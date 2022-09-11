'I have to buy a bigger house to fit my art' - gallery manager Anna Jackson

The Jackson Kraus family have outgrown their New Lynn home, but are hoping to stay in the same neighbourhood.

Anna Jackson, Auckland Gow Langsford Gallery director, has been working at the gallery for nearly 15 years, and says acquiring lots of art for her own home is an occupational hazard. She lives in New Lynn with her husband and two children.

ANNA JACKSON:

We live in New Lynn, just on the border of Titirangi; that’s me, my husband, Tobias Kraus, and our daughter Frankie, 9, and son Cohen, who is five.

It’s two-and-a-half bedrooms, but the backyard is huge, a full 800 square metres.

It’s on the market now because we’ve sort of outgrown it, just size-wise and moving up. It’s about 100m². The kids are reaching a different stage.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Ceramic artist Virginia Leonard makes these urns for her friends’ dogs’ ashes. “One day my ashes can go in it,” Jackson says. “I’m doing my family a favour by sorting that out.”

We’re hoping to stay in the neighbourhood, close to the beaches and stuff but not in the bush – it’s idyllic out west in lots of ways but damp and wet. The locals wouldn’t tell you that.

Philosophically, we like the idea of living in a small house. Pragmatically, something bigger would be also good.

We’ve found somewhere around the corner, four bedrooms, a big section too, literally a kilometre away. A few balls have to land yet.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The wall rug to the right, by Claudia Kogachi, is one of Jackson’s favourites.

Having so much art is a bit of an occupational hazard. It’s almost all New Zealand art. The collection has grown over 15 years, certainly with more intensity in the past few years. It seems a bit harder to say no.

I have favourites at different times. One of them is the wall rug in the lounge, called The Landscaper, by young artist Claudia Kogachi. It reminds me of my mum. She’s a little bit of a gardener but more that she’s into textiles.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Tobias Kraus loves his Lego: This scene is Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment in the 90s sitcom Seinfeld.

Tobias is a commercial photographer, retraining to be a psychologist, so he’s a creative person.

I was doing my OE in Berlin when we met in about 2003. We moved here in 2007 or 2008.

In ordinary times we go every year to see his family, and that’s been fine, but it’s been a bit of a stretch in the last couple of years. We’ve just had a month with them now.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The water jug on a shelf in the lounge was bought on Jackson and Kraus’ honeymoon, in a village in Portugal.

We’d love to live there, at some point, but I’m not sure that will happen in terms of actual pragmatic life.

The children would hopefully be able to go to university there if they choose to. We all speak German at home. I mostly speak English, but Toby speaks German and we answer in English.

I did a little bit of German at school but when I arrived in Berlin, I could say ‘I’m 13 and I like Ace of Base’ which wasn’t helpful.

Berlin then wasn’t like now where you could speak English and get by. I was there two years, working in an Irish pub and for a stockbroker. In terms of the language, I made it up as I went along, lots of Googling.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Jackson says daughter Frankie is a “big Potter head”. She says the room is not normally tidy, “just for the open homes”.

I work full time Monday to Friday, and Tobias is studying and does the school pick-ups. Most of his study is remote. He just has to go in for exams. It saves a lot of traffic time.

My role is pretty varied. We have a show that changes every month. My role is mostly liaising with the artists, and long-term planning, and managing extra events, like the Sydney Contemporary art fair (8 to 11 September).

It’s quite a busy week. We set up, present it and sell New Zealand artists’ work. The biggest reason we go is audience-building. The art world has really missed that centralised point where galleries come together. We’re competitors really, but we’re good to each other.

The benefit of living here in Auckland is being close to my family. I have two sisters with kids, and then my parents are here too.

We like the lifestyle here, compared with living in Europe. It’s really relaxed.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The not quite circular artwork is a Max Gimblett piece, an “enso”, which is a Zen circle of enlightenment. “The idea of it is a Buddhist calming meditative thing. It’s in our bedroom and I do find it calming, peaceful,” Jackson says.

Wherever we live it will be full of art. A lot of people think we’ve got way too much art. But I don’t understand people who live with bare walls.

I’ve actually got a stash of stuff at work that we can’t hang because it doesn't fit, so in the new house, I’ll get to bring it out.