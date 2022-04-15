Developer's app tracks her stolen plants to nearby house, where they 'ping' for police

Kirsty Merriman was so fed up with a thief breaking into her new development and nicking her native landscaping, she turned to technology to fix the problem.

Merriman, who is completing a 14-unit development on a high-profile corner site in Auckland’s Takanini, had spent $42,000 on the soft landscaping, which included lush ponga trees, expensive nikau palms and dozens of smaller native plants and creepers – all growing beautifully.

She noticed plants gradually disappearing over a six-week period, despite security fences and CCTV cameras, which showed the thefts taking place at night.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kirsty Merriman says even the biggest ponga and nikau palms were stolen.

And that’s when Merriman decided to take matters into her own hands. She belongs to a large Facebook group, Subdivision NZ, and asked the group if they had any ideas of what to do.

“One of our members in Wellington suggested Apple AirTags, which can be tracked by an app. So I bought some, and embedded them into all the plants.”

And soon enough, in a final midnight heist, the biggest haul was uplifted. “The nikaus were clearly very difficult to get out, because we noticed the person had tried to dig them out three times.”

Stuff Before (left) and after the theft (right) - these ponga were recovered and replanted, but they have not survived the stress and will be replaced.

“There was so much damage – the person had trailed dirt right along the pathways, and there were huge holes where the trees had been pulled out.”

While Merriman was talking to police about the theft she was pinged by her AirTag app to tell her plants were no longer on site. She could see the plants were at a house not far away.

“I drove there, and I could see them all on this person’s property. I called the police back and said I wanted to go in, but that idea didn’t go down very well. So I waited at the gate and two police cars arrived.”

‘Ping, ping, ping all over the garden’

“I was able to show the police the landscape plan and site photos, but more importantly, I told them to walk up to the plants, while I ‘pinged’ them, and sure enough, we could hear ‘ping, ping, ping’ all over the garden as I set each tag off.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Merriman demonstrates the Apple AirTag app that tracked her plants.

Within 90 minutes, the plants were back on site. But, many of the pongas and ferns did not like being moved and have since died.They will be replaced through an insurance claim.

A person appeared in court last week, with the next scheduled court appearance set down for June 2, 2022 in the Manukau District Court.

“The police called it a good outcome,” Merriman says.

But she is still frustrated. And that’s because the new development is providing affordable community housing – six of the terrace houses are permanent rentals owned by Merriman, already tenanted with young couples, single mums and social housing tenants. Other units are Lifemark 5-Star and Homestar 7 builds, which provide full access for people with disabilities.

Supplied The site manager loads the stolen ponga into a ute.

SUPPLIED Police recover the stolen plants following Merriman's call.

‘Stealing from their own community’

“This person was stealing from their own community,” she says. “One person was getting the plants that 14 households were sharing, and they were not cheap plants. And the time and labour costs to my business are huge.

“All these units are built to an affordable home budget, but to a higher spec than average. I am keeping the rentals, and they should still be standing strong in 100 years. The heart of my message as a developer is responsibility – social, environmental and financial.”

In her victim impact statement to police, Merriman wrote: “The deliberate theft of our plants led to despair at being able to deliver a small development that was lush and green – why should we try to create a development with beautiful landscaping for our Tāmaki Makaurau? My energy and enthusiasm for producing something outstanding has come into question.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Merriman says the theft has impacted on her energy and enthusiasm.

Supplied Before the theft, the native plants were thriving.

“Having worked through what has been an exceedingly difficult two years, the theft was a significant set-back - just imagine what it was like to see the natives gone from the common area with dirt strewn about the new concrete at 7am in the morning, not once but over three events! The time we all took to repair the damage to the gardens, make statements to the police, and further secure the site were additional stresses that my team and I had to take on.”

CCTV video shown to Stuff included evidence of another large theft of secured timber – again around midnight.

Supplied There were several dirt trails where plants were dragged.

Merriman works with PJM Projects, which undertakes all the project management on her developments. This development was designed by The Development Collective and built by Green Homes NZ.

Official police advice for keeping safe states people should never take the law into their own hands, or take unnecessary risk.