Super Creative podcast host and the house she 'impulse bought' in Mount Maunganui

Catie Dawson has taken a sideways leap in her creative work: using her marketing and graphic design background to get the most out of guests on her podcast Super Creative.

Dawson, 43, moved from Auckland to Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, with her husband, Andrew, when she was pregnant with daughter Clementine, now 5. They “impulse bought” a house by the beach where they now live also with second child, Primrose, 3.

CATIE DAWSON:

The podcast is a side hustle passion project that grew out of a need: From being a mum and freelancing, I was missing a lot of really creative friends that do really cool things.

And I love talking: I usually grill people when I meet them.

Like most mums, my home has become my office. I set up for recording in my TV area – the kids’ playroom – because it’s the most carpeted and cushioned. Sound-wise, it’s not perfect, but it’s the content that’s king.

I have great ideas about doing it in a studio and with video links. But at the moment, because I do paid freelance work as well, I need to decide whether I should really dig in and grow it.

Sometimes I’m like, why am I doing this? But then I talk to the guests and I’m great fans. I always come out inspired.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The painting is by New Zealand artist Greer Clayton, and was given to Dawson as payment for building a website.

I moved to the Mount six years ago when I was pregnant with my first daughter, because my husband is from here. We had a short whirlwind romance, we met on Tinder, got pregnant shortly after, and moved down here.

One of his really good friends said to him, ‘Catie’s pregnant; you have to get her a house.’ So we impulse bought this house in Mt Maunganui before the boom. We’re very close to the beach and it’s magic.

I always wanted to live by the beach but I just thought it would never happen because life.

I drive my kids to school and daycare along Marine Parade here. Every single day it’s different and I’m in awe.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The painting at front was done by Toni Brandso, an Auckland designer, friend of Dawson’s, and her first podcast subject.

I was in Grey Lynn. My life there was different. I worked fulltime for a textiles company, a single woman living in a flat on my own. I loved it, it’s just very different.

I know it sounds cliche but it’s the perfect place to raise a family. The Mount and Tauranga are growing so there’s lots here; restaurants, bars, cafes, lots of activities to do, and it’s close to my family in Hamilton.

It’s the beach but it’s not really really remote so you get the best of both worlds.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The photo in the main bedroom is by art photographer Sonya Nagels, who Dawson has known since she was 10.

There are so many creative businesses and companies doing stuff on the global stage; fashion brands, software companies based out of here. It’s really motivating.

A lot of houses at the Mount were either old baches or built when people got rich in the 90s which hasn’t boded that well.

Our house was originally a bach, probably from the 50s. In the 70s, the owners moved it back, lifted it up and put it on concrete blocks, and very quickly turned it into a house without much thought.

It’s perfect for where we’re at now in that the kids have drawn on the walls in some places. It’s very much a home, but It’s starting to fall down a bit. We’re tossing up: Do we renovate? Do we build? We want to stay where we are.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dawson’s desk for editing is right by the kitchen: She likes being close to family goings-on.

I record the podcast in the playroom, and edit at my desk just off the kitchen. I like that connection between the kitchen, desk, and kids’ play area.

Primrose goes to daycare three days a week. It’s a constant juggle fitting work in five minutes here, 20 minutes there. I do a lot of the editing at night.

My husband is born and bred in the kiwifruit industry, so he can be anywhere from Te Puke to Katikati. He works as a client services manager, but his family have orchards which he helps manage.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Andrew Dawson loves collecting gin. “I’m not allowed the top shelf unless we’re entertaining together,” Catie says.

I didn’t know anything about the horticulture industry before I met Andrew, but in the harvest season, March to June or July, he’s pretty much gone seven days a week, and then it peters off a bit and is a normal five-day work week.

He’d be looking at his phone in the morning and say, ‘There’s going to be a frost’, and I’d say, ‘So? We’ll put on a jumper.’ But it’s out livelihood. Unprecedented weather events can affect everything.

I love having people to my house. The stage of life I’m in means that 3pm to 5.30 period is often filling in time, and lots of my friends are mums here doing the same.

It’s always been my dream to have an open home. I often have people here, lots of kids running around. I love being with people.