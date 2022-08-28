Grand Designs UK update: Greg and Georgie's emotional story had us hooked

Grand Designs UK presenter Kevin McCloud calls on Georgie and Greg, who have transformed an old barn in Kent. (Video first screened April 2021)

Greg and Georgie Whitaker’s home build was one of the most emotional we have seen on Grand Designs UK.

Their show, which first screened here last year, and was repeated recently on TV1, featured the young couple who met on a cancer trust outing and embarked on a difficult barn conversion in Kent.

Their story was a real tearjerker, but an absolute joy to watch, as they supported each other through the challenges of the build and their health issues – they have both had brain tumours. As Greg said at the time: “Now I just feel I’ve beaten cancer I can do anything. I could build a house. That’s fine. Easy.

SUPPLIED Georgie and Greg Whitaker, pictured at the Grand Designs UK reveal, have now completed their converted barn project, and fully landscaped the site.

“Having a brain tumour was one of the best kick-up-the-arses I’ve ever had. I just remember in that hospital bed, I was just weighing up all the things I hadn’t done in life, and how I wanted to cross them all off. And one of them was to build a dream home. There’s no way I would be here doing this now if I hadn’t got ill and hadn’t met George. I just want to show people that I’m well again, and I’m able to do this.”

Their new home in the converted barn is on land owned by Georgie’s parents, who also have a house there. And it wasn’t an easy build. “There were times when I was so ill, that the goal of the day would be to walk down here and sit outside the barn,” Georgie said. “That’s the only energy I had really. It has a lovely atmosphere in it, and it’s lovely to be able to look over the field.”

SUPPLIED Presenter Kevin McCloud is pictured with Georgie and Greg. Chains take the water runoff from the roof.

SUPPLIED Inside the house – the open-plan living area features a dining table made from a felled oak tree on the property. It has a "river of resin" running through the middle.

Fast-forward 18 months, and the couple are keeping fans posted of their progress. The house is completely finished and now landscaped. It sits in an idyllic rural setting with beautiful mature trees.

Four weeks ago, Greg posted a photo of himself watering a new vegetable garden, saying: “Now the house is totally finished, we finally got a veggie patch sorted. All made out of recycled materials left from the project. Very satisfying living ‘the good life’ and eating great fresh food.

“Also guilt-free watering what with the 7500l rain water tank we put under the lawn…”

They also posted a photo of themselves with the couple who designed a house that floats above a natural swimming pool – another favourite episode with Kiwi viewers.

“Fellow Grand Designers, Dan and Nina from the amazing swimming pond house episode popped over for a visit last weekend,” they said. “We met at Grand Designs live and hit it off instantly! Such a lovely couple and have been invited to have a dip in their pond later this summer…”

Retro caravan

Meanwhile, Greg and Georgie are currently on holiday in Wales, in their retro caravan, which they call their “Avocado green 1990 Marauder”.

“She’s so retro that we were the first caravan allowed at this beautiful ‘little welsh woods campsite’ near Dale.

“We picked it up for £600 in lockdown and we have taken a couple of weeks off touring the coast of Wales. Honestly didn’t think caravan life was our thing, but now we’re hooked!!!”

The couple have a website for their business G-W Enterprises and have posted updates there.

“One of the main reasons we applied for Grand Designs was to raise awareness for brain tumours and the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust which is where we first met,” Greg says. “I'm also very keen to share my experiences of self building and possibly explore project management in the near future.

“My father, staff and I are back running The Brick Works Pub which despite the pandemic is still doing well and we are very grateful to all our loyal supporters and regulars.”

And Georgie says: “I have always loved making, creating and photographing things. It has been something I have been able to do or think about even when I have no energy and my head is always full of ideas.

SUPPLIED The placement of the windows allows framed slices of the stunning view.

“Over the years of cancer treatment, hospital visits and daily struggles with energy levels, even on the days where a small walk in the garden was all I could manage, I would notice intricate details like the individual seeds of a dandelion head.

“I learnt the basics of the wonderful craft of needle felting and now make bespoke animals. Each one has its own character and no two are the same. I have made baby mobiles, wedding cake toppers, Christmas tree decorations and pet commissions for family and friends.

“Creating our home together has been a huge challenge but a great joy too, and we are absolutely loving every minute living in it now. Designing the interior of our barn and adding the finishing touches hopefully complements Greg's incredible building work and eye for detail.

CHANNEL 4 Grand Designs shared a lovely pic of the couple on their wedding day.

“Last summer we created a flower bed and planted lots of seeds including alliums and cosmos. I never knew how much I would totally love gardening, even weeding!

“We would love to be able to encourage and inspire other people going through tough times.”