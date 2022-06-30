Wellington architecture award winners showcase 'humbleness and restraint'
Forget flashy houses and buildings. Most of this year’s Wellington winners in the Te Kāhui Whaihanga NZIA Wellington awards highlight simplicity – in both form and materials.
As jury convenor Belinda Tuohy of architecture+ says, “There was a sense of genuine pride mixed with humbleness in a lot of the projects. Architects in the housing category have been especially strong in exercising restraint in their projects while reaching high standards”.
The peer-reviewed awards jury described the projects as having reaffirmed that architecture in the capital region is flourishing.
Seven projects received Housing Awards, and Kahutara House by Patchwork Architecture is a prime example of the back-to-basics simplicity that is defining so much architecture today. The house reflects the rural buildings in the Wairarapa field it sits in, and references the other corrugated iron structures in the area synonymous with rural Aotearoa.
The jury said the house also captures a sense of ease and calm, elevating it well beyond a simple shed.
Simplicity was also key in the success of Sparrow House by John Mills Architects. A modest square floor plan has been mirrored around a central kitchen in true Palladian style to create a full kaleidoscope of bay windows. Built-in seating and covered decks span outward from the centre to extend the full perimeter of the building.
Housing – Alterations and Additions winners include Carrington Cottage, the remodel of a 1900s workers cottage by a.k.a. Architecture. The jury said the unchanged external appearance of the cottage belies the transformation within.
“The narrow-gabled volume has been exploited to the full, creating a range of finely tuned spaces. A lofty volume over the living, kitchen and dining area goes through to a cave-like sleeping platform tucked under the roof.
Linking the spaces is the gabled roof form refined to a skin of smooth ply panels, punctured only by a generous skylight which allows the timber to glow. The volumes are knitted together, Tetris-like with careful minimal detailing and a sparse palette of colours and materials to successfully amplify spaces.”
Brandon House by Studio of Pacific Architecture, a ‘60s building originally scheduled for demolition won the sole Commercial Award this year. The building was fully stripped back to its concrete structure and refurbished as boutique office accommodation.
An addition three floors in a timber construction were added, along with a new bronze curtainwall.
Other winners include The Cricket Museum Stand Restrengthening by Shand Shelton, a winner In the Heritage category, and Whitby Collegiate Classroom Pavilion by Andrew Sexton Architecture, which received a win in the Education category.
Te Rau Karamu Marae by Athfield Architects and Te Kāhui Toi, Massey University in association, was awarded an Education Award. The jury noted the impeccable details on the whakairo and tukutuku panels in the marae. Each panel represents a different tree species and depicts associated bird and insect life.
“The marae can host guests overnight and facilitate different types of teaching and learning, whilst also providing a place for retreat and rejuvenation,” the jury noted.
“It acknowledges multiple connections and interfaces with surrounding campus buildings and the wider precinct. The atea opens out to the surrounding university courtyards and streets, holding its own mana without physical barriers through the use of patterned paving, planting and the carved waharoa.”
The full list of winners is as follows:
Housing
- Buckley Road House by First Light Studio
- Sparrow House by John Mills Architects
- Beach Forest House by Makers of Architecture
- Hinau Street House + Apartment by Parsonson Architects
- Kahutara House by Patchwork Architecture
- Matipo House by Studio of Pacific Architecture
- Gable House by Three Line Studio
Housing – Alterations and Additions
- Carrington Cottage by a.k.a Architecture
- Keith+Brown House by Judi Keith-Brown Architect
- MJ Residence by Seear-Budd Ross
Housing – Multi Unit
- Chappell Townhouses by Bonnifait + Giesen Architects
- Sunset West Apartments by Designgroup Stapleton Elliott
- Party Wall by Patchwork Architecture
Interior Architecture
- Apartment C by Andrew Sexton Architecture
- Te Rau Karamu Marae by Athfield Architects and Te Kāhui Toi, Massey University in association
- Warren and Mahoney Wellington Studio by Warren and Mahoney Architects
Commercial Architecture
- Brandon House by Studio of Pacific Architecture
Education
- Whitby Collegiate Classroom Pavilion by Andrew Sexton Architecture
- Te Rau Karamu Marae by Athfield Architects and Te Kāhui Toi, Massey University in association
Heritage
- Cricket Museum Stand Restrengthening by Shand Shelton
Planning and Urban Design
- Ōmarukaikuru by Isthmus Group
Small Project Architecture
- Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori – The Māori Language Commission by RCG
- Te Papa Surrealist Art: He Toi Pohewa by Warren and Mahoney Architects
Resene Colour Award
- Hinau Street House + Apartment by Parsonson Architects
- Sunset West Apartments by Designgroup Stapleton Elliott
- Party Wall by Patchwork Architecture
- Te Rau Karamu Marae by Athfield Architects and Te Kāhui Toi, Massey University in association
- Te Papa Surrealist Art: He Toi Pohewa by Warren and Mahoney Architects