Residents raise concern over major housing plans for seaside village

An indicative development plan for a proposed 390-lot development between Stafford Drive and Seaton Valley Rd at Māpua.

A proposed 390-lot residential subdivision at Māpua has sparked concern among residents of the Nelson seaside village.

While some are worried about the proposed development in particular, others are broader and relate to the pace and level of overall growth of Māpua, 24km northwest of Nelson.

Some residents say the housing proposals are “too big and in the wrong place” on low-lying land that should be restored as a wetland.

Māpua and Districts Community Association chairperson Paul McIntosh said close to 1000 homes could be built on land already zoned residential in the area and there were further calls for additional areas to be rezoned. If it all came to fruition, the developments could more than double the size of Māpua.

READ MORE:

* Changes pave way for more homes at entrance to Māpua

* Infrastructure upgrades pave way for further development at Māpua

* Lake proposal aims to help solve Māpua flooding woes



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff A view of the site from Seaton Valley Rd, looking towards Stafford Drive.

“We need a high-level plan showing how it’s all going to be connected, what requirements are in place on existing and future developers to achieve that integrated plan and how to ensure it’s followed through.”

McIntosh said he hoped Tasman District Council could produce such a plan. Change was coming and developments needed to be done in the “best way possible” with features such as connected pathways and developed reserves.

Developer Andrew Spittal is one of the people behind the proposed 390-lot development on a 48 hectare farmland site between Stafford Drive and Seaton Valley Rd that includes an elevated area as well as part of the valley floor.

The others are Ben Coman, of Coman Construction, developer Graham Vercoe and Hemi Toia, the chief executive of Koata Ltd, which is the commercial arm of Ngāti Koata. Those same four people are also directors of Maitai Development Co General Partner Ltd, which is one of two companies behind a proposed housing development in Nelson that includes Kākā Valley.

The four last week outlined their proposal for the Māpua site at a community meeting attended by more than 250 people either in person or via an audiovisual link.

Before the meeting, Spittal said an indicative master plan for the proposal was an example of what could be developed on the site, which includes 18ha of land zoned deferred residential and 30ha zoned Rural 1.

A company was being established for the project, with ownership of the land due to be transferred in June.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Developer Andrew Spittal, pictured at Richmond West in 2018, says Māpua is a popular place to live with upgraded water and wastewater systems able to support growth.

The concept plan had been shared with the community association and the wider community “to start talking about what could be done”.

Feedback from those discussions would be considered for incorporation into the design, Spittal said.

The indicative plan includes almost 24ha of residential development, more than 14ha of storm water retention and wetlands, 6.7ha of sports fields and a rural area.

Residential lot sizes ranging from 180m² to 650m² are proposed. Some proposed lots are on the elevated land while others are on the valley floor and would be “developed above the flooding risks”.

In a submission to the draft Nelson Tasman Future Development Strategy 2022-52 Spittal calls for the property to be included in the high-level document, which outlines where housing and business growth is to be located over the next 30 years.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Looking towards the site from Stafford Drive.

A central feature of the concept master plan is the provision of stormwater retention and wetland enhancement “with significant beneficial impacts on the natural environment”, Spittal says in his submission.

“Combined with walkway/cycleway linkages, these areas will become blue/green assets with long-term benefits to the community.”

However, some members of the community want no homes to be built on the valley floor and for the area to be restored as a wetland.

Community association executive committee member Lou Gallagher, who is also on the association’s wildlife corridors subcommittee as well as the Māpua Wetlands Restoration Group, said the valley floor area of the site was a floodplain for storm water. Before it was used for farming, the area was a wetland with kahikatea, harakeke and pukatea, she said.

“I’d like to see a natural wetland restored.”

STUFF Housing Minister Megan Woods announces a new bill to force councils to enable more dense housing. Video first published in October 2021.

If the valley floor area could come into community ownership, perhaps via crowdsourcing, it could be restored as a wetland.

“It would be much bigger than anything we have restored before,” Gallagher said. “It would have tremendous benefit to the community if we can pull this off.”

Gallagher’s hopes were shared by Elspeth Collier who said she did not want to see the land on valley floor rezoned.

“This is an opportunity for a big restoration.”

Collier said there was concern in the community that the proposed development was “too much, too big and in the wrong place”.