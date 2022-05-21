Market couple set out new stall for life on road

Kim Westerink and David Rijnink are selling their Dutch treat stall at Nelson's Saturday Market for a new life on the road.

Kim Westerink and David Rijnink are in the middle of an epic declutter.

The Nelson couple are selling up their market stall the Dutch Touch, emptying out their four-bedroom house plus studio for rental, and will shortly be joining The Original Gypsy Fair travelling around the country.

Their new homes: a pair of his and hers housebuses.

Westerink said the move was prompted by the kids leaving home and a breast cancer diagnosis at the beginning of last year.

She’s since done the rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and radiation treatment.

“I’ve been through that process, popped out the other side and gone, ‘right, let’s change our lives’.”

The couple have bought themselves a pair of housebuses. Why two?

“It’s that or divorce,” jokes Westerink.

“It’s nice to have your own space, and we have different taste in music,” says Rijnink.

Westerink is more specific: “He wants his minimalistic and I like my stuff.”

Catherine Hubbard/Nelson Mail Dutch Touch owner David Rijnink attends customers at the Nelson Market.

The pair have been serving up their trademark filter coffee, oliebollen​ and appeltaart ​with a dose of humour at the Nelson Market for over 10 years.

It wasn't until Covid restrictions banning table seating were put in place that they realised that they were peddling more than just koffie en cake​ - instead purveying what they call a “socialising event”.

The stall attracts a steady band of regulars they can set their watches to, showing up for coffee and a chat with friends as part of their Saturday morning ritual.

Their oliebol,​ a deep-fried dough ball, is given a Kiwi touch with the additions of wholemeal flour, raisins, currants, cinnamon, nutmeg and lots of apple.

It’s been a mainstay since the stand began around three decades ago - and the recipe will be passed down to the new owner of the business.

Supplied/Nelson Mail This is to be David Rijnink’s new home – a 1962 SB3 Bedford. Westerink has bought a 1971 Morris.

The poffertjes​ however, are heading off with the couple on the road, along with the imported machine required to make the mini pancakes.

Rijnink said the pair were at the “perfect point” to rid themselves of their possessions, so the kids didn’t have to deal with them later on.

“We like to buy stuff, and I keep everything because I think I can use it for something else,” he said.

“Now we’re just getting rid of it. It’s liberating, it frees up space in your head.”

Catherine Hubbard/Nelson Mail Kim Westerink prepares poffertjes at the Nelson Market.

So far, they have sold their motorbike, trailer sailer, and their hybrid car is up next.

Rijnink first came to New Zealand at the age of 24 after finishing his studies. He was working as the manager of a cabinet making company when, hit by wanderlust, he bought a ticket to the furthest destination he could find.

After travelling the country in a Truimph 2000, he fell in love with New Zealand, and found a job as a cabinetmaker in Wellington, but was deported when his visa expired.

Upon his return to the Netherlands, he started a career and a family, and was managing 200 people at a large interior building company, a job he says drove him nuts: “It was either I become a postie, or I’m going to New Zealand.”

That was 16 years ago. Aotearoa still hasn’t lost its appeal.

“I like everything, the lack of people, the friendliness, the fresh air. I feel at home here.”