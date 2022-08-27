Award-winning courtyard house makes the best of an urban site

Beautiful architecture is celebrated with these winners in the Auckland/Northland ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards

A suburban home in Mairangi Bay, Auckland has caught the eye of judges in this year’s Auckland/Northland ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards.

Courtyard House, designed by David Giles of Arcreate Design Studio for a family of four, is, as the name suggests, designed around a lush, landscaped courtyard. It has won the Regional Award Recipient for Residential New Home over 300m².

The house sits on a 450m² site, and it was important to provide privacy from close neighbours. The house also needed to be well-designed for teenagers, and the owners wanted to capture views from a third-storey viewing lounge.

Jo Smith Courtyard House by David Giles of Arcreate Design Studio won the ADNZ Auckland-Northland Residential New Home over 300mÂ² Award

“They also wanted the construction materials to be concrete tilt panels with vertical cedar everywhere else,” Giles says. “The warmth of the cedar contrasts the starkness of the concrete, even softening it and bringing out the natural variations which you want to run your hands over.”

Living areas on the ground floor open right up to the walled courtyard, which features subtropical planting and outdoor seating.

Jo Smith Living areas open up to the lushly landscaped courtyard.

“This house gives you so many options with protection from sun, wind and complete privacy along with great views,” Giles says.

The awards judges described the house as “a series of well-considered interconnected internal and external spaces which have been placed together to create a tranquil and private experience”.

“The layering of these moments, both vertically and horizontally, skilfully maximises the private use of the site, but also creates a sense of intrigue and discovery as you move between the inward and outward facing spaces, following the sun.

Jo Smith The courtyard house rises through three storeys to provide a viewing lounge on the top level.

“The courtyard allows for freedom in the use of external spaces while also maintaining respectfulness to neighbouring properties. A wonderful example of a tranquil inner city escape that defies the usual compromises of medium density living.”

Other winners included a villa restoration project designed by Romé Smit of Buildology, which won a Resene Colour in Design Award. Smit’s Islington project in Ponsonby was designed for clients with “a passion and love for old character buildings”.

“They couldn’t believe their luck when they came across this Islington Road site. The old villa had seen better days, but there was no doubt in their mind that they would breathe some new life into it,” Smit says. “The site was very compact and tight, with the building perched high above the road on the front boundary.

Inspire Films The Islington villa Ponsonby has been completely transformed by RomÃ© Smit of Buildology.

Inspire Films BEFORE: The villa was in an extremely poor condition.

“The building itself was traditional at the front with four bedrooms off the hallway, opening up into a typical, small, lean-to space at the rear. The brief at its core was to restore the villa while maximising the potential of the small space and site. There needed to be a good flow to the rear outdoor area and the basement was to be excavated for better utilisation.”

The judges praised the way the “vivid orange sofas and raw, metallic splashback bring colour to this crisp white home, while also celebrating the beautifully restored stained-glass window”.

“Elegant and timeless, this restoration used colour to bring the home into the modern day while also paying respect to its heritage.”

