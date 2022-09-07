Hokitika family builds 'DOC hut' in their own backyard so kids can get an easy nature fix

A Hokitika father has built a full-scale replica of the humble back country DOC hut in his backyard, as a way to safely teach his children some valuable outdoor skills.

Zak and Sally Shaw’s two young children can manage a tramp of about an hour and a half each way, but their favourite DOC hut is in their own backyard.

Zak Shaw says his children, Cooper, 6, and Natalie, 4, were fully involved in the build of the 2.5m x 2.5m replica hut – more properly a back country bivvy – which they built in native bush on their own land, and only about 100m from their home in Blue Spur, near Hokitika on the South Island’s West Coast.

Having the kids “on the tools” is part of Shaw’s experiential education philosophy, developed during his outdoor education career, teaching disciplines including navigation, mountaineering, sea kayaking, snowcraft, whitewater kayaking and meteorology.

Experiential learning in this case involves “running questions by” the children, Shaw says, rather than simply telling them what to do.

READ MORE:

* This small New Zealand town is like taking a trip back to the 1980s

* Dress Smart founder has been to (nearly) every country in the world - and just loves this tiny South Island town

* Why we moved to a remote area our family couldn't place on a map

* Department of Conservation huts are pillars of freedom, long live the home-brew man



“For example, I might say to Coop: ‘What length screw should we put in here?’ Or, ‘What length timber should we use for this? Would you mind measuring it up? Will we need our earmuffs?’

“They’re good workers. They helped carrying stuff, holding the timber and marking it while I cut it.”

Zak Shaw Sally and Zak Shaw, with their children Natalie, 4, and Cooper, 6.

Zak Shaw The children were “on the tools” during the build last summer.

Having a bivvy in the backyard – actually 2.5 hectares of native bush – makes it accessible, he says.

“I want my kids to spend more time outdoors than inside in front of the TV. Having a bivvy in our backyard gives us the opportunity to learn outdoor and survival skills in a rugged yet safe environment.

“Because it’s right there, the main attraction, we don’t have to get in a car, drive, you don’t have to think about equipment, weather ... You just get into it.”

Zak Shaw Natalie and Cooper in their very own (replica) DOC hut.

This particular hut, which has three built-in bunks, and an option for a fourth, is a replica of the New Zealand Forest Service’s B55 design from 1963.

The B55 bivouacs were built as basic no-frills structures, mainly for deer cullers to store food and ammunition. They were called “crawl-ins” because of their low profile, but the Shaws’ one has been built with higher walls so people can stand in it.

The hut provides an opportunity for the children to engage in unstructured learning.

“Parents try to put a thing in front of their kids quite often,” Shaw says. “With the outdoors you put them there, and they go and do whatever they want; whether that’s playing with mud, picking up sticks, chasing each other with a native tree fern, sliding down a bank. It’s more creative.”

Zak says he’s trying to build his children’s strong connection to nature.

They help with pest control on the property, where they take turns emptying the DOC150 traps of (mainly) rats and stoats. The children have named each of 17 traps after a native bird, such as piwakawaka, tūī, and kārearea.

As well as clearing traps on their own property, Shaw says he’s trapping for one neighbour, and has just offered to run a trap line for another neighbour. “I’m probably across 15 to 20 acres,” he says.

Zak Shaw Zak Shaw wants to share his love of the outdoors with his children.

The couple do sometimes tramp with the children, including to DOC huts in further flung destinations.

“You need longer time periods,” Shaw says. “They walked 6km to Dillon Homestead Hut​ in the Taipo​ Valley. An hour-and-a-half for our kids is bang-on.

“If we don’t feel like going to a hut, then we just carry a tent, sleep in that and walk out the next day – walk up a river valley, get to somewhere cool, find some water, throw some rocks and light a fire, and you’re good.”

Zak and Sally Shaw, both 41, have lived in the Hokitika area for 10 years, after establishing Sally’s physiotherapy business there in 2012. Alongside a part-time photography business, Zak Shaw is working for Development West Coast, in a role aiming to develop the region’s nature economy.

Shaw says the West Coast is a “magical wonderland” for their children.

“It’s a very conscious life decision to live where we do. The environment is so good here and it’s matched to our values.”