After three friends died young, 'we couldn't wait for retirement' to sell up and hit the road

Vaughan and Nicole Farmilo, pictured at Lake Waikaremoana, in Te Urewera, are seeing the country from the comfort of a Tekapo caravan.

Vaughan Farmilo has been with his wife, Nicole Farmilo, for nearly 30 years – long enough to sense when she needs some space, meaning it’s time for him to take himself off fishing.

Fortunately, because of the way they’ve set their lives up, he now has the freedom to do that on a whim: The Farmilos have thrown in their jobs, sold their Ngāruawāhia lifestyle property and taken to the road in a luxury caravan.

On the day Stuff catches up with them, the longtime Waikato residents are heading to Pōrangahau via Waipukurau in Hawke’s Bay. They’ll then spend some time in the Wairarapa, where Vaughan expects there will be some good deer hunting.

They’ve already spent eight weeks in Coromandel and Northland, enjoying the beaches and scenery.

Nicole Farmilo Nicole Farmilo loves wildlife photography, especially taking photos of birds such as this kingfisher/kōtare.

A highlight for Vaughan was surf-casting off the beach at Puriri Bay, where they stayed at a near-deserted DOC campsite overlooking the mouth of Whangaruru Harbour. Nicole indulged her love of wildlife photography, capturing this shot of a kingfisher, amongst others.

Vaughan, 48, says their lifestyle change was motivated by the sudden deaths of two workmates and a friend, all younger or around the same age as him. The youngest was 41, and one of the others 52.

“It just made me realise that it’s not all about work. We’re only on this planet for a short period of time,” he says. “The deaths were so sudden and out of the blue; it just struck me, we’ve got to get out and see the country.”

Nicole says it made them both realise that “not everyone makes it to retirement”.

“You can wait until you’re over 65, and with some (NZ Super) income but there’s no guarantee you’ll make it,” she says.

NICOLE FARMILO Nicole took this photo of a fantail/pīwakawaka in Matai Bay, Karikari Peninsula, Northland.

So when their daughter, Tayla, 21, left home to go nursing two years ago, they decided to make the big change.

“It was just the two of us,” Nicole says, “and we were just sick of not having time to do anything. We felt stuck there, in a bit of a rut.”

Weekends on their nearly three acre (1.2 hectare) lifestyle property, where they’d lived for 10 years, were taken up with gardening and looking after the animals – a few beef cattle, chickens, three dogs, two cats, and an aviary full of birds.

Nicole, 46, quit her job as a customer service officer with Inland Revenue, and Vaughan initially took a one year’s leave of absence from his job as a manager at Dairy Goat Co-operative, an industry he’d been in for 25 years.

Because they will be on the road for longer than a year, he has since resigned.

Supplied The camper alongside Mount Ngāuruhoe on the North Island’s Central Plateau.

“House prices were good, and homes were selling fast,” Nicole says, so they put their four-bedroom, 257m² house and land on the market, and soon sold it for $1.45 million.

They paid off their mortgage and bought a three-bedroom apartment in central Hamilton for $890,0000. While they’re travelling, they are letting that home out through Bachcare, for about $280 to $350 a night.

They bought a 2022 Nextgen Tekapo caravan for $140,000 and picked it up in April.

Vaughan says one of the hardest parts was re-homing their pets.

“We’re both from a country background and we’ve had dogs our whole lives,” he says. Nicole says it was the right decision. “Our two big dogs were still quite young. We can’t wait another 10 years. We did the best that we could finding good homes for them.”

The thing they love about being on the road is being at one with nature. Both enjoy tramping and cycling. Vaughan is looking forward to more hunting and fishing in the South Island, where they expect to head late next month. Nicole loves taking photos of native birds.

Nicole says spending every minute with her husband, who she’s been with for 29 years, can be a “little bit of a challenge”.

“You miss your independence a little bit. We’ve always had jobs, our own vehicles, I could go into town,” she says. “(But), we get along well.”

Supplied Vaughan surf-casting at Puriri Bay, Northland.

“When she’s not that happy, I can sense it,” Vaughan says. “That’s when I’ll go fishing or hunting.”

The couple own a rental property in Hamilton and have put its loan on interest-only repayments while they’re not working.

They recognise that they are in a fortunate position, and not everybody could do what they have done.

“We bought the (lifestyle block) land really cheap quite a while ago, and built the house,” Nicole says. “We were really lucky with house prices.”

Supplied Vaughan loves fishing, and providing dinner, as with this haul of snapper.

They recommend the travelling lifestyle to others who have the personality to deal with constant change, moving every few days as they do.

Vaughan says the older people he meets at campgrounds all say: ‘I wish I’d have done it at your age.’

“They can’t do the big walks, they can’t do a lot of things,” Vaughan says.

“We feel very fortunate to be in this position. We worked hard, but we were also very lucky. If you’re in the position to do it, 100% do it.”