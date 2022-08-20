Kererū Retreat: An award-winning micro cabin that's the perfect antithesis of 'bigger is better'

KererÅ« Retreat, perched at the foot of Mount Hutt, is a fully sustainable, relocatable crib that has won an ADNZ regional award for a compact home.

Finding the perfect bolthole isn’t always easy – sometimes you just have to commission your own, and that’s what the owners of this wee micro cabin have done.

Kererū Retreat is a fully transportable cabin designed by Ben Comber of Studio Well. At a mere 17.3m², it is the antithesis of “bigger is better”, and it has just won the award for the best Residential Compact New Home up to 150m² in the Canterbury/Westland ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards.

Comber says the cabin is adaptable to different environments with the ability to seasonally migrate from its current roost at Pudding Hill, Canterbury, at the foothills of Mount Hutt.

Stephen Goodenough Weathered timber shutters can be pulled to close off the cabin when it is unoccupied.

“The retreat focuses on achieving quality finishes within a small but seemingly spacious footprint. An off-grid solar system, composting toilet and rainwater tank ensure the retreat has a truly light environmental footprint.”

In announcing the award, the judges desribed Kererū Retreat as a delightful micro cabin that reinterprets the rural New Zealand vernacular.

“The sumptuous exterior materiality is raw, yet refined, with heart-breaking proportions. Clever and functionally detailed, opening and closing apertures become moments of joy encouraging interaction with the architecture and engagement with the surrounding landscape.”

The judges said Comber has succeeded in being restrained in the interior, using softly accenting timbers to create a calm and spacious place to relax.

“The fully off-grid and self-sufficient systems are simplified and celebrated in a moment of playful defiance to regular building practices. The judging panel loved the sense of magic as you imagine setting up, unfolding to the landscape and hunkering down creating a transportable home that feels deeply connected to the environment.”