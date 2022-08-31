Heat pumps (and good curtains) are saving me up to $100 a month on power

Heat pumps and new thermal-lined curtains in my 1920s concrete house are saving me between $65 and $114 a month in winter. But it's not just about the money - the house is infinitely warmer, so it's a little like comparing apples with pears.

Colleen Hawkes is a Stuff/Homed reporter and a latecomer to the joys of heat pumps

No-one has ever been able to give me a good idea of what I could save by installing heat pumps in my flat in a solid concrete 1920s house. Even the heat pump guy was vague about it, and it was his job to sell it to me – he just emphasised the fact I would be warmer.

But now I know – the savings range from $65 to $114 a month in winter. I know this because I have just received my first full month’s bill from Mercury since I had two heat pumps installed. It comes in at $227.22 with early payment discount (which they are scrapping shortly to replace with permanent 10% discount).

For the same period last year, my bill was $291.03 (removing the discount carryover amount from the month before). Aha, I thought, the new bill also coincides with having new curtains installed – I have gone two winters with no curtains in my living room. (The room is elevated, so privacy is not an issue, and the old concrete house stores and releases heat from the sun on a sunny day, so it wasn’t as bad as expected.)

So for another comparison, I went right back to 2018 and pulled out my bill for August that year, when I did have curtains, and my bill was $341.67. And line charges were less in both 2021 and 2018. That’s $114 more than I am paying this month the using heat pumps. The heat pump guy didn’t predict this.

READ MORE:

* Stay warm without going broke - home heating hacks that don't cost heaps

* How much does it really cost to install a heat pump?

* Cold Kiwi homes - are we in denial?



My old green curtains and Roman blinds were thermal backed, but they were extremely faded and falling to bits, which is why I chose to take them down when I had my living room painted. My new curtains and blinds ($3000) also have a (probably better) thermal lining.

I am no longer using oil-filled radiators to heat my kitchen-dining room and living room. I still have one in the hallway that I use in the evening if it is cold. But with a heat pump at either end of the house, it’s not really needed – the heat pumps are positioned so that hot air enters the hallway from both ends of the house.

I have an old, vented gas fire in the living room, but I didn’t use it during the billing period as it had a malfunction and I had to wait five weeks for a gasfitter. I no longer need it to heat the room, but the ambience is pleasant if I have friends over.

But, and this is the real kicker, for the first time since I moved into the house nearly 11 years ago, I am warm and toasty by day and evening. In other words, I am living in a much warmer house while using less energy.

I no longer freeze when I go down to the kitchen to make a cuppa in the evening, or on the days I work from home. I no longer head off to bed early because I simply can’t get warm, which has happened a few times when the gas fire can’t be used (if the breeze blows from the wrong direction, the venting doesn’t work properly).

And yes, I know those of you who have heat pumps are probably smiling smugly.

Both heat pumps are set to 21 deg on the “warm” setting. And they are very quiet. Much quieter than I was expecting – you simply don’t notice them when they are on.

The heat pumps (Mitsubishi) weren’t cheap; they cost $6000 to buy and install, but they are described as “super energy efficient” and “New Zealand’s quietest heat pump”, so I guess you get what you pay for.

I may never recoup that cost in power savings, but that isn’t the point. I will get it back, and then some, when I sell. But, more importantly, less power means a smaller carbon footprint. And a warmer house is a healthier house. Win-win.