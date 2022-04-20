Tiny homes: Are they for keeps, or just a temporary solution?

Former world-class triathletes Erin Baker and Scott Molina bought a Ruru tiny home last year to use as a holiday home. It was loaded on to a barge at Marahau, before being transported to Awaroa in Abel Tasman National Park.

There’s no denying the tiny homes industry is fast-growing – there are wait lists for new homes, and builders are working flat out to meet demand.

The recent Tiny Home Expo in Auckland attracted nearly 10,000 people eager to step inside a tiny house and find out more. The soaring property market in recent years is a major incentive to investigate a more economical housing solution. But are people buying for keeps?

Tiny Homes Expo director Sharla May says it’s a big misconception to think the main demographic for the tiny house industry is young people trying to get into the property market.

“The difficulty many young people face is getting financing for tiny homes,” May says. “Most lenders treat them as vehicles, and have caps on lending for personal or vehicle loans. Many lenders also have high interest rates for those types of loans.”

May has crunched the numbers from visitors attending the previous Tiny Home Expo, held in 2020. She says the largest demographic has become couples and singles over 45 who want to release equity they have built up in traditional property.

“They are making lifestyle changes to reduce work pressures, and reduce time being spent maintaining a larger property. This demographic generally lives in tiny homes long-term.”

Lara Boddington/Soul Sisters Photography Sheila and Noel Boddington of Auckland made the decision to trade in their smart four-bedroom home in Titirangi for a tiny house, which is currently under construction.

Jamie Cameron of New Plymouth-based NZ Tiny Homes has 11 tiny homes under construction at any one time. He says eight out of 10 tiny homes sold by the company are put onto piles: “This pretty much means they are living in it permanently, and it is not a temporary solution.

“Our tiny homes are all compliant with the building code – they are inspected – so it’s very much like building and living in a house. If they are going to be a second dwelling on the property for mum, or for investment, then they are certainly permanent.

“There are times people may live in one while their house is being built, which may take a couple of years.”

supplied This is the Lara tiny house from Shaye’s Tiny Homes. There are similarities with the bespoke tiny house the Boddingtons have planned for themselves.

Sheila Boddington, marketing manager of Shaye’s Tiny Homes in Auckland, who has ordered a tiny house for herself and her husband, also says retired people, or people whose children have flown the coop, tend to stay in their houses the longest.

“Some have been in them for many years,” she says. “We do have some single dads who have been in their houses for about four years now.

“First home owners tend to be the ones who save up while in a tiny house and then go out and buy a new home after a few years. And parents with very little children tend to want a bigger space when their children get older, but people with a single child often choose to stay in a tiny house for a longer time.”

Hawke’s Bay tiny home builders François and Sarah-Lee Guittenit of Le Workshop lived in a 7m x 3m tiny home in Napier with their three children for more than three years. They sold their Napier property in 2020 and moved to a larger property with a house at Haumoana.

FLORENCE CHARVIN Francois and Sarah-Lee Guittenit of Le Workshop pictured with children Poppy, LouLou and Francis on the deck of their tiny house in Napier in November 2017. They lived in the home for more than three years.

Florence Charvin The family's tiny house had plenty of innovative storage solutions. The three children shared a bedroom beneath their parents' mezzanine bedroom.

François Guittenit said at the time: “The children were getting bigger, and the space was feeling smaller. We always said where we lived – our physical house – and how we organise our families, is according to our needs at the time. And those needs change.”

Boddington says Shaye’s Tiny Homes has noticed when a single person marries, they might sell their tiny home.

“A new partner is not always open to living in a tiny house. We have sold almost 70 houses, and out of all our clients, we only know of two single mums who have gone into a relationship and sold their house.

SUPPLIED Last year Renee Gillies and her husband Moa Wharerau moved into a new tiny house on their property in Ōwhata, Rotorua, so family can live in the main house. Renee is pictured in the kitchen with granddaughter Grace.

“One couple with three children, who are emigrating, have sold their house, and a young couple who moved to a different part of New Zealand sold. One couple on Waiheke Island built a bigger house, but kept their tiny house to operate as an Airbnb.”

And it appears tiny houses do hold their value, depending on the quality of the build.

May says: “Of the 10 tiny homes that we know of that have been sold secondhand, eight have been sold for the original cost price or higher, due to people who are getting into the market not wanting to wait the one-to-two-year delay for a new build.”

This is backed by Boddington, who says all the company’s tiny houses they know have been on-sold, have fetched a higher price than the original owners paid.

supplied Build Tiny director Gina Stevens has extended the living space in her tiny home by adding a tiny cabin, linked by a covered deck.

Gina Stevens of Build Tiny in Katikati says the business has built 63 tiny homes in the five years it has been operating. “When someone moves on, they do contact us to see if we have any leads, but we have only had maybe five to seven cases. As far as we know, the rest are still living in their tiny homes.”

Stevens, who lives in a tiny house herself, says not all the 63 owners bought their tiny house to live in full-time. “Some people buy them to use as Airbnbs or family baches. One couple in Auckland like to travel, and they put their tiny house on Airbnb when they are not using it.”

Stevens also says tiny home owners often find their own solutions to problems that might have sparked a move. She herself has built a cabin and joined it to her tiny home with a covered deck.

supplied Gina Steven's cabin (left) provides a guest room, making it easier for her to have friends and family to stay.

“I missed entertaining family and friends and having people come and stay. The cabin with the covered deck adds an extra room.”

Meanwhile, Boddington and her husband plan to put their tiny house on family land – her daughter and husband are looking for a suitable block.

“We will probably move a few times, but hopefully it will be our forever home. Who says a home has to be stuck on one piece of ground? Perhaps, one day our home will be near the sea. But for now, it will be near our grandchildren.”