I'm paying off my mortgage in nine years on one income – here's how

These homeowners have managed to massively cut the term of their home loan.

Paying off your home loan in less than 10 years – instead of the usual 25 or 30 – is guaranteed to save you thousands of dollars in interest payments.

The other bonus? More time mortgage-free, and with your only housing costs being rates, insurance and maintenance.

With interest rates rising, and a massive rise in house prices in the past 20 years, it’s more difficult to pay loans down quickly, but these people say a lot of culling a home loan is about sorting priorities, having a determined mindset, and discipline.

People from two different households, one in Nelson, and one in Dunedin, told us how they’re doing it – or have done it. Stuff agreed not to name them so they would freely share personal financial information.

Counting down the weeks to repay home loan

A self-employed services contractor, Tom (not his real name), had to buy his central Nelson house twice; once in 2014 for $420,000, and then again (to buy a partner he was separating from out of her share) in 2017, by which time its value had risen to $690,000.

Tom, 48, is counting the weeks until his home loan is paid: At the time of speaking, he had 37 weeks to go – meaning it will be fully paid off within nine years.

Tom, a father of one, says he talked to his bank, TSB, when borrowing, about making extra lump sum payments and not being penalised for increasing his regular payment amount.

He is paying $1075 a week, and has been doing that for the past three years. His bank also allows him to make an extra $10,000 payment once a year without penalty.

His income is “median to high” as a professional, but what he says has underpinned his success is understanding the power of compounding interest, and so “ratcheting” payments up whenever possible, and keeping an eagle eye on spending.

Stuff Even small increases in payments make a big difference.

He recommends everyone with a mortgage use a calculator such as Bretwhissel, a free online tool that lets you change variables (payments) and see how that affects the overall interest paid and repayment time.

Tom says there are many things he simply doesn’t spend on, including the entirety of the hospitality industry.

“I cook my own food and make my own drinks at home or other people’s places. But I generally don’t spend on meals or pubs. No takeaways, pretty much nil.”

He says he is offended by how much money these things waste.

He doesn’t buy new clothing, has a $3500 Toyota Funcargo (“little boxy thing, but heaps of headroom”) which is cheap to run, and has restricted international travel.

“That’s been easy with the coronavirus, and I’ve put that to bed for a few years now. I am quite keen to get back into that.

“I’d like to go to a tropical island: Bali, Samoa, Fiji...”

He also made extra income for some time by reconfiguring his house, so he could rent out the top floor for an extra $300 to $400 a week.

Tom says he is “low on status anxiety”, and has been that way most of his life.

“I’ve always liked op shopping, and being a bit of a homebody.

“It’s impacted some relationships, possibly some ex-partners have been keen for me to spend up a bit more and do the expensive fun stuff rather than the cheap fun stuff.

“[But] I don’t think friends think I’m too miserable.” His current partner has her own mortgage, and understands.

Tom says others “who have the capacity” should play with a mortgage calculator “and see how much you’ll save”.

“If you have a decent size mortgage on 10 to 20 years or whatever, you can make some massive differences to the term of the loan.

“And don’t try to keep up with the Joneses. It’s status jealousy. They want the car, they want the Jag T-shirt. But you can do without all that stuff.”

Supplied The Dunedin couple can now enjoy the sunrise from their Dunedin home knowing it’s completely paid for.

Nineteen-year loan paid off in three

Three years ago, Dunedin man Adam (not his real name) and his wife had 19 years remaining on his 30-year mortgage, and were paying the bare minimum.

Fast forward to today, and the couple, both self-described “blue collar workers” are mortgage-free, after changing their whole borrowing philosophy.

“We had quite a big mortgage over 30 years”, he says. “We were just paying the bare minimum. That was the default. That’s what our parents did. We were happy with that, spending money on junk.”

But then his friend signed up with NZHL, a home loan and insurance provider that encourages its borrowers to offset home loans and get mortgage-free as soon as possible, and convinced Adam to do the same.

The couple, both 38, with a combined income of about $120,000, paid off the remaining $240,000 of their loan in three years. That’s $80,000 a year (not including interest), leaving them with only $40,000 a year to come and go on.

How did they do it?

“After we realised what we could do, we just thought, let’s do this and suffer the consequences for a few years. With Covid, we couldn’t go out and do anything anyway,” Adam says.

Supplied Doing his own renovation work helped this Dunedin homeowner pay off his home loan quickly.

Adam picked up as much overtime in his field of horticulture as he could, sometimes doing 60-hour weeks. He and his wife, a medical assistant, sold a car and “stopped spending money on junk”, including meals out.

They changed the way they socialised.

“(Before) there’d be like two or three beers on a Friday night, but we totally stopped that. We’d go out for tea once a week, $150 a meal. And we used to go on two overseas holidays a year – a lot of Asia. We went to Nepal twice, Sri Lanka.”

They started going to more low-cost events, such as potluck dinners.

“You just sort of realise that the cheaper, free stuff was a lot more fulfilling than spending money on s.....y meals out that you could cook at home anyway.”

They shop at local farmers’ markets, do a lot of crockpot meals, keep chickens for eggs, and grow their own vegetables.

Their loan provider, NZHL, gives access to a tracking tool: a graph showing a declining line with repayments.

“That was a massive carrot to hold in front of you, to see it disappearing.”

He credits that and the revolving credit set-up of the loan with really moving the dial.

“Don’t default to that big long 30 years because it’s so much easier to do if you just knuckle down for a few years.

“The more people know this is a thing, the better.”

When they made the final payment on their home loan in July, they celebrated with a Stewart Island tramping trip.

“Tramping – it’s the best, and it’s free,” says Adam.

Supplied Loan Market mortgage adviser Karen Tatterson

Loan Market mortgage adviser Karen Tatterson says a shorter loan period clearly saves a significant amount in interest payments.

Those buying recently will probably need a 30-year mortgage to spread the payments with prices and interest rates as they are – but she says those who already have equity should pay their home loan off as quickly as possible.

She says offset mortgages are a “really good idea” for people who like to hold savings of $20,000 to $50,000, as many people do.