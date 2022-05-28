'Grumpy cat' actually loves his 'happy dog' brother - despite the Insta pics

"Happy dog" Casper and ''grumpy cat" Romeo have thousands of followers on Instagram. You can see why.

Happy dog Casper and “grumpy cat” Romeo have a growing following on social media – in an account started for the simple purpose of documenting the great times they have together. Owners Wei Cheng Phee, a laboratory product specialist, 28, and artist Rinsa Li, 30, live with their pets in Wigram, Christchurch.

WEI CHENG PHEE: Casper and Romeo have 68,000 followers now. We only started the Instagram account when we picked up Romeo in 2019. Because they got along so well, Rinsa started taking videos and photos.

Rinsa and I met when I was at Bar 101 in Hamilton when I was at Waikato University and she was at Wintec.

After we graduated, we moved to Auckland. We thought the big city life was for us, but it wasn’t. After three years, we had the chance to move down to Christchurch for my work, a career move really.

We live in Wigram, we’ve been here nearly four years. Before that, I’d only been to Christchurch when I was 10 before the earthquakes. A lot of friends were saying, ‘Why are you moving? There’s nothing there’. But I’ve actually come to love it.

It’s just being close to the outdoors. You have the Port Hills, and it’s easy to get to Tekapo, Arthur’s Pass, Castle Hill.

We love trekking and hiking – not having cellphone reception and connecting as people.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The couple are offered sponsorships at least weekly through their Instagram account, but they mostly decline. They bought the cat backpack themselves.

Rinsa is from Shenzhen in China, and I’m from Penang, Malaysia, but I’ve been through intermediate, high school and university in Hamilton.

Rinsa was either going to pick Canada or New Zealand to attend university on a partnership programme. The reason she chose New Zealand was Lord of the Rings.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Casper and Romeo are ‘like brothers’.

She loves it here, mainly the South Island – the Southern Alps that really take your breath away.

We got Casper when we first moved up to Auckland. Rinsa always had pets growing up. Unfortunately, in the culture in Malaysia, dogs are usually just guard dogs.

A samoyed was Rinsa’s choice. I was OK with anything.

She brought me a book to read on how to raise a dog. We have to be responsible, so we read, talked to a lot of people, set up a good environment, and got into a good mindset.

When we first moved to Christchurch, we were renting. We wanted to be stable before getting a cat.

Peter Meecham/Stuff This is Romeo’s favourite toy.

I was in Melbourne on a work conference and Rinsa said, ‘Hey, I’m going to see a friend in Timaru (when you get back). Do you want to come?’ I said, ‘You don’t have any friends in Timaru.’

Halfway there, she said, I have to tell you the truth: We’re going to be looking at a cat.

She knew I’d say no. I just didn’t have any experience with cats. I just always like to make sure we’re in the right place, at the right time, set up right.

Rinsa and I match each other because we’re opposite. She’s really down to earth. She’s a go-getter. She has plans, big vision. I’m more the one to execute on them.

We spent the next month making our mind up and making sure we were prepped.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Wei Cheng Phee and Rinsa Li taking their pets for a walk around their Wigram neighbourhood.

Romeo is officially a flame point Himalayan-Persian cat. We make sure both of them are well maintained and give them the best we can. They’re pretty much like our kids.

We brush and comb every day, 100%. If you don’t, their fur can clog.

At home, we just wear white or light-coloured clothing. We do wear dark-coloured clothing but it’s tucked away in a cabinet: I just put it on before I go out.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Gifts from fans are on display in the couple’s Wigram house.

Even the curtains are beige, the lounge suite is also beige.

We had to invest in a good vacuum cleaner. If Dyson would like to sponsor us . . . well, we couldn’t live without one.

We do have sponsorships but very, very limited, and a website too, casperandromeo.com, where we sell some merchandise.

But realistically, we set out to capture their memories. They’ll only be with us for 12 to 15 years, there will come a point where they will pass away, so capturing those memories is important.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Wei Cheng Phee’s coffee mug, with his initials stamped on, was made by Rinsa Li. “She’s really into creative expression,” Phee says.

They get on surprisingly well. Casper is always just friendly, and Romeo came at a young age so he saw Casper as his brother.

Romeo will always do sneak attacks on Casper, but not the other way around. It’s brotherly love.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Romeo the cat sometimes does surprise play-fight attacks on Casper.

Romeo sticks to Casper when he’s outdoors, probably a security thing.

Casper always try to keep an eye on Romeo. He’ll run back and sniff him when Romeo gets distracted looking at plants and stuff.

In the future, if we get a bigger place, Rinsa wants to get an Alaskan malamute dog. She plans to call it Batman.

She wants to get alpacas as well. But where we’re living it’s not suitable. It’s a small, two-bedroom town house with a tiny little lawn.