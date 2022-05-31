Tea towel failure upsets Kiwis: 'They don't dry'

A tea towel should dry dishes; the matter is not controversial.

Joanna Davis is a life and style senior reporter for Stuff.

OPINION: It’s a frustration shared across the nation – tea towels that Just. Don’t. Dry.

The domestic debacle came to my attention via the ultra-popular Facebook consumer group - Kmart & The Warehouse Hacks & Decor NZ - which has 226,000 members who care about home economics.

One woman, who did not want to be named for this story, set off the furore complaining about the water absorbency - or lack thereof - of her tea towels.

She didn’t actually know where she bought them, but said whenever she bought new tea towels they appeared to be “aquaphobic”.

READ MORE:

* 10 common cleaning mistakes you're probably making and how to avoid them

* Beyond typical cleaning: Six tasks you may have overlooked

* The $3 Kmart tea towel hack you've got to try

* How to have the softest towels



“I just spilled water on the bench, went to mop it up with the tea towel and proceeded to simply push it onto the floor instead. Now I have a wet bench AND floor and a dry tea towel.”

More than 1800 people reacted, with nearly 500 commenters before comments were closed, many expressing their own frustration in the kitchen.

“They push the wet around,” one said.

Stuff Five-year-old muslins, intended for wrapping babies, double as ultra-absorbent dish-dryers.

“THIS IS SO ANNOYING”, another said, in all caps – the Internet’s ultimate expression of pain and anger.

It’s “our first world problem too,” another said.

I have personal experience of this difficulty, probably because I also buy cheap but pretty, tea towels from Kmart, Bed, Bath & Beyond, or anywhere they combine a beautiful (preferably) botanic print with bright colours.

Supplied The price is right for $2 tea towels from Kmart, but do they dry dishes?

Dishwashing is an otherwise glamour-less chore that needs an aesthetic boost, after all.

But I confess I also use muslins – typically sold in a two-pack for about $10 – and intended for swaddling newborn babies – for ultimate absorbency. They just dry better.

So I wasn’t surprised that there was plenty of advice online about alternatives to the garden-variety tea towel.

Unsplash Getting the dishes wet is one thing. They're going to have to be dried.

“Honestly I’d just cut a pillow case up until you can find decent ones,” suggested one bold dish-dryer.

Taken aback by that cavalier advice, I read on.

Many commenters suggested using hand towels to dry dishes (I can hear my mother gasping in horror), some said they dry dishes with paper towels.

Kmart Cotton terry nappies are - understandably - absorbent.

Many, many people suggested using cloth nappies, with some screen-shotting a $22, 12-pack of cotton terry nappies, with one saying: “these are like the MacGyver of tea towels”.

If using nappies intended for baby bottoms on clean dishes doesn’t give you the squick, it could be worth a try. Perhaps that is why Kmart is selling the terry nappies in a multi-coloured pack.

A few other products also received multiple mentions:

Chelsea Winter tea towels are available at supermarkets, and, while not as cheap as cloth nappies, they sell for two for $14;

Kmart’s own ribbed cotton tea towels were also popular;

For those for whom money is no issue, a recurrent suggestion was Norwex towels.

Unsplash Perfect hues for autumn drying, but are they absorbent?

I got a little sticker shock looking those up: the Norwegian microfibre treasures retail at $33.50 each, and that’s if you’re canny enough to find the brand’s own Kiwi site.

At Fishpond, a set of two sell for over $100.

If you’re not in line to go premium, a more bargain-basement answer was white vinegar – the saviour in many domestic dilemmas.

HOMED What is it we love so much about watching other people clean up?

Suggestions, which would all work by removing conditioners used in manufacture, included:

Soaking tea towels overnight with some white vinegar

Soak with white vinegar and baking soda

Wash them (launder) before using

“Maybe soak them in salt water? Don't ask me why, it's just one of those things my mother does.”

It has to be worth a try. Waterproof tea towels are just too much to bear.

*How does your household manage the “aquaphobic” tea towel problem? Let us know your solution (or compromise) in the comments.