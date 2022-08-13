Converted hall gets new lease of life, and is one of three ADNZ Otago winners

Broad Bay, a converted hall project by Juan Puricelli is one of three ADNZ Otago winners.

A converted hall in Broad Bay on Otago Peninsula was one of three projects to win awards in the 2022 Otago/Southland Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards.

The other two winners were a new house in Jacks Point, and another in Queenstown.

Ant Jackson won the 2022 Otago/Southland Residential New Home over 300m2 Award. His project, Kinross Residence, is a modern home incorporating simple, yet elegant gable pavilions linked by subservient lower “flat” roofs.

GRAHAM WARMAN Ant Jackson won the 2022 Otago/Southland Residential New Home over 300m2 Award with this house in Jacks Point, Queenstown.

ADNZ judges praised the way the character of the house has been shaped by the land and the requirement for the architectural form to be subservient to the landscape.

“This dwelling incorporates simple, elegant, gable pavilions, integrated into the slope of the site and allows each pavilion to sit above the next, articulating the hierarchy of rigorous space planning,” the judges said.

GRAHAM WARMAN The timber-lined ceiling follows the roof gables.

GRAHAM WARMAN Windows extend up the roof to allow glimpses of the mountain peaks.

“A generous, oversized entry hall welcomes visitors. The skew of the kitchen/dining wing creates playful angles throughout the house and the wall, while roof windows suggest from the exterior that there is more to the simple gable dwelling than meets the eye.

“Window openings are carefully placed, slicing up the wall and through the roof to capture views of the surrounding mountains, while retaining secluded areas to retreat.”

Juan Puricelli received a Commended Award in the Residential Alterations and Additions category for his converted hall project titled Broad Bay.

GRAHAM WARMAN Sliding ply doors complement the plywood used elsewhere in the Broad Bay converted hall home.

The hall was transformed to provide a larger separate lounge-family room and dining area, a kitchen, main bedroom with ensuite, two further bedrooms and a separate bathroom. The goal was to create a functional design that made the most of the harbour views and the afternoon sun, with a covered deck connected to the garden.

ADNZ judges said Puricelli had given a tired hall a new lease on life.

“It has been transformed into a new modern home with the addition of a complementary and practical volume for a growing family,” they said.

GRAHAM WARMAN Architectural windows maximise the sun and views on the upper level.

Matt Anderson-Stewart won a Resene Colour in Design Award for Domain Road in Queenstown. Set within the picturesque setting of the Wakatipu Basin, this site presented a canvas for a piece of architecture that responded- impact response to the built environment.

Anderson-Stewart says the brief was to create a home that worked for the owners,but that was also inviting and opened itself to the site and views as you moved through the spaces.

CARLA MITCHELL Matt Anderson-Stewart won a Resene Colour in Design Award for Domain Road in Queenstown.

CARLA MITCHELL The Resene Colour in Design judge praised the dark exterior palette.

“The client’s appreciation for design and aesthetic balance was obvious from day one. You could say this was a collaborative approach from the outset as we worked closely from both a design and build perspective to achieve a well-balanced response to the client’s brief but also the site,” said Anderson-Stewart.

The Resene judge loved the softened forms, contemporary fixtures and dark depths.

“They have all come together to create an elegant, dark palette within the picturesque Wakatipu Basin. The beautiful, black exterior of this home says ‘sophistication and prestige’, and is enhanced by delicate, warmed lighting,” the judges said.