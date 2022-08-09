Single mum 'incredibly blessed' to be on the road with her baby

Taking a flight to watch whales and dolphins over Kaikōura is just one of the adventures the pair have had so far.

In her first year of life, baby Rosalie has been tramping in the Abel Tasman National Park, camped beside the sea in Māpua, and flown in a light plane over whales and dolphins off the Kaikōura coast.

For her birthday on Friday, her mother, Celeste Wykes, is planning to give her another nature experience: playing in the snow at alpine resort town Hanmer Springs.

The pair’s adventuring life is thanks to Wykes’ decision to take her baby on the road in a caravan, first touring the South Island and then heading north.

Wykes hadn’t expected her six-year relationship to end less than three months after Rosalie was born, but says she is now grateful that her partner told her he wanted only to co-parent, rather than be in a relationship.

READ MORE:

* This small New Zealand town is like taking a trip back to the 1980s

* Cancer diagnosis spurs decision to quit 'working for the man' and go on the road

* Frugal? Modest? Luxe? Here's how much you need to earn to fund your lifestyle



Her decision to travel is “the wild part of the story”, Wykes says.

“At that moment, I knew I was alone. I was crying my eyes out, literally weak at the knees ...

“Two hours later, I felt completely calm. I said (to my best friend), I’m going to do it: to buy a motorhome and travel New Zealand with my baby and my dog.”

Supplied Wykes had never backed a caravan before she bought this one, but says she’s now a pro at it.

Within a week, she had organised child support payments, and put the section the couple owned in Gisborne on the market.

“I wasn’t messing around,” Wykes says.

They sold the quarter-acre (1012-square-metre section) property – that they had paid $190,000 for 10 months earlier – for $505,000 at auction.

“I really hit the jackpot. The universe aligned, and everything just fell in place from there.”

Supplied Celeste Wykes, baby Rosalie and Koda on one of their adventures near Marahau, Tasman.

With her share, Wykes was able to buy a 2019 Holden Colorado ute and an older Celeste Swift caravan without any debt.

It hasn’t all been easy. Wykes had her dog, Koda, a rottweiler, impounded for over a week, after he got into a fight with other dogs while (leashed) on a walk in Golden Bay.

Even that episode led Wykes to a new “family-like” friendship with a mother-of-four she’d met during her travels. The family ended up staying with the new friend, Shena, until they could get the dog back.

Supplied Wykes says it helps that Rosalie is an “easy, cruisy” baby.

Shena is now planning to travel to Hanmer Springs for Rosalie’s first birthday.

Wykes, a former gym manager and personal trainer, is providing online weight loss and mindset coaching while she travels. She has about 15 clients.

She herself has lost over 30kg twice, after putting her initial loss back on when pregnant. She says she still has about 15kg to lose.

“A lot of people asked, how did you do that? I found myself and who I was through fitness.”

Supplied Baby Rosalie will turn one this Friday, with a “winter wonderland” birthday in Hanmer Springs.

She says mindset is the most important aspect.

“I only train four days a week. My workouts are fun, do-able, fitting into people’s lifestyles.

“And, you can’t only eat broccoli and rice. My lifestyle is allowing me to still lose weight, get fit, still be strong, eat mindfully.”

She is also writing a how-to book on break-ups, with the lessons she has learned as well as her experiences from the road.

She plans to give the proceeds to an organisation that supports other solo mothers, although she hasn’t decided on a charity yet.

Wykes says her mum, who lives in Waikato, is “super supportive” of her being on the road.

“Some people in the family were like, ‘You’re going to let her go out by herself with a baby?’ But my Mum knows you can’t tell me anything once my mind’s made up.

“I only do things that bring me joy.”

HOMED Brydie and Bryce McKenzie, toddler Maeve and Chief the dog have sold their house and taken to the road in a caravan.

Wykes says she is “damn proud” of where she is right now.

“It makes me want to cry for everything I’ve actually been able to achieve. You become a solo parent and you hear that life is over, that life is hard, and we hold a lot of resentment towards the dad.

“I just can’t think like that. I feel incredibly blessed that this is my life and I almost can’t believe it.”