Granddad Jack's 1930s shearer's hut gets a new life, 1400kms away

Jack's Hut has been in the Mackay family since the 1930s.

When Dave and Angie Mackay bought a lodge and some land overlooking Lake Tarawera, they realised it was the perfect spot to place Dave’s grandfather’s 1930s-era shearer’s shed.

The only problem was the shed was an island and 1400km away, on land at Moa Flat, West Otago, where the couple previously farmed sheep and beef.

The couple had sold the farm decades earlier, but had retained ownership of the hut because of its history.

It was Dave’s grandfather, Jack Mackay’s hut, moved onto the West Otago farming block after he acquired it in a ballot in 1930.

Jack Mackay, a “city boy moved to the country” grazed sheep on the land, but supplemented his income in tough times by working for other farmers, and selling rabbit pelts.

According to a family history, Jack's first car was purchased this way, trapping rabbits rather than shooting them “so that both the carcass and fur were saleable”.

Trappers could expect about £1 for each 100 rabbits (about $125 in today’s money).

Supplied Angie and Dave Mackay run accommodation, including a luxury lodge, and boutique huts, on their property overlooking Lake Tarawera.

Dave and Angie Mackay eventually found a family member who worked in haulage to move the hut between islands, and have now established it on their 40 acre (16 hectare) lifestyle block, where they run Spencer Lodge.

They now also provide accommodation in The Woolshed on the property, as well as “Jack’s Hut”, and are setting up a “safari tent”.

“We tucked (the hut) way up on the top of the hill with its back to the bush and views of the volcano and the lake,” Angie says. “It just sits up there beautiful, and people are blown away by the view.”

Supplied The hot tub is a drawcard for travellers, who the Mackays say tend to be a younger demographic.

The hut has an open-to-the-air corrugated iron-surrounded shower, deck with fire pit and a hot tub with cinema-style viewing (big screen and projector).

Dave Mackay says they wanted to preserve the hut because history means more to you “as time ticks on”.

“When we had the chance of retaining the shepherd’s hut, it was just a cool thing to have. It wouldn’t have mattered if no-one stayed in it at all.”

Supplied Views from the deck of Jack's Hut are of the volcano and Lake Tarawera.

He remembers his grandfather as “a tough old bugger”.

“Regardless of the weather, he’d be in his shirtsleeves with his sleeves rolled up.”

People who stay in the accommodation can still look out on sheep as Jack Mackay did in the 1930s, although Angie and Dave keep only about 30 ewes and eight fallow deer “for our enjoyment and the guests’ enjoyment”, Angie says. “And it just keeps the paddocks tidy.”

John Sutherland Mackay, known as Jack, eventually married Margaret and took her to live in the hut.

Supplied Guests can look out on sheep and deer grazing.

“Ever since it has been known by the family as the honeymoon hut,” Angie says. Other huts were added to the Otago farm as the family grew.

“Margaret gave birth to two boys and two girls, but sadly she died in childbirth whilst giving birth to a fifth child, who also died.

“Jack remarried his second wife, Muriel, in 1944. Muriel (...) didn't have children of her own but caring for her stepchildren in such a harsh environment was no doubt challenge enough.

“Jack and his family went on to become prosperous farmers earning great respect in the local community. The farm went from a single tree to 500 acres of trees and at its peak carried 10,000 stock units.”

Amongst the original items in the hut is a tin on the shelf in which Muriel would save pennies and threepenny bits to donate to the children’s collection at church on Sundays.

Also, on the wall, is the stock from his original gun that Jack used to shoot rabbits. The wooden cutlery tray is also an original piece.

Supplied Jack's Hut has been set up as accommodation for one or two people.

Jack’s Hut can be rented from $250 a night, and is suitable for one person or a couple.