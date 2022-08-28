Eco-warrior's Southern Lakes home voted best landscape in country

This beautiful Lake Wakatipu landscape project, Bob's Cove Retreat, created by Green Therapy, has taken top honours in the 2022 New Zealand Landscape of Distinction Awards.

A sustainable Southern Lakes landscape that has to cope with numerous plant and animal pest species has taken top honours at the 2022 New Zealand Landscape of Distinction Awards. And it’s an inspiration for all gardeners.

Christchurch-based Green Therapy won the Supreme Landscaper of the Year Award for Bob’s Cove Retreat – it’s the most sought-after landscape construction trophy in New Zealand.

The judging panel described the landscape, which features 98% native planting, as a harmonious space alongside Lake Wakatipu – a landscape that makes a strong connection and contribution to the wider environment.

“It is perched on a sloping site, with many soil types and shifting water courses, and pest species,” the panel said. “The project embodies strong environmental practices, such as eco-sourcing, pest control, reuse of onsite resources, water management and client education.

“Many of the natives planted on the site are eco-sourced seeds from the local area. Mulch was sourced from locally wind felled trees, and cut down exotic species were left on site to rot away.”

Supplied The planting at Bob's Cove Retreat is 98% native plants. The owner also takes an environmental approach to pest eradication and seed sourcing.

The panel said during the development process, the client became an eco-warrior, with a great desire to continue the pest weed clean up on the adjoining Te Papa Atawhai (Department of Conservation) land.

“Turning a non-gardening client into an eco-warrior can only be done on a site like this, where the wairua (spirit) of the site captivates all who connect with it. The owner has become so invested in the garden and its connection to the wider landscape around it, that he is now committed to clearing many exotic weeds from the surrounding DOC land and river edges.

“Bob’s Cove Retreat has become a place to recharge for people, but also for native wildlife. As plants grow and mature in the space, the wider environment will breathe easier, and the many birds will make it their home,” said the judging panel.”

Supplied With extremes of weather, hardy plants were essential.

Green Therapy owner, Bryce Coulter, says Bob’s Cove Retreat was a unique project due to the extreme climate conditions.

From harsh summer temperatures to hoar frosts and snow

“The site experiences extreme New Zealand climate conditions with extremes of rain, drought, wind, harsh afternoon summer highs, hoar frosts and snow. Hardiness and plant species selection was critical to success.

“Our clients wanted a relaxing retreat in harmony with the grandeur of Lake Wakatipu and surrounds – a place to reconnect with nature and enhance the local environment. Bob’s Cove is where unique habitats of beech forest, grey shrubland and wetlands meet in the shadow of Mount Creighton,” said Coulter.

Supplied Local schist features on steps, walls and paving.

One interesting component of the project was the collaboration between local community groups and businesses to protect the Lake Wakatipu landscape and wildlife.

“Settlement introduced exotic pest species to the area including hawthorn, broom, rabbits, possum and stoats that stifled the native habitat for resident populations of jewelled gecko, tui and fantail. T

“So, the brief for this project included supporting native habitats but also local community groups and business passionate about the Lake Wakatipu environment. It was a collaborative effort between industry professionals,” Coulter said.

Arrowtown landscaping business, Kate Campbell Gardens, also took out one of the elite New Zealand Landscape of Distinction Awards for her work on The Elms, Lake Hayes Residences. The project won the 2022 Premier Award: Garden Management/ Maintenance, and a Gold Medal in the Residential Project Garden Management/Matinenance 400m² and over category.

Supplied Arrowtown landscaping business, Kate Campbell Gardens won a New Zealand Landscape of Distinction Award for her work maintaining The Elms, Lake Hayes Residences landscape, which was designed by Suzanne Turley.

The Elms' gardens, which were designed by Suzanne Turley, are on a steep north-facing slope that has uninterrupted views of Lake Hayes and the mountains beyond. The gardens are formed around three architecturally designed interconnected, yet private apartments.

Other major winners were:

Morgan + Pollard, who won a Premier Award in Landscape Construction and a Gold Medal in the Commercial Project:Construction Over $100,000 category for work on Te Ara Atea - Sensory Space project in Christchurch.

Morgan + Pollard also won the 2022 Judges Recognition Award for work on the Rolleston School Basketball Courts & Sports Wall.

Canopy NZ won the Premier Award in Landscape Design and a Gold Medal in the Commercial Project Landscape Design: Open project value and property size (Built Project) for their work on Te Raekura Redcliffs School in Christchurch.

Humphreys Landscaping won a 2022 Judges Recognition Award and the Gold Medal in the Residential Project Construction : Over $100,000 category for a high-end garden and pool complex at Orewa.

Onlandscapes won the 2022 People’s Choice Award for their work on a residential project on Rugby Street in Christchurch.

Supplied Te Ara Atea - Sensory Space project in Christchurch by Morgan Pollard.