvis and re-angling it, another total hip replacement, still another removing bone to cut the head off his femurs. Some of them involve waiting until he gets worse.

Joanna Davis/Stuff With a 10 year age gap, the dogs' best form of interaction tends to be play fighting. Sharing sticks is rare.

“How will I know when that is?” I ask the vet.

“When he struggles to get up, walks real slow, needs lifting into the car.”

“He’s already doing all those things,” I say.

“Euthanasia is not a wrong option,” she says. “He was born severely compromised.”

So we’ve made a date and a time for her to come to the house and put him to sleep. He has drugs for pain relief meanwhile. Telling the children was horrible.

If we ever get another dog, I will investigate the breeder much more thoroughly. I’ll ask for hip scores. I’ll want to talk to owners of dogs from other litters.

None of those things would have prevented Benji being born, of course. For him, this is the kindest thing to do.

I come across a quote by the author Brianna Wiest: “Sometimes you get what you want. Other times, you get a lesson in patience, timing, alignment, empathy, compassion, faith, perseverance, resilience, humility, trust, meaning, awareness, resistance, purpose, clarity, grief, beauty, and life.”