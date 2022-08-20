Bush hideaway on West Coast references a historic goldmining hut

Biv-Punakaiki is a West Coast bush retreat that references a traditional goldminer's hut.The home was designed by Mitchell Coll of Fabric in conjunction with the owner, a Hong Kong-based architect.

This stunning, secluded hideaway at Punakaiki on the West Coast is a blueprint – the first of a planned series of buildings for travellers.

Biv-Punakaiki, designed by Mitchell Coll of Fabric in conjunction with the owner, a Hong Kong-based architect, has just been awarded a regional award for a compact home up to 150m² in the Christchurch-West Coast regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards.

The small holiday home is intended to be rented as high-end, short-term accommodation. Coll says the aesthetic concept was a reinterpretation of a historic goldminer’s hut, but with all the modern facilities to warmly welcome modern-day travellers and encourage them to have a uniquely West Coast and New Zealand experience.

The judges praised the way the form of the building takes cues from many of the exterior chimneys repeated on historic goldminer huts. Internally, the sky-facing skylight represents the top of the smokestack.

“The open-plan layout and large number of windows give independent travellers an all-encompassing experience, while the balance of minimal but luxury facilities are just enough to keep the focus on simple living while still remaining comfortable and memorable.”

The entire interior of the home is lined with raw timber, which soars right up to the peak of the skylight, with the walls punctuated by large triangular windows that frame the bush tree canopy.

A woodburner, with a snaking black flue keeps the interior warm. Other special features include a large mezzanine sitting area, and floor-to-ceiling windows in the bedroom.

Mitchell Coll also won ADNZ awards for three other projects, in Christchurch and Akaroa.