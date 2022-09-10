$4 million-plus Master Builders Canterbury Supreme House of the Year has six of everything

Take a tour through the 2022 Master Builders $4 million+ Supreme House of the Year in Canterbury by Metzger Builders.

Homes in Fendalton, Christchurch are often large, but this new $4 million+ build raises the bar.

The house, built by Metzger Builders (MBL), has been voted the Master Builders Canterbury Supreme House of the Year, but there’s more.

The project has also won the best House Over $4m Award, Kitchen Excellence Award, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, McKenzie & Willis Interior Design Award, Schneider Electric Smart Home Award, and a Gold Award.

Supplied Dark-stained timbers help define the Supreme House of the Year for Master Builders Canterbury, constructed by Metzger Builders.

One of the judges commented that the house was one of the best he has seen in his 14 years of judging Master Builders homes in Canterbury. “It has the scale of a commercial build, but at the same time is highly liveable and sits comfortably alongside its suburban neighbours,” the judging panel said.

READ MORE:

* Young family built home 'on the smell of an oily rag', by sourcing building materials direct from China

* Award-winning courtyard house makes the best of an urban site

* 90s townhouses with 'extreme damage' get award-winning rebuild



“While it would compete with the most luxurious hotel for grandeur, it is also welcoming and unmistakably a family home.”

Supplied This is one of six living areas. It has a bar, and glass walls that provide a view into the eight-plus car garage.

The judges said the long driveway that crosses the Wairapa Stream helps build expectations. “However, reality defies even the highest expectation. This is a substantial home in anyone’s terms.”

Six of everything, including living rooms

The house has six living areas, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, an internal swimming pool and changing rooms, and a garage that houses eight-plus cars.

“This home pushes the boundaries in terms of its ambition, but it does so with a sense of style and grace,” the judges said.

Supplied The project also won the Kitchen Excellence Award, with the judges praising the opulence of the materials and craftsmanship.

Supplied This cinema room features an illuminated coffered ceiling.

The interior decor, kitchen and bathrooms were praised, but so too was the expansive outdoor living area, which was described as “first class”.

“The sitting and dining area opens to its generous counterpart outside, which features a patio covered by a large operable louvre roof complete with barbecue, wet bar, and outdoor fireplace.

A generous and lavish seating area has been designed with entertaining and socialising in mind.

“The indoor pool only adds to the ultra-luxury resort feel, with extensive sliding doors allowing two sides of the pool room to open up to the garden.”

Supplied/Stuff John Ross Architectural Builders won Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million, the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million category, and a Gold Award, for this two-bedroom home in Mount Pleasant, Christchurch.

Other big winners on the night included John Ross Architectural Builders, which won Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million, the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Mount Pleasant, Christchurch.

The judges said the two-bedroom home perfectly demonstrates how a simple rectangular plan and lean-to building form can be elevated into something truly special. “While the build obviously had its challenges because of the steep site, it is without a doubt an uplifting house. At a time when people’s budgets are tight, the home exemplifies how modest building materials, with skilful detailing and expert workmanship, can punch well above their weight.”

Williams Elvidg won the Supreme Renovation of the Year, Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Redcliffs, Christchurch.

Supplied Williams Elvidg won the Supreme Renovation of the Year, Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award for this home in Redcliffs, Christchurch.

“Like many homes across the city, this house could well have been lost to the Christchurch earthquakes. Suffering from severe damage to both the patios and retaining walls, its restoration is something to be celebrated as this sophisticated, stylish home has been faithfully brought back to its former glory.”

Duo Build won the New Home up to $500,000 category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Rolleston, Christchurch.

Clark Brothers Construction won the New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category, and a Gold Award for a twin-gabled, two-storey home in Rolleston, Canterbury.

Supplied Clark Brothers Construction, Winner of the New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category, and Gold Award, for this home in Rolleston, Canterbury.

Supplied Wayne Murray Builders won the Carters New Home $1 million - $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award for this home in Halswell.

Wayne Murray Builders won the Carters New Home $1 million - $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award, for a Modernist-style home in Halswell, Christchurch.

Holloway Builders won the New Home $1.5 million - $2 million category, and a Gold Award for a home in Mt Pleasant, Christchurch that is clad in a combination of cedar, schist and plaster.

Brendan Falloon Builders won the APL Sustainable and Environmental Excellence Award, and a Gold Award for a home in Ohoka, Christchurch.

The judges praised the “impressive range of passive and active sustainability measures”.

Supplied Brendan Falloon Builders took out the APL Sustainable and Environmental Excellence Award, and a Gold Award for this home in Ohoka, Christchurch.

Notable passive measures include optimal solar orientation, passive heating from exposed concrete floors, super insulation, natural cross ventilation and cooling from the rolling slatted screens. Bulk rainwater harvesting, extensive water storage and re-use, solar panels with battery storage, and an EV charging station are just some of the active measures incorporated.

“In addition to creating an inspiring home, the outdoor space has also benefitted from sustainable approaches with extensive areas of native species being planted on retired farmland to encourage the return of bird life.”

Supplied Bulk rainwater harvesting, extensive water storage and re-use, solar panels with battery storage, and an EV charging station are just some of the active sustainability initiatives in the Ohoka home by Brendan Falloon Builders.

John Garlick Builders won the Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million category, and a Gold Award for a home in central Christchurch, which the judges described as “a highly challenging project, demanding utmost precision and craftsmanship to realise the artistic vision.”

“Because of the home’s highly complex origami-inspired design, the sequencing of the build had to be planned with the utmost care. The result is a home that has been well thought through and appears almost jewel-like in its chiselled, precise appearance.”

Parsons Construction won the Builder’s Own Home Award, and a Gold Award for a home in Mount Pleasant, Christchurch.

Supplied John Garlick Builders won the Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million category, and a Gold Award for this home inÂ central Christchurch.

Mike Greer Homes Canterbury won the GIB Show Home Award, and a Gold Award for a home in Burwood, Christchurch.

Homes by Parklane won the Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $500K category, and a Gold Award for a home in Tai Tapu, Christchurch. The company also won the Volume/Group housing $500k to $750k category, and a Gold Award for a home in Lincoln, Christchurch.

The full list of winners can be viewed on the Master Builders House of the Year website.