Young family built home 'on the smell of an oily rag', by sourcing building materials direct from China

The Waterhouse family of Leamington, Cambridge have used their own resources to build their first new home, designed by architect Michael O'Sullivan. A long bench in the upstairs kitchen-family room is positioned to allow a view out through long clerestory windows to the Waikato River.

A young family’s Cambridge home that has been shortlisted for the Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand (NZIA) Architecture Awards is proof that the more you can do yourself, the more you can save.

Matt and Winnie Waterhouse, who have a very steep site in Leamington overlooking the Waikato River, commissioned architect Michael O’Sullivan to design their three-bedroom house. And they were inspired by a visit to the architect’s own home in Māngere, which O’Sullivan built himself.

“Matt saw what we had done 10 years ago and said, ‘I can have a go at that’, and then he went and did it so much better,” O’Sullivan says.

SOU MUY LY The house has won an NZIA Waikato Housing Award, and is shortlisted for a national award.

Waterhouse hired a local contractor to build the primary components – piles, beams, walls, flooring and cladding – but he built all the doors and window joinery himself, and lined the interior with dark wenge plywood.

READ MORE:

* Great house designs for steep sites are ADNZ winners

* Multigenerational home that's 80m long puts kids at one end, grandparents at the other

* Designing Dreams: Architect Michael O'Sullivan says architecture needs to be 'provocative'



Our best home and property stories, in your inbox Sign up now

He bought a new CNC machine for his three businesses (Fiasco, Maker’sPly and Work From Home Desks), and made all the wenge built-in furniture, brise-soleil screens, door locks and around 50 recessed triangular light fittings that feature throughout the house.

Plywood and glass for around the quarter of the cost

One of the other big ways the couple could save, was through contacts in China. Waterhouse sourced the wenge plywood and glass from Guangzhou (compliant materials) for around a quarter of the cost of getting it from a local supplier. “Everything turned up. Nothing was broken. Everything was perfect,” the architect says.

SOU MUY LY/Stuff Children Reese (left) and Finn relax in the living room. The built-in furniture and the door and window joinery were also all made by Matt.

“He did it on the smell of an oily rag. It takes courage to ignore the usual trappings of traditional building material supply lines in New Zealand when building a home for your young family. And having never built a home before either.”

Waterhouse admits it took a long time to build the house, because he did so much himself. “It was six years ago we started, and while we moved in before Covid, we have really only just finished. The savings (buying in China) were very good at that time.

“We saved hundreds of thousands of dollars all up on the house, and probably saved $60,000 to $70,000 on the doors and windows alone, but that includes my time in making the joinery. And it took me a whole year to do the joinery – Michael drew a lot of windows in there.

The house steps down the hillside, while the roof is a single, raked plane. Sou Muy Ly

“So that’s another factor to take in. How much is a year worth when you still can’t live in the house because it isn’t finished? But while it soaked up about a year, it was super rewarding, even if nothing else really progressed in that time. It is a pretty great result.”

Building the house was a family affair – Waterhouse’s father also helped with metalworking, building gutters, rainwater outlets, downpipes and a shower alcove.

Waterhouse says he and his wife “found” O’Sullivan after reading a book about New Zealand Mid-century architecture, titled “Down the Long Driveway, You’ll See It” by Mary Gaudin and Matthew Arnold.

SOU MUY LY Architect Michael O'Sullivan says the house was built "on the smell of an oily rag". Matt Waterhouse hand-made around 50 triangular light fittings, which feature throughout the home.

SOU MUY LY Wenge ply sourced in China lines walls throughout the house.

“Winnie rang one of the authors and asked for a recommendation and was given the names of a few architects. We called them and most were more interested in telling us, ‘our minimal build rate is xyz’. They were a little standoffish, but Michael just said, ‘I’ll come down tomorrow’.

“He turned up the next day. And he did the preliminary design, and we didn’t change a thing. He even suggested the colour of the carpet, and it suited me. I could just get on with sourcing materials and doing it.”

The house won an NZIA Auckland Housing Award last month, with the judges describing the home as “well-designed, functional and nurturing”.

Rooms open to the outdoors on different levels. Sou Muy Ly

“Tall cedar shutters throughout create cross ventilation, while double doors at the lower levels are combined with the dramatic sloped roof allowing for passive ventilation. The owner designed and built elements of the house himself, learning as he went. His passion for the project is reflected in this resulting work of love.”

SOU MUY LY The house steps down a very steep site, maximising the view.

The project also won a Resene Colour Award, with the Resene judges saying: “A fun palette of colors and clever material choices such as natural cork flooring and chocolate-toned plywood walls make this house welcoming and a perfectly joyful place to grow up”.

Waterhouse says now the build is finally finished, he and Winnie, Finn and Reese can start to appreciate all the work that has gone into the build. “For so long, all I could see was a construction site, but it’s actually finally starting to feel good. There are still a few smaller projects I am planning.”

He also says the family has started up a third business, Makers’ply, a plywood supply business that has sprung from this project.

O’Sullivan also has a Cass Bay house shortlisted in the awards – the project featured on Grand Designs NZ in 2020.

SOU MUY LY From the front, the house doesn't give much away. The surprise is all beyond.

Stuff There's plenty to love about these 12 NZIA Housing Award winners in the 2022 NZIA Waikato and Bay of Plenty Awards.