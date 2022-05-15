Glass artist Luke Jacomb says this Ponsonby restaurant is 'like church'

Glass artist Luke Jacomb has recently moved with partner Tara Ross to a four-bedroom home in Ponsonby that has big walls and is filled with light, to better display their artwork.

Glass artist Luke Jacomb has just moved back to his childhood stomping ground, Ponsonby, where he says going to restaurant Prego is like going to church.

Jacomb first learned glassblowing aged 12, helping out in the workshop of his father, pioneering New Zealand glassblower John Croucher, and now, 33 years later, Jacomb is adjusting to life without his dad, who was also his best friend.

LUKE JACOMB:

We live in a four-bedroom renovated villa in Ponsonby, just 100m off Ponsonby Road.

That’s me, my partner, Tara, and her son Cooper (who’s 4), and my daughter Frankie-June, who’s 10. We moved here last month.

I was in Waterview near the zoo. I still have that house but I use it as offices, and I blow glass out of an old barn on the property.

The reason Tara and I wanted this place is it’s a much larger, more lavish house; all of these beautiful walls and lots of light everywhere.

LAWRENCE SMITH The canvas is an early one from Jacomb’s childhood friend, Levi Hawken. Jacomb traded it for a pair of vintage jeans, some shoes and a piece of his own art. The egg-like shapes are part of the Alembics series. The pink face was a collaboration with friend, Owen Dippie.

We’ve basically turned the house into a showroom of my artwork.

My mother lives just around the corner, and it’s nice to be closer to her, especially as my father passed away in September.

Tara and I have been together for about a year. The kids get on good. They’re getting to the point where they’re like siblings: They fight like cats and dogs.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The pink Motorola, is by Scott Dunster, Jacomb’s production manager. Jacomb says it was a “virtuouso process” making the aerial without it breaking.

But, Frankie-June is a really motherly child. She’ll say, ‘I don’t like Cooper’ but then she’ll make sure he doesn’t hit his head on a table.

Frankie-June goes and spends a night a week with my Mum. They go out to Prego, which is our favourite restaurant. We’ve been there every week for probably 35 years. It’s like church for us.

They just have amazing consistency with the food, the atmosphere, and the service. The staff there have some kind of cult going where you can’t be a dick, you have to take your A-game every night.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Lukeke Design birds are displayed in the hallway, giving a “burst of colour and movement” as people walk past, Jacomb says.

Because we’ve been going there for so long, we can request things that used to be on the menu 10 years ago, and they make it for us, like a Portofino pizza – it tastes exactly the same as it did 30 years ago.

My dad is really sorely missed by them. He was the dude, a cool Ponsonby artist. He would walk up and down Ponsonby Road every morning.

My father and I were best friends as well as being in the same industry.

LAWRENCE SMITH The red “licorice” is by Simon Lewis Wards, another of Jacomb’s artist friends.

We would talk on the phone for a couple of hours every day, and we’d go out for lunch three or four times a week. There’s a sorrow that you can’t really explain.

I blow glass every day so in a way he hasn’t really gone. He’s just turned into another material. I look at the glass I make and I see him in it.

I started first making glass just helping out on the weekends when I was about 12 or 13. I’d earn some pocket money helping inflate the glass, or bringing parts that he would add to it.

LAWRENCE SMITH This piece is by Matthew Hall, who makes what Jacomb describes as “retro Venetian-style glasswork, revivified”.

I’d also do some of the finishing work, like polishing.

I haven’t done anything else for 33 years.

Being John Croucher’s son, people think you get a bit of a free ride, that I must be a silver spoon kind of kid. But, it meant I had to work harder to establish myself. People didn’t make it any easier for me.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The yellowhead, or mōhua, is one of the newer birds from Lukeke Design.

My dad said before he passed away that he was amazed at how skilled I’d become at blowing glass. We collaborated on a series called Alembics up until he died, a very successful series of work.

So when I’m up in Seattle next month, I’ll make a new series as a tribute. I’ll continue the work we were doing.

I’m a glass artist. But I also started Lukeke Design to make things that were affordable, for people who don’t want to spend $15,000, and aren’t interested in who makes an object – you just think it’s really cool so you buy it.

LAWRENCE SMITH Jacomb says losing his father is a sorrow you can’t really explain.

I sculpt the native birds – korimako, pīwakawaka, hihi, kōtare, tīeke, up to about 16 now – and make the original before casting them. So it’s a mixture of sculpture and chemistry and engineering.

Tara is a construction manager: She understands form and the way things work. She has a really practical mind, and she understands colour therapy.

She’s good at everything. When we first started dating my superpower that I pulled out on her was getting her to help me blow glass. She picked it up really fast.

LAWRENCE SMITH The confetti tumblers are made by Jacomb’s assistant, Kate Mitchell.

I found out she has an insatiable appetite for Christmas ornaments. I can make Christmas ornaments for her on demand.