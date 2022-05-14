From Gore's Gold Guitars to opening for country music legend Bonnie Raitt

Gore artist Liz Bristow has welcomed her country singer daughter Jackie Bristow home from Nashville, Tennessee during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Country singer Jackie Bristow is normally based in Nashville, Tennessee, but Covid-19 has landed her back at the family home in Gore – which she’s taking as a chance to collaborate with her artist mum, Liz.

Her musical career has seen Bristow, 48, tour the US and Europe, opening for such big names as Boz Scaggs, Bonnie Raitt, Foreigner and Steve Miller Band, but now she’s touring New Zealand and giving back to Kiwi kids who want to learn songwriting.

JACKIE BRISTOW:

This is the family home I grew up in, but wherever I’ve lived I’ve always had Mum’s art.

I had a house full when I lived in Balmain, Sydney. Then I moved to Los Angeles in 2005, and on to Austin, Texas, four years later, and I had a lot of her art shipped over.

READ MORE:

* Nashville entertainer staying put in New Zealand for now

* Is it OK to buy books you'll never read, just to make your shelves look good?

* 30-year mortgage? No, thanks: We're paying ours off by the time we turn 50



Every room in the house I eventually bought in Nashville is like an art gallery.

Mum’s a beautiful artist. I love the colour, the movement. She captures the spirit. Her paintings make me feel less homesick.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Jackie playing the piano originally owned by her nana Molly Scully, who was a piano teacher and who sewed all of her and sister Katrina’s outfits when they performed in their younger years.

I’ve been playing music since I was 11 and making a living from it since I was 17, including making five albums.

I grew up singing country music as a kid: Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson. I have less of a Kiwi accent when I sing.

I have a lot of Kiwi friends in America. There’s a big ex-pat community in Nashville and LA – they’re both melting pot music towns. People go to further their careers, you know what it’s taken to get there, so you always end up connecting.

Robyn Edie The Maton guitar is an Australian guitar that Jackie Bristow has travelled with for 20 years.

I probably had quite a lot of blind faith and I was naive in some ways. I just went. I travelled all around playing shows solo for a decade: Texas, California, Arizona.

Then my producer came and toured with me. I’d been opening for Boz Scaggs, Chris Isaac, Bonnie Raitt, Tommy Emmanuel, Foreigner and Steve Miller Band. Big shows like that and smaller shows – just whatever it took to put tours together, make a living and keep doing whatever to keep making albums.

You’ve got to be in it for the music, not for the money. I think it’s just a streak that’s in some people: I’d be miserable if I had a nine to five job.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Jackie Bristow has made the most of the time in New Zealand, visiting family, recording two albums and developing a song-writing programme for children.

You get to do things you never dreamed of. I’ve played with world class musicians for 20 years. That’s dream-come-true stuff on an artistic level.

For instance, I was so influenced by Bonnie Raitt’s music and her Nick of Time album. I got to tour with her twice and she chose me herself to open for her.

I came home just before the (2020) lockdown to do a tour. I’d come for quite a long trip, two and a half months, but my flight back was cancelled. Things got really bad in America so I thought I might as well just stay.

It was a forced thing but a lot of great things have happened.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Jackie Bristow finished her new album, Outsider, while in New Zealand over lockdown, and released it in March.

I’ve been developing a songwriting programme for kids in Queenstown and Wānaka, partnered with Youthtown NZ, and I recorded a little kids EP called Jackie B and the Mini Band.

And I was able to finish my Outsider album (released March 4). The title comes from the story of my life, going from Gore, Invercargill, Queenstown, Christchurch, Sydney, LA, Austin, Nashville – always being on the fringe, the outside, but making my way in.

My nana Molly was a piano teacher, and played the organ in church; Mum would sing.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Jackie and her sister Katrina performing at Gore’s Gold Guitar awards in the 1980s. Their nana sewed their shirts.

I had a cool school teacher at St Mary’s primary, Mr Hailes, who made everybody learn ukulele and guitar. So by the time I was 10, I could play them pretty well.

We went in the Gold Guitars when I was 11, and my sister was 8. Nana Molly Scully made our outfits – my sister and I were dressed like twins with little checkered shirts, cowboy boots that were five sizes too big, and cowboy hats.

For a decade we travelled around playing rodeos, festivals, country music competitions. It’s a very big community in Southland, a lot of talent around.

I’m a bit torn now, after two years here. I’m going back for a tour for a few months in July, but I lost my green card.

Mum and I are planning to do the art and music together again next year, at three or four galleries in New Zealand.

I always have one of her paintings on stage, and usually sell it. A lot of people who love art love music.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Liz Bristow says her art is so satisfying, she can’t imagine retiring from painting.

LIZ BRISTOW:

I’ve always drawn and painted even as a kid. I was a commercial artist, sign writing and window dressing and stuff like that.

I went full-time painting about 15 years ago.

Jackie always takes a painting and pops it on stage, and every time it sells – so we thought why not just do a tour?

Robyn Edie Some of Liz Bristow’s artwork at her home in Gore – she also sells through galleries.

I’ve always loved music. I sang a bit at school and my mother was a music teacher. When the Gold Guitars came, Mum said: You have to take the girls along.

The kids just started getting into competitions and winning. It was a great circuit to go around the South Island. It seemed normal then but I can’t imagine kids doing it now because they’re on screens.

We’d take the caravan and just cruise around the circuit; holidays, weekends, long weekends.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Beth and Amy Duffill-Brookes first arrived in Invercargill as an engaged couple in 2017, since then they have gotten married on Monkey Island, bought a house, made numerous friends and have no plans to ever leave their newfound home.

The kids encouraged me to go to art school. The girls were growing up a little bit. It was naturally influenced by all the music. It all came together.

It’s just me and Spike here. But Jackie was here over lockdown which was great for us. She and I had a lot of time: I was painting, she was playing guitar. There were no distractions.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Liz Bristow has been painting full-time for about 15 years.

I love Gore. Friends. It’s a pretty little town, and so well known for country music. That was a big thing. Because we lived here, it was so easy to get involved in it.

As far as the art goes, it was good too. There’s a good little buzz of music and art around.

I don’t think I’ll ever retire. I’ll always paint, I think.