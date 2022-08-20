Mr Ralph lighting founder on why small town New Zealand is good for business

Rachel Williamson in her Hamilton home which she and her husband did a huge renovation on.

Rachel Williamson started her business, Mr Ralph, because she couldn’t find affordable designer lighting for her own home reno. Now the business has taken off, but Williamson, 55, says it still makes sense to do it from the provinces. She and husband Kev Williamson, live in Hamilton, close to their Gordonton showroom and Paeroa warehouse.

RACHEL WILLIAMSON:

We’ve lived in this house in Huntington for 18 months. It’s quite a large stucco two-storey 90s home. When we bought it, it was very, very dated. It had mint green and pink carpet all over the house, even in the bathrooms.

We spent last year renovating, put in new bathrooms, new kitchen, a double-sided gas fire.

We bought it mainly because of the location. It backs onto a gully with lots of native bush and birds, and we’re two doors down from our best friends.

We work a lot from home. Kev used to do work in the business, but about three years ago he stepped away, and he’s been renovating the house, ours and another little rental in Cambridge.

The duck was a gift Williamson originally gave her mum 20 years ago in Yorkshire, and which she took to her own home after her mother died last year. It now stands on the coffee table in the lounge.

He’s soon going to start working at Mr Ralph again, setting up a booth in the warehouse, spray-painting the metal and rattan light shades, giving them a beautiful facelift.

We like to position ourselves in provincial New Zealand. Paeroa’s a sleepy little town, it has lots of space for warehousing, really affordable. And, we expanded with a showroom in Gordonton.

You can scale an online business from anywhere. And, in the provinces, we get really fantastic people – our 15 staff.

Williamson loves the luminescence of this work, called Tartan, by Nelson artist Bruce Stilwell.

My whole family emigrated from the UK in 86; my mum, my dad, two brothers and sister. I was a student nurse living in Yorkshire.

My husband and I motorbiked around the South Island, picking fruit in the late 80s. We moved over five years later. It did take us a few years to get used to the slower pace in Cambridge. But then we fell in love with it.

I met my husband Kev in 1986 in Stoke-on-Trent. We’ve been married for 32 years and together for 36.

Smudge, a Sydney silkie/shih tzu cross

Winnie, a westie-poodle cross

Georgie, a jack russell/bichon frise

We don’t have any children which is probably why we’re crazy about our dogs.

They’re our family.

When I was trying to conjure up a name for the business, I didn’t want anything synonymous with lighting and Mr Ralph just felt nice.

Our product comes from all over the world: Sweden, the UK, Spain, Australia, Bali, China, soon India. We’ve had our one and only supplier in China for nine years. They’ve become family.

In New Zealand, we’ve got a guy in Dunedin, Ryan Horrell ​at Formation Lights and Mat MacMillan​ in Tauranga, (from Maker Design Studio). He’s fantastic. We can’t keep up with demand for his stuff. And Marty Lowry in Cambridge; he does reclaimed-rimu hand-turned lighting.

Williamson loves the colours of this Poole vase, a gift for her 40th birthday from her husband.

Williamson owned the Mid-century teak and copper base for 15 years, and has added a new Mr Ralph shade made in New Zealand using English William Morris fabric.

As a child, I was always obsessed with lighting. I loved lamps and fairy lights, and the atmosphere lighting creates.

In 2013, I was renovating my little cottage in Cambridge. I went out looking for lights and we couldn't find anything we loved that I could afford. So I thought maybe there’s an opportunity.

I’d always worked in corporate environments and was craving to do something for myself.

The dogs are Smudge, Winnie and Georgie, and the photo art on the wall is Ralphie, after whom the business was named.

I’ve never been very sales-driven. We don't have sales targets. The business side takes care of itself. We’ve grown steadily in the past five years, really ramped up in the past two.

By early next year, we’re moving into a much, much bigger space in Gordonton, an old engineer’s workshop.

When you start a business you work in every part of it. But as you gather a team around you, they take their roles. Now I can spend a bit more time on product design, which is my absolute passion.