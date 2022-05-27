Couple bought a 1980s Roger Walker house, and found a lot of quirks

Rochelle Ade and Jared Langguth recently purchased this Roger Walker house in Chatswood, North Shore. They moved in a month ago and have already started on renovations.

If you stand in a certain position in Rochelle Ade’s living room, you can view five different paint colours on the walls and sills – there are two shades of yellow, two shades of lime green, and even a purple.

It’s all a bit much, but Ade and her partner Jared Langguth have plans to change that. The Chatswood home they bought for $1.35 million and moved into just one month ago was designed by Wellington architect Roger Walker in 1980, and it bears many of his signature quirks.

For starters there are the high, pointy roofs and exposed beams that create lofty ceilings, and there’s a round, skewed brick tower accommodating a staircase, “witchy” windows, and a huge porthole in the main bedroom. Everywhere you turn there is something interesting to check out.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The house opens out to a long deck overlooking the native trees. The family will keep the yellow on the exterior of the doors and windows.

But the colour of the walls was not what sold the couple the house – the living room is painted lime green and the low hallway to the main bedroom and the spacious bedroom itself are a colour Ade describes as “vagina pink”: “It’s like you walk in through the birth canal and emerge out into this huge, enveloping pink uterus.”

She’s painting it out as quickly as she can, in off-white. But she doesn’t think the interior wall shades are original.

Ade, who holds a Doctor of Philosophy, Property from the University of Auckland, admits she didn’t know of Roger Walker’s fame when they first saw the house. “It was advertised as iconic Roger Walker architecture and I thought, ‘I don’t know who that is’. I googled him, and apparently he’s quite famous.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The dining room and living room have a lime green and lemon-yellow colour scheme. Ade was told the colours were chosen to bring in the outdoors.

“Jared and my relationship is still quite new – we moved in together with all the kids (hers and his) when lockdown hit, and later started looking to buy. We saw this property advertised, and I said to Jared, ‘OMG, look at this place’, and he said there was no way we were going to live here.

“But I just wanted to have a look, so we came, and there was such a lovely energy about the place. You walk in and get a little bit raptured.”

Langgut, an IT specialist, says it felt like a “magical castle with a fairytale look”. “And then there was this lovely path down through the bush.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Spot the five different colours visible from this spot in the living room.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jared Langguth is baking bread in the oven. While a new, extended kitchen is planned, the couple will keep the pot rack and chimney (right). They also hope to recycle the timbers from the doors and cabinets.

The couple was charmed by the quirky nature of the house, and the native tawa flooring, rimu joinery and panelling. Ade says there are a few odd things, however. “There is a woodburner in a brick chimney in the small kitchen, but the chimney in the living room, where you want it, has been bricked up.”

Their plans include extending the kitchen, which is nowhere near large enough for a family of six – the refrigerator is currently sitting in the garage. They will keep the brick chimney in the kitchen (for display shelving), and the large pot hanger above the cooktop.

Repainting every room is also planned, and already under way. The colourful door and window sills are being taken back to the original timber and stained.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff A steep spiral staircase in the turret leads up to the main suite.

“But we are leaving the bright yellow on the exterior of the window frames, because it is part of the character of the house,” Ade says.

The house twists and turns in unexpected ways, with lots of small rooms and some very large ones. There are two staircases in the two separate wings: “With four children, the separation was another thing that really appealed to us,” Ade says.

The main bedroom is so large, the couple is adding a wall to create a separate office – it will still leave them with a large bedroom. And the pokey ensuite bathroom is being redesigned. “At present people could look straight in and see you, and it’s the same in the bathroom downstairs, So we are moving things around.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The dreaded flesh pink walls in the main bedroom are being painted over as fast as possible.

The property has a very large, 1102 square-metre section that drops away – it’s covered with growing native trees, and there’s a flat area at the bottom where they anticipate an in-ground pool. Already, in just a month, they have cleared weeds and planted along the pathways.

“I want to get some chickens next,” says Ade.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The main bedroom will be divided to give the office its own space.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff This very dark ensuite is getting a major facelift to remove the black and improve the floor.

They have also added “thatch” to the top of a small bar outdoors on the huge entertaining deck. “We couldn’t believe we would find a deck large enough to take all our outdoor furniture, but we have,” Ade says.

The family is keen on recycling and taking care of the environment. Ade propagates plants, and in just a month they have established a thriving vegetable garden. They have two EVs, but Ade says she likes to bike to the school bus stop with her son.

No stranger to hard work, Ade spent several years planning and helping build a rammed earth house in Beachlands with her ex-husband. Her doctorate involved research on green building tools and their effect on the property industry.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The long deck leads down to a large open deck on a slightly lower level.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The tall trees cast dappled shadows across the deck in the early morning.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The large deck off to one side incorporates a yellow bar with a newly thatched roof.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The house is well positioned to maximise the sun and view out the other side.