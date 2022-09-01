Racist graffiti scrawled over family's Remuera home

A resident of Remuera is fed up with ongoing graffiti of his property, one recent piece saying "go home".

A Remuera man, of Fijian Indian ethnicity, is fed up with dealing with racist graffiti on his property, including a message to “go home”.

The man, who Stuff has agreed not to name as he fears repercussions, says a neighbour kindly painted over graffiti on Tuesday, but it appeared again overnight.

He believes someone in his Auckland neighbourhood could be responsible, and says he's also been subject to racist abuse.

“He tells me: ‘Go to Pakistan’. I’m from Fiji, a Fijian Indian. And then the N word being said when passing.”

A small business owner, the complainant has been living in New Zealand for nearly 20 years and has owned the Remuera property since 2016. He lives there with his wife and three children.

He says most neighbours are supportive and kind. “We have good close-knit neighbours. One of the neighbours came and repainted the fence. Because the area has less people moving around, we know each other.”

The man says he feels targeted, “but the major aspect is not me being targeted. The issue is I’ve got two young daughters, I’ve got a son. They’re concerned coming in the house and leaving. My son doesn’t want to put the rubbish out.

Supplied The graffiti sprayed this week covers surfaces which had just been repainted.

“My son says, What happens if we try to be defensive? We don’t want to be on the wrong side of the law.”

The family has considered moving to escape the situation, which has been happening for three years.

“We are here to be in the (Auckland Grammar) school zone for the kids. It’s my son’s second last year, so we’d like to stay here. If we run away, where would we go?”

Supplied The homeowner posted photos to Neighbourly “to notify others to be mindful of these things as well”.

He has previously complained to Kāinga Ora about one neighbour, who he says has made racist comments, but says he did not see any action taken by the government social housing agency.

John Tubberty, Kāinga Ora regional director for Central and East Auckland, said: “At the time of hearing from Stuff we were unaware of this incident and had not received any complaint about it.

“We take allegations of this kind very seriously and would be happy to discuss this incident with (the complainant).”

The man says police had earlier advised him to disable his car alarm, as that was bothering the neighbour when it was set off by debris falling from the street’s trees.

A police spokesperson would not comment on this particular case, but said police “take reports of intentional damage seriously, and know it causes concern and frustration in our communities”.

“If you notice people behaving in a suspicious manner, particularly in areas with few people, please call police straight away with as much information as possible. The sooner we know about suspicious activity, the better.

“We'd also encourage people to report all incidents discovered after the fact, such as damage and theft, to police. While it may sometimes seem like it's not "worth it", if police don't know about what's happening, we can't help to prevent it.”