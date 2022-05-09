The owner who takes her goat tramping

Caro Brooking takes her goat tramping all over New Zealand

Dressed in a high-vis fluoro jacket, with a Go Pro-type camera on his head, Masport looks quite the part of the seasoned tramper.

And indeed he is. For the past 12 years, since he was adopted by owner Caro Brooking, the Arapawa-type goat has been tramping from Gore, Southland, to Waipu, Northland, and dozens of places in between.

The tramping trips break up the regular mountain bike runs that he does with his owner, and dogs Shadow, the border collie, and Skippy, the blue heeler.

Supplied Masport, Skippy and Shadow off for a day hike.

Brooking says she takes the goat and two dogs hiking and camping with no issues.

“The dogs must be well-trained otherwise it’s chaos.,” she says. “Masport is like a dog and sticks to me like glue and happily just follows the dogs.

“My dogs have been taught to never go off trail, or if we're bush-bashing to stay within 2 metres of me. Masport’s the same: He never wanders off.”

Supplied Masport sleeps in the tent with Brooking.

Supplied Masport surveying Lake Pukaki in the Mackenzie region.

On overnight trips, Brooking shares her tent with the goat, while the dogs sleep in the gear extension off the tent.

READ MORE:

* On long and winding trail of a tramping legend

* Furry Friday: Our pets in autumn

* Goatie the goat died with a stomach full of rope, plastic and parasites



”Or if my husband is with us, both dogs and Masport share the gear shed – easy as.”

Brooking says they’ve been “pretty much all over New Zealand”.

Supplied Masport considering the bridge at Franz Josef.

Favourite day trips are to Muriwai Beach “when we all need to stretch our legs”, and to Bethells Beach.

Brooking, who now lives on 40 hectares in Warkworth, actually lived in Herne Bay, Auckland, when she adopted Masport. She had to check the local by-laws, and was surprised to find goats were allowed.

She picked Masport up at the Henderson dog pound, where he’d been surrendered after wandering onto an angora goat farm near Bethells Beach/Te Henga.

Brooking had gone there looking for a dog, a companion for Sooty, her border collie/blue heeler cross (who has since died).

But Sooty had other ideas.

“Sooty jumped out of the car and made a beeline for the paddock,” Brooking recalls. “Masport came straight over. Sooty started licking his face and ears. He started snickering. And then the two of them sat down with their fur touching on opposite sides of the fence.”

Supplied Brooking took Masport for years to work as an Outreach Therapy Pet in rest homes, especially for people with dementia.

Brooking and her husband have 14 Arapawa goats on their property. The smaller-than-regular goats are considered indigenous to New Zealand and one of the rarest breeds in the world, with only about 500 known to exist.

Masport is considered “in keeping with” the Arapawa breed but has not been DNA-tested.

Brooking says tramping with goats is not something she would recommend other people try.

Supplied A swing bridge might frighten some trampers: Not Masport.

“I’m an anomaly. I do a lot of outdoor work, and I’ve been training animals since I was a kid.”

She also has connections within the Department of Conservation, and always rings ahead to advise they are coming and to ask the best places to stay.

“With DOC, I’m conscious it’s easy to burn bridges. I ring ahead and mention I have a goat with me, and my dogs are kiwi-trained for avian avoidance. You make sure you’ve got your dogs sorted first.

Supplied Masport did not seem bothered by it being pitch black on the Karangahake Gorge tunnel walk.

“The last thing they want is the goat running off into the forest. Masport never wanders off, ever.”

Brooking says Masport was a great success as a visiting therapy animal for a St John’s/SPCA programme, and worked especially well with patients with dementia.

“Dogs and cats, which tend to be standard therapy pets, are not an unusual animal. When Masport walks in, a lot of the dementia patients seem to come out of their fog.

Supplied Is this the best-travelled goat in the country? Here, Masport grazes at Mt Cook Station, overlooking Lake Pukaki.

“I don’t know whether they are shocked or confused, but it jolts them out of their current reality and they start talking.”

The team has visited places as varied as the Kaimanawa Forest, Karangahake Gorge, Lake Pukaki, Punakaiki, and Whangamōmona.

Masport isn’t usually on a lead, as that would be too difficult in the terrain they tramp, but he’s been trained to have good recall – he comes as soon as he’s called – and he knows sign language for times when they need to keep quiet.

Supplied Masport’s horncam shows exactly where his attention goes. He notices different things to humans, Brooking says.

Brooking says tramping with a goat gives her a whole new perspective on nature. Sometimes Masport wears a horn-cam, and reviewing the footage afterwards opens up a different view of the journey.

“If Masport comes across a herd of deer, or a mother and fawn, he’ll go ahead and be watching them. He’ll follow the flight of a bumblebee. As humans, you don’t notice.”