Wellington architecture award winners showcase 'humbleness and restraint'

These are the six stunning NZIA Wellington Housing Awards winners for 2022.

Forget flashy houses and buildings. Most of this year’s Wellington winners in the Te Kāhui Whaihanga NZIA Wellington awards highlight simplicity – in both form and materials.

As jury convenor Belinda Tuohy of architecture+ says, “There was a sense of genuine pride mixed with humbleness in a lot of the projects. Architects in the housing category have been especially strong in exercising restraint in their projects while reaching high standards”.

The peer-reviewed awards jury described the projects as having reaffirmed that architecture in the capital region is flourishing.

SIMON WILSON Kahutara House in the Wairarapa, by Patchwork Architecture, is one of seven Housing Award winners in the Wellington NZIA Architecture Awards.

Seven projects received Housing Awards, and Kahutara House by Patchwork Architecture is a prime example of the back-to-basics simplicity that is defining so much architecture today. The house reflects the rural buildings in the Wairarapa field it sits in, and references the other corrugated iron structures in the area synonymous with rural Aotearoa.

The jury said the house also captures a sense of ease and calm, elevating it well beyond a simple shed.

Simon Wilson Natural timber features both inside and out in the Kahutara house.

Simplicity was also key in the success of Sparrow House by John Mills Architects. A modest square floor plan has been mirrored around a central kitchen in true Palladian style to create a full kaleidoscope of bay windows. Built-in seating and covered decks span outward from the centre to extend the full perimeter of the building.

Housing – Alterations and Additions winners include Carrington Cottage, the remodel of a 1900s workers cottage by a.k.a. Architecture. The jury said the unchanged external appearance of the cottage belies the transformation within.

“The narrow-gabled volume has been exploited to the full, creating a range of finely tuned spaces. A lofty volume over the living, kitchen and dining area goes through to a cave-like sleeping platform tucked under the roof.

Linking the spaces is the gabled roof form refined to a skin of smooth ply panels, punctured only by a generous skylight which allows the timber to glow. The volumes are knitted together, Tetris-like with careful minimal detailing and a sparse palette of colours and materials to successfully amplify spaces.”

Brandon House by Studio of Pacific Architecture, a ‘60s building originally scheduled for demolition won the sole Commercial Award this year. The building was fully stripped back to its concrete structure and refurbished as boutique office accommodation.

An addition three floors in a timber construction were added, along with a new bronze curtainwall.

Other winners include The Cricket Museum Stand Restrengthening by Shand Shelton, a winner In the Heritage category, and Whitby Collegiate Classroom Pavilion by Andrew Sexton Architecture, which received a win in the Education category.

Te Rau Karamu Marae by Athfield Architects and Te Kāhui Toi, Massey University in association, was awarded an Education Award. The jury noted the impeccable details on the whakairo and tukutuku panels in the marae. Each panel represents a different tree species and depicts associated bird and insect life.

RUSSELL KLEYN Te Rau Karamu Marae by Athfield Architects and Te KÄhui Toi, Massey University in association is another NZIA Wellington Education Award winner.

Jeff McKewn Te Rau Karamu Marae by Athfield Architects and Te KÄhui Toi, Massey University in association.

“The marae can host guests overnight and facilitate different types of teaching and learning, whilst also providing a place for retreat and rejuvenation,” the jury noted.

“It acknowledges multiple connections and interfaces with surrounding campus buildings and the wider precinct. The atea opens out to the surrounding university courtyards and streets, holding its own mana without physical barriers through the use of patterned paving, planting and the carved waharoa.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

Housing

PAUL McCREDIE Sparrow House by John Mills Architects won an NZIA Wellington Housing Award.

PAUL McCREDIE The jury praised the Sparrow House as "deceptively simple - a house that responds superbly to its environment".

Buckley Road House by First Light Studio

Sparrow House by John Mills Architects

Beach Forest House by Makers of Architecture

Hinau Street House + Apartment by Parsonson Architects

Kahutara House by Patchwork Architecture

Matipo House by Studio of Pacific Architecture

Gable House by Three Line Studio

SIMON DEVITT Matipo House by Studio of Pacific Architecture teams board-formed concrete walls with timber.

Housing – Alterations and Additions

Carrington Cottage by a.k.a Architecture

Keith+Brown House by Judi Keith-Brown Architect

MJ Residence by Seear-Budd Ross

Anne Kelly This 1900s workers' cottage has been extensivly remodelled by a.k.a Architecture, winning a Housing - Alterations and Additions Award.

Housing – Multi Unit

Chappell Townhouses by Bonnifait + Giesen Architects

Sunset West Apartments by Designgroup Stapleton Elliott

Party Wall by Patchwork Architecture

Interior Architecture

Apartment C by Andrew Sexton Architecture

Te Rau Karamu Marae by Athfield Architects and Te Kāhui Toi, Massey University in association

Warren and Mahoney Wellington Studio by Warren and Mahoney Architects

Commercial Architecture

Brandon House by Studio of Pacific Architecture

Thomas Seear-Budd Whitby Collegiate East Corner by Thomas Seear-Budd has won an NZIA Wellington Education Award.

Education

Whitby Collegiate Classroom Pavilion by Andrew Sexton Architecture

Te Rau Karamu Marae by Athfield Architects and Te Kāhui Toi, Massey University in association

Heritage

Cricket Museum Stand Restrengthening by Shand Shelton

Planning and Urban Design

Ōmarukaikuru by Isthmus Group

Small Project Architecture

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori – The Māori Language Commission by RCG

Te Papa Surrealist Art: He Toi Pohewa by Warren and Mahoney Architects

