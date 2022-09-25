Indie-folk singer Mel Parsons on the chaos of recording with a baby and two toddlers

Parsons, who grew up in Westport, says she loves living by the sea, overlooking Lyttelton Harbour.

Much-loved indie-folk artist Mel Parsons recorded her latest album while parenting three kids under three, and her nine-year-old stepdaughter, which she describes as “a pretty crazy juggle”.

When she’s not touring, Parsons, 40, is at home by the sea in Lyttelton with her partner-and-bandmate Josh, and the aforementioned four children, aged one to nine.

MEL PARSONS:

We bought this 1930s bungalow three years ago. It’s earthquake-damaged, not super badly, but yet to be fully repaired – which suits us down to the ground because with young kids we’re not precious about anything.

Our kids are Audrey, 9 (my stepdaughter), and then Otti, 3, Pippin, 2, and Rocco, who’s one.

READ MORE:

* Moving from Rome to Wellington was 'a bit of a shock'

* Bringing reo Māori home, with fry bread and calligraphy

* I was 'never ever' going to be able to buy in Auckland. So I moved



Eventually we’ll renovate the house, but for now it’s quite liveable, it’s safe.

Around the home, Josh and I are both quite minimalist, although that’s hard with children dragging bits home from kindy.

Instruments are the things we covet, and a bit of art. Maybe down the line we’ll have some nice things.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Parsons’ main instruments are voice and guitar, but she says the drums are her favourite. This kit is in her studio at the top of the section.

Josh is a musician and a producer as well, so we’re both parenting and working. It’s a pretty crazy juggle, but it’s what we love to do. We’re lucky in that we work in what is our passion.

With the kids, they’re at various hours of kindy and a little bit of daycare for Rocco, but they’re mostly at home, so we do a lot of parenting in the day and working by night.

Often I’ll just come up to my wee studio with a baby monitor whenever the last one goes down.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff This artwork by Emma Hercus was the first art Parsons bought. “I’m a little bit obsessed with her work. It makes me feel something and that’s the highest goal of any art. If I can do that with music, that’s the best thing.”

The studio is a very calm environment. I thought it would be a no-kids rule in here, but it hasn’t worked out as I hoped. The kids like the playing the drums.

It was three under three while I was recording Slow Burn: That meant some challenging logistics and just coping with the tiredness. When we went into the recording sessions, we’d have grandparents come and help us out.

Josh’s parents are in Blenheim and my mum is on the West Coast. My dad is of no fixed abode: He travels all over the show. He helps us out when he stays. He’ll often do the kindy run with the double pram and the baby in the backpack. He knows more of the kindy parents than we do.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Parsons bought the piano, which had come from Mt Pleasant Primary School, from Marketplace for free. ”I actually really like the older, honky-sounding pianos because there’s a lot of character in them.”

I feel lucky living in Lyttelton in the sense that I’ve spent a lot of time touring and building up my career so now I can be anywhere. I’m still up in Auckland quite a bit because that’s where most of the industry is based.

I spent a lot of years living in Auckland, Nelson for a year, various stints in Wellington, and then overseas, a couple of years in Canada and Australia, staying for six months here and there.

When I’ve lived away from the coast I feel a bit claustrophobic. It doesn’t quite sit right.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The painting is by Amelia Guild, a childhood friend of Parsons, who is also an actor, and with whom she has toured on her rural woolshed tours.

Lyttelton feels like home. I think this will be our base for the foreseeable future.

I’ll probably start getting back out to Europe and North America, and Australia will be next after this national tour (starting in October).

I’ve had pretty strong support in Germany and Canada and playing festivals and tours in Australia. It’s all just ticking away.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Devonport singer-songwriter Apera Woodfine has reconnected with his Māori heritage through music. He now sings in te reo to promote the language and culture.

I had these romantic ideas of bringing the children on the road with us. Otti did tour with us quite a lot when she was small. One baby is manageable, but three is a whole other thing.

The songs I write are observational in some ways. I try not to over-analyse it. If I’m too explicit about what they’re about, it’s harder for people to connect with.

That’s what I do myself with music; bring it in and make it mine. That makes you feel something, and for me, that’s the highest goal.

*Parsons released her fifth album, Slow Burn, this month and is touring New Zealand during October and November.