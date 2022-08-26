Design team breathes new life into little old Grey Lynn villa on busy street

This quaint little villa in Grey Lynn, Auckland has been transformed by two designers who have turned it into a home and showroom.

There’s a little white villa on one of the busier streets in Grey Lynn, Auckland that has been turning heads.

And that’s because it has been undergoing a renovation, inside and out, as two designers transform it into a showpiece.

Kelly Gammie and Sean Monk of Rare Birds have joined the small, but growing number of designers believing “home” is the best place to showcase new products, be they fabrics, carpets, tiles or benchtop materials.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kelly Gammie and Sean Monk gutted the villa, which is also Gammie's home. Clients are frequently entertained in the kitchen.

The villa is home to Gammie – her bedroom is upstairs, but every other room is essentially open to view. And every room is eye-catching. The pair have painted and wallpapered and hung curtains with various materials and colours to present a variety of “looks” that could inspire clients.

And for clients, it is of course just like walking into someone’s home, because it is someone’s home. “It’s very calming for clients,” Gammie says. “They feel more relaxed. We have coffee going, and sometimes bubbles if it’s later in the day.

Supplied/Chris Mckeen, Stuff Before (left) and after images tell the story of the work that has gone into restoring the square-fronted villa.

“We are keen to make it an industry hub – a place where tradespeople and suppliers can come and socialise on a Thursday or Friday afternoon. We wanted to create a really vibrant space where people would feel welcome.

“We have already had a builder use our front room to meet with clients. And another person has used the meeting room in a hot desk arrangement.”

The “front room” Gammie is talking about is a small room that has been beautifully decorated with a table and chairs, and dramatic light fixtures. “It’s a white room, so you need to texture the hell out of it,” she says in reference to the light fittings.

Elsewhere in the house, it’s all about layering. “We have designed it to show how engaging a designer encourages you to layer up a space and give it character.”

Monk says the bathroom was also all about showcasing “the best that’s out there”, and creating a sanctuary. The vanities and mirrored medicine cabinets are Rare Birds’ own designs.

Stuff Other special features of the kitchen include the Oyster stone benchtops, floating shelving, and the fluted timber front and drawers on the island. The timber has been sanded for a smooth finish.

The couple are firm believers in the philosophy: Do it once and do it well. “We want to ensure clients get the best value for money – that is the most sustainable approach,” says Monk. “It’s an approach the Italians take. They won’t do anything unless they can do it well.”

“While we are aware of trends, we don’t want to do anything that is too obviously a ‘trend’ that will need to be changed out in four years,” says Gammie. “That is not sustainable.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Clients can see products used in the house, but also check out samples in the lounge.