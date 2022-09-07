Nelson landslide evacuees concerned the home they love is being left to buckle and mould

Laury Dumas, with Kenay, 8, Maylee, 4, and partner Yoann Martichon, are worried more damage is occurring while their house remains unrepaired.

Nearly three weeks after their home was inundated with mud in Nelson’s “river of rain”, Laury Dumas and Yoann Martichon are finding it hard to sleep at night.

Dumas says she has flashbacks to the August 18 night they self-evacuated, when she heard a massive crack as a slip came down onto the rear of their home – and she thought her partner was under it.

Martichon had been outside with a torch inspecting damage from an earlier slip.

“He went with a torch to check, and then I see all the mud coming onto the deck,” Dumas says. “I thought he was underneath it. The kids were like: ‘Dad is dead, Dad is dead’. I was ready to dig him out.

“Then he arrived on the other side, saying, ‘Why are you yelling like a crazy woman?’”

Dumas says while that incident itself was traumatic, their ongoing concern relates to the future of the home they have owned for three years in Brook Street, The Brook.

Mud has entered the two-bedroom, 70m² home via the main bedroom at the rear, and the house has been red-stickered.

It’s one of 90 homes in the region still red-stickered by Civil Defence after the August flooding and slips. A further 88 homes are yellow-stickered.

Red-stickered homes must not be entered under any circumstances. Yellow-stickered homes may be entered temporarily, but householders may not reside there.

The family has been told by their insurer that it could be two months before the house is fully inspected.

Supplied Before: The outdoor area was a sheltered place for the children to play.

In the meantime, Dumas fears the pressure of mud against the wall is causing more damage.

“We went into the house to get clothes and toys, and the walls are starting to move,” she says. “Soon the bedroom will break. It’s starting to crack around the window. We say to them, you need to act quickly.

“Even if the wall is staying, there’ll be mould in the walls if it takes too long.”

Supplied The land slipped right against the house.

Dumas says they love the house, and to them, it’s “not just four walls”.

“For us, it’s a home. We’ve re-done the kitchen and bathroom, and we feel like it’s home home. The location is amazing, the view is great. You can hear the birds singing, weka in the garden.

“We love our home. We just want to repair it.”

Andy MacDonald / Stuff It was their first home and a dream come true. Then their back yard began slipping away.

Meanwhile, they are renting in Bishopdale, a nearby suburb, and can stay there until November or December. The house belongs to the son of a workmate, who is out of town with his own work until then.

They have been given a $20,000 lump sum from their insurer to cover accommodation.

She says the community has rallied, particularly her and Martichon’s employer, Air New Zealand, and workmates at Nelson Airport.

“From our team at Nelson Airport, we’ve had meals made, cookies, brownies, meals delivered at reception at the hotel (where they first stayed). Since we’ve been back to work, they’re giving us meat, even toilet paper.”

Supplied Water was flowing down the backyard before the land slipped.

She says a cattery in Hira is giving them half-price accommodation for their two cats for six months.

She would like Nelson City Council (NCC) to take responsibility for the land that subsided – as it is council reserve land.

She says she and Martichon had complained about the land’s potential instability a year ago.

“It’s because every time it rains we had a lot of water, like a waterfall. We have video of it.

“We complained a year ago and we followed up, but nobody came even came to see the damage,” Dumas says.

NCC community services group manager Andrew White said council replied to Dumas and Martichon in September last year “after they emailed us their concerns about water running onto their property”.

“We explained that the water was simply following the natural flow from high to low and that due to Nelson’s hilly environment this is something that occurs at hundreds of properties in our region.

“The slips that we experienced during the weather event were due to an unprecedented amount of rainfall, on already saturated ground.

NCC recovery manager Clare Barton said her team felt for the couple, “and all other property owners in the same situation”.

"Our first public meeting for those with yellow-and red-stickered housing is on Friday this week, where people can seek advice and support face-to-face with us and the other agencies involved in recovery.

“Anyone requiring financial support as a result of the floods should first speak to their insurer and then apply to the Mayoral Relief Fund for anything insurance can’t cover. They are also likely to be eligible for Civil Defence payments from the Ministry of Social Development.”