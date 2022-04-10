Grand Designs UK: Monolithic concrete bunker build gets Kevin McCloud all worked up

Grand Designs UK shows us how this monolithic concrete house really looked at its first reveal. In reality it was a lot rougher than we saw three years ago, and McCloud was not as enthusiastic as we were led to believe.

REVIEW: Grand Designs UK presenter Kevin McCloud is not one to hold back – if he thinks a build is bad, he’ll say so. Or so we thought.

And that’s how it is with the final build in the current series. It’s fair to say it doesn’t go smoothly. But we know this, because we saw this build three years ago.

The couple, Adrian and Megan Corrigall, moved in after three years, and now we see that original reveal again – the uncut version as it were. It turns out the solid concrete house was more of an unfinished disaster than we were led to believe, with a very rough finish, and terrible leaks. But they didn’t show us all the bad stuff, and we didn’t hear all McCloud’s harsh words back then.

CHANNEL 4 Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud revisits this build in East Sussex, and we see the bits he left out of the first screening.

He actually likened it to a prison. We now hear he also said: “Although they’ve made an attempt to add colour and character to this bleak concrete world, it’s hard to imagine living in here.”

He compared it to an electricity substation. “It’s rare that you can call a building ‘hostile’, but this one looks like it wants to take you prisoner. For people who like their Brutalist concrete, this is on the brutal end of brutal.

CHANNEL 4 The raw concrete has been refined since the last visit- it is not nearly as rough around the edges.

“If only the waterworks were just outside – there are serious leaks coming through the roof.” We hear McCloud say was no heating, yet we were originally told there was heating underfoot.

Fortunately for the owners and us, McCloud decides to revisit the house, so now we are about to see what’s changed.

And, in case you missed it, Grand Designs takes us back. The build in East Sussex is one giant experiment. It was supposed to take a year, so it should have been completed in April 2018, but it took four years all up.

CHANNEL 4 Adrian and Megan Corrigall inside their reworked house - they have coated all the walls with resin so they glow and seem a little less raw. Skylights feature throughout the house, bringing natural light into dark corners.

A concrete addict

Adrian is a “concrete addict” – he fell in love with the sculptural curves and smoothness of the skateparks he rode on as a kid on a BMX. He loves to touch the concrete: “It feels as good as it looks.”

He wants to build a concrete house for his family, but he also wants to use new, unproven technology, ie concrete without the usual steel reinforcing or rebars. (Is he crazy?)

He has found a Swiss lab developing concrete reinforced with glass and stainless steel microfibres – McCloud calls it “nano concrete”. The structural engineer he hires is nervous and demands he put the usual steel reinforcing into the ground-floor slab and roof.

CHANNEL 4 The single-level house comprises seven different levels - there are not many exterior windows in some areas.

“Everything about this project screams experimentation,” says McCloud.

Adrian’s plan is not straightforward – that ground-floor slab for the single-storey, 290 square-metre bunker is on seven different levels, and there are seven different roof levels. Even the dining table will sit in its own “conversation pit”.

But Adrian is a risk-taker. There are great shots of him at work – he is a deep-sea diver maintaining oil fields, and we see him all suited up diving deep into the freezing North Sea with fish swimming past. All kudos to the photographer who went down there with him.

The build progresses slowly – Adrian heads back to sea for a month to earn more money as costs ramp up, which doesn’t make things easy for Megan.

CHANNEL 4 The kitchen has been rebuilt - it originally featured cabinets from an old science lab.

Adrian even tells us: “If you want to test the mettle of your marriage, do a self build.”

Needless to say, they are guinea pigs for the new concrete, and there are plenty of hitches, which we don’t need to repeat here. “We don’t want it to be perfect,” says Adrian. But there are some very rough, sharp patches on what will be internal walls.

Could you live in a car park?

McCloud says there is a fundamental question to be asked: “Could you live in a car park?” Because that is exactly what it looks like.

CHANNEL 4 Ligne Roset softs wrap around the snug.

CHANNEL 4 Despite the colour blocking, this is a fairly austere child's bedroom.

They have spent their “house-build pot” because it is all taking such a long time. So Adrian is back to sea again to earn more money.

When the windows arrive, it feels as though they are getting somewhere. But again, they run out of money. Megan says: “It’s an absolute nightmare. We’ve got credit card bills up to our eyeballs. He’s gone (again) and left me to it. It’s literally been the worst week of my life. It’s been awful.”

McCloud returns in October 2018 for that original reveal, because the family has moved in. But it’s appalling this time round, and that’s where we see those things that were not shown first time.

He describes the house as “extreme”. Old science cabinets in their original condition form the drawers in the kitchen island. “We don’t clean anything up,” says Megan.

CHANNEL 4 There is a strong visual continuity between the rooms.

“I don’t think I could sleep here, not easily,” says McCloud when they’re in the bedroom.

But there’s an architectural honesty about the house that really appeals – you can see where they are going with this build.

McCloud returns for a second reveal

More than two years after the family moved in (and after that first screening), and a massive four years after the build started, McCloud returns, and it looks as though they’ve taken a lot of his comments to heart.

“When it first aired, people described it as a bunker or mausoleum,” McCloud says on his way to the house. “Not helped of course by the fact it was unfinished. But they must have done some worked, refined it, finessed it. I am hoping they’ve turned it into a proper piece of architecture – somewhere that’s a delight to live in, that isn’t dank and dark and dripping, but which is an inspirational home.”

It does look different. The rough and crumbly concrete bits have gone (along with the leaks). It is much more refined. On the inside, they have coated he exposed concrete with a resin, so it gleams, and they have “skimmed off” the rough edges and defects. The building’s insulation means they don’t often need to heat the house.

“It’s concrete from another planet,” he says. And he is wowed by the polished concrete and “curated collection” of keepsakes and Mid-century furniture.

Changes and improvements

Adrian admits it has taken a long time to realise that original dream in its entirety – with an interior that’s exactly as he imagined.

“The bunker is filled with joy,” says McCloud, and we agree. It’s “promise” was always there, but now it has been fulfilled. There is colour, and there are skylights and very high ceilings that add to the drama. And contrary to what you might think, McCloud is at pains to point out it is warm and cosy.

The science-lab kitchen has gone. It turned out to be too impractical. No surprises there. The new cabinets are made from recycled plumwood that dates from 1964.

CHANNEL 4 This is the not-so-welcoming entry - first find the front door.

And the snug, with its Ligne Roset sofas is cool. “I do find life-size portraits of skeletons really add cosiness to a room,” McCloud notes sarcastically.

One of the children admits he is often called “the car park kid” at school, because he lives in the car park or the nuclear bunker. “But when my friends started coming here, they stopped calling me that, and they actually realised this is actually a really cool building.”

It’s a long way from that skateboard park. But it’s a stunning house, and it’s fantastic that the children (“a chip off the old concrete block”) also appreciate the architecture for what it is – a glimpse into the future.

The only things we would change? The depressing, unwelcoming entry, and the artwork shown above.

Costs did escalate over time. They originally budgeted £400,000, and they have spent around £500,000, plus the land (£500,000), so that’s around NZ$1.9 million.

A great show to end the series.