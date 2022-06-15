Spectacular Cass Bay bach renovation by small architecture firm on world stage

A humble Mid-century bach in Cass Bay has a complete overhaul and extension to create a stunning four-bedroom home.

Once a bach, now a multi-level house that steps down the hillside above Cass Bay – this huge renovation and extension has caught the eye of international judges.

The project, by architect Max Capocaccia of Massimiliano Capocaccia (MC) Architecture Studio in Christchurch, received Special Mention in the annual Architizer A+ Awards announced last week.

Capocaccia, who trained and worked as an architect in Italy, set up his small studio in 2009, after his first two years in New Zealand were spent with Athfield Architects.

There are still just three people working in the studio – the other two are architectural graduates.

Clinton Lloyd Photography A dramatic Corten steel portal defines the entry to this Cass Bay house that steps down the hillside to the beach below. Designed by MC Architecture Studio, the renovation has a Special Mention in the Architizer A Awards.

READ MORE:

* Architect Michael O'Sullivan hits out at conservatism in Christchurch

* Grand Designs NZ: Owners of $5 million copper house show huge 'leap of faith'

* Couple bought a 1980s Roger Walker house, and found a lot of quirks



It has taken a few years for the business to grow to the point where the team is working on projects throughout the country.

Capocaccia says at the start his network was non-existent, and he started out designing shopfittings.

“I didn’t feel like I was humbling myself,” he says. “It’s not about scale (large projects), but how good design touches people’s lives.”

SUPPLIED MC Architecture Studio is a small studio working on projects throughout the country. From left, architectural graduate Caleb Skene (based in Wellington), architect and principal Max Capocaccia, architectural graduate Hamish Barnett and former employee Damien Rosewarne.

The Cass Bay project was fortuitous – it came about because the architect designed alterations for the former owner in 2015, but that project never went ahead.

“It was how I got a foot in the door with the new owners,” he says.

“It was a simple white house, built in the ’60s or ’70s, with some alterations over the years.

Clinton Lloyd Photography There is just a hint of what lies beyond at street level - the entry volume is balanced by a timber-clad cube that hides the garage.

“The roofline was strange, and the house was very fragmented – it took me a long time to get my head around it,” he says.

“But I wanted to celebrate it (the way it stepped down the hill.) And the location is amazing, right on the beach.”

Capocaccia says the owners wanted an art gallery-style entry, but they possibly didn’t envisage the architect would not just contain the idea internally.

Clinton Lloyd Photography Artwork is highlighted in the entry gallery - the first of four levels.

The house has a very sculptural front entry, with an asymmetrical Corten steel portal above the door echoed by shape of the window behind. The garage – a large timber box on the right – balances the volume of the entry, and helps define a courtyard beyond.

The architect describes the entry as a “clean, pure, and unoccupied gallery space, with a specifically designed gallery bench and a single stairwell descending into the house”.

“This room amplifies the idea of passing through a portal and aims to create a moment of calm before descending into the private residence below.”

Clinton Lloyd Photography A polished concrete slab made by the owner forms the island top - a key feature in the open-plan living area.

The long stairway forms the main axis through the house. A high window part-way down to the next level frames a view of a moored yacht in the harbour – a teasing glimpse of what’s to come.

The second level down houses two bedrooms, including the main suite, a theatre, laundry and bathroom. And the main open-plan living area is on the third level down along with another large bedroom with ensuite, an outdoor kitchen and large terraced decks.

Clinton Lloyd Photography Views of bush, beach and sea are maximised.

Capocaccia says the owner was very involved in the build and made the feature concrete slab for the kitchen island. A large window at the side of the room brings light into the stairs that lead down to the ground floor – with steps that appear to be cut into the concrete slab.

At ground level, there is an additional guest suite, with guest lounge and another large deck and swimming pool.

Capocaccia says making a strong connection to the landscape was a key design driver for the rooms on every level. Large windows in the living area bring the bush up close on one side, while the view in front is maximised.

Similarly, the decks are positioned to maximise the location, and it’s possible to walk up the side of the house from deck to deck: “There are lots of different things happening, but everything has a sense of purpose. There are platforms for intimate living, dining, cooking, a bar leaner. And there are different decks for different weather conditions.”

Aerial views show the extent of the renovation – it’s possible the former owners might not even recognise the home.