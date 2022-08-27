90s townhouses with 'extreme damage' get award-winning rebuild

Two Orakei townhouses built in the 1990s were redesigned by Mark Callander of Creative Arch, who has won an ADNZ Auckland award for Residential Alterations and Additions.

Sometimes you just have to start from the ground up.

These two Orakei ‘90s townhouses that had suffered “extreme damage” and watertightness issues have undergone a major rebuild, with the new houses winning an Auckland/Northland ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Award.

The project, by Mark Callander of Creative Arch, won the Regional Residential Alterations and Additions Award, with the awards judges praising the huge transformation.

Supplied BEFORE: Like many houses built in Auckland in the 1990s, these two had water tightness issues.

“The new design creates spaces filled with natural light that take advantage of incredible ocean views.

“High ceilings, open-plan living and contemporary finishes draw the eye, but it’s the thoughtful design solutions that make this project truly unique.”

READ MORE:

* Bush hideaway on West Coast references a historic goldmining hut

* Kererū Retreat: An award-winning micro cabin that's the perfect antithesis of 'bigger is better'

* House built following a fire is a winner in this year's Canterbury-Westland ADNZ awards



Callander says the project was an opportunity to revive two homes that were suffering from extreme damage due to “poor design and material choices”.

“A complete redesign from the slab up allowed for resolution of watertightness issues in a way that not only significantly improved aesthetics and functionality, but also increased the value and liveability of the homes.

“The homes were demolished to the slab and rebuilt with an efficient, sustainable envelope and long-lasting materials.

Supplied A monochromatic colour palette has given the townhouses a crisp, contemporary look.

“Now, the site houses two contemporary, modern homes that maximise their position in one of Auckland’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, drawing in natural light at every opportunity and embracing the incredible views to the sea.”

Another designer from Creative Arch was also recognised at the awards on Friday, August 26, 2022. Sam McCabe won a Commended in the Residential Compact New Home up to 150m2 category for a cedar-clad guest house in Rothesay Bay, Auckland.

Photography by Andy Chui, Drawphoto, Jack Mapobpan, Maverick Studio & Up Real Estate

Supplied BEFORE: Designer Mark Callander says the problems with the original build were caused by "poor design and materials".

Supplied AFTER: The rebuild has transformed the houses and maximised a great site.

Supplied Timber batten screens provide privacy at the front of the houses.

Supplied Living areas open up to a long deck in this townhouse.

Supplied The ADNZ judges praised the way the interior spaces are filled with natural light.

Supplied The galley-style kitchen is positioned to maximise the view.