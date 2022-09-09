Royal renovations: Buckingham Palace wallpaper was stripped 'piece by piece'

This beautiful, historic wallpaper in the Yellow Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace is being painstakingly removed for conservation.

It's rare to get a glimpse inside Buckingham Palace - the public generally only sees the formal rooms where the Queen would greet visiting dignitaries, and the drawing room where she sometimes delivered her Christmas message.

But two years ago, the royal family at Buckingham Palace released a video highlighting the painstaking stripping of the historic, 19th-century wallpaper in the Yellow Drawing Room.

In an Instagram post, the palace said the wallpaper was being taken away for conservation.

"Not only will this work restore the rare, fragile wallpaper, but it will simultaneously protect it from incurring damage from nearby construction work as part of the reservicing programme. Once the works are complete, the restored wallpaper will return to its home in the Yellow Drawing Room."

The Palace said the Reservicing programme was vital in order to "mitigate the risk of fire and flood and will ensure that old wiring is brought in line with current health and safety standards".

THEROYALFAMILY/INSTAGRAM It was a slow and steady process to remove the rare wallpaper, which will be reinstated in the Yellow Drawing Room when the reservicing works are complete.

The refurbishment would also improve visitor access and make the Palace more energy efficient.

THEROYALFAMILY/INSTAGRAM "The paper is desperately in need of conservation," said wallpaper conservator Allyson McDermott in the video. "It's very acidic, it's very fragile, and this is just a wonderful opportunity to do it whilst all the work is being carried out around the palace."

"Designed by Edward Blore in the 1840s, the East Wing of Buckingham Palace was built for Queen Victoria to provide more entertaining and living space for her expanding family.

"Blore's design included the famous central balcony on the front façade of the Palace, which was incorporated at Prince Albert's suggestion. Since then it has been used on many national occasions, including annually at Trooping the Colour."