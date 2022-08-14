Private developer building accessible Lifemark-rated rentals says it's a no-brainer

Developer Kirsty Merriman is future-proofing rental units with full accessibility and a Lifemark rating - and she says it doesn't cost extra.

At the end of the Stuff video interview (above), developer Kirsty Merriman asks a pertinent question: “You’ve got your friend who’s in a wheelchair. Can you get them into your house? I’ll be able to get them into this house.”

Merriman is talking about four units she has in a medium-density complex that are fully accessible Lifemark-rated rentals designed to accommodate people with a range of disabilities. And she makes the point that every one of us, at some stage of our lives, is going to need accessible housing, and she is doing something about it.

You may have seen Merriman before. She is the developer who tracked, with Apple Airtags, a thief who had stolen plants at her Takanini property, and was able to call the police (the person who stole the plants pleaded guilty in court and is due for sentencing in October).

Stuff Jason Bryers (left) is the first tenant in one of developer Kirsty Merriman's fully accessible rental units in her Takanini development.

Meanwhile, Merriman has completed her build, sold some units and is renting out others, as was always the plan. And the first tenant, Jason Bryers, has just moved into one of her fully accessible units.

Her units (or apartments) became available just as disability advocate and wheelchair user Juliana Carvalho called for the Building Act to be amended so that all residential housing is built following universal design principles. The Department of Statistics notes that a mere 2% of New Zealand’s housing stock can be classed as accessible.

Stuff The Lifemark-rated units have flush wheelchair access, wide doorways, lowered light switches and door handles, and elevated power points for easy access. Space is saved, and accessibility improved, by having the bedrooms and bathroom open directly from the main living area, not via a hallway.

David Smith/Stuff In the bathroom there is wheelchair access under the handbasin and grab rails in the shower and beside the toilet.

Merriman says there’s effectively no extra cost involved in building a home to universal design standards, but it’s a decision that needs to be made at the design stage. “They may be marginally more; you may need to put in one more light switch.”

She commissioned The Development Collective to provide a bespoke design, saying, “My premise is responsible housing. I wanted to be responsible socially, environmentally and financially, creating houses for the people that actually live in them, not just creating boxes.

“I was never going to simply buy a cheap $5000 plan off the internet as many other developers do. Ready-made plans don’t readily adapt for the site they are on, and they don’t adapt for people.”

Merriman chose to work with project management company PJM Projects and builder Green Homes NZ, which was one of the first companies to build accessible homes using the Lifemark certification system.

Stuff Kirsty Merriman says planning for universal design needs to happen right from the design stage.

“You don’t have to have Lifemark, but they have thought very, very hard and carefully about what a house needs, and you have to score points. We have a Lifemark 5 rating – we have just one wheelchair ramp, but we could have earned an extra point if we had provided two.

“We want people to realise that this is do-able, as a private developer. As the plans were being drawn up, we made sure they were capable or wide doorways and all those details. We made sure they were fully accessible. And even for me now, these are better homes, as I am less likely to slip – the floors are slip-resistant. The power points are better placed. They are safer for everyone.”

Jason Bryers (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi), a mental health support worker, can vouch for the ease of access. “For me, having a unit that’s accessible not only supports my disability and the way I live, but is also giving me a safe space to live in and call home. This apartment is my first after moving out of home, and I was really pleased to be given the opportunity to live here.

Stuff Jason Bryers has personalised their apartment with an eclectic mix of family antiques, plants and colourful furnishings.

David Smith/Stuff Apartments have access to decks.

“I think the design of the space has been well-thought-out for all ages, from babies to young adults to the elderly. That’s why it was really appealing to me.”

Bryers says the features they like the most are the small things you don’t really notice, like the fact the light switches are all within reach and align with the door handles – there is no strain on the body trying to reach them.

“Those small things really make a difference when you’re moving through the space. And the bathroom is nice and spacious, with good accessibility.”

Bryers has enjoyed personalising their unit with bright furnishings and family antiques, and they have created an environment where they can indulge their passion for music, songwriting and poetry.

“I love colour, as you can see. I have decorated it with my own personal style, and it’s quite eclectic.”

Stuff Green Homes general manager Matt Schroder says his interest in building for full accessibility was sparked by the challenges faced by a friend in a wheelchair.

Matt Schroder, general manager of construction company Green Homes, says it was great to find a developer who was interested in catering to all parts of society, and interested in building a universal design development, something his team had already been working on.

“We looked at the market to see where there was a hole and where there were people that weren’t catered for. I’ve got a really good friend who is in a wheelchair, so looking at the way he lived and what he was provided with through ACC with amendments to a property – you can never get it 100%. So it was great to be able to look and see what works [elsewhere] 100%, and then seek out who was involved, and Lifemark were the people catering for that.’

However, Schroder notes it has not yet been picked up for Kāinga Ora social housing building projects.

“Their scope of design is not inclusive of everyone in society at the moment, but we are hoping to see that change going forward.”

Kāinga Ora’s Accessibility Policy states that by July 2022, 15% of planned new builds will provide for full accessibility.

Several of the units in Merriman’s development are rented by Kāinga Ora tenants at market rents. Others have been sold to private buyers.