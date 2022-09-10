'Playful' house with a tube slide is a Master Builders winner in Mount Maunganui

Every child's dream - a long slide that runs from inside to outside the house and back again. The Master Builders award-winning house by Calley Homes is in Mount Maunganui.

It’s a playful house in Mount Maunganui that catches our eye in the Bay of Plenty & Central Plateau Master Builders Awards for 2022.

The house was built Calley Homes, which also took out the Supreme House of the Year Award with another stunning home in Welcome Bay, Tauranga.

But first, the playful house, which won the Gerrand Flooring Lifestyle Award and a Gold Award. The awards judges praised the way the house reflects the playful personality of its artist owner, whose brief was “Lemon, Lime and Raspberry Fun”.

Supplied The slide house in Mount Maunganui, built by Calley Homes, also features colourful stained glass windows and murals along the fences.

And it’s the huge, stainess steel tube slide that pops outside the house that intrigues. It leads from the top of the stairs on the first floor to the living area below.

But, the creativity doesn’t stop there: “Colour-stained glass windows, bright tiles, unique feature walls and handmade lightshades create a charismatic interior style,” the judges note.

Supplied The awards judges said the house reflects the colourful personalities of the owners.

“The playful exuberance is continued to the exterior, with a two-storey wall that features a painted reflection of the pohutukawa trees that line the street. And the front fence is covered in art from the local community.”

Calley Homes says resource consent conditions mean the ome sits above the floodplains on a timber piled subfloor. This ensures the home can withstand coastal inundation surges and, in the case of a large-scale natural hazard, can be relocated entirely (in fact there are no permanent structures on the site), thereby ultimately improving the life cycle of the home far beyond New Zealand standards.⁠

Supplied You enter the slide at the top of the stairs (top right) and it spits you out in the family living room (below right and left).

Calley Homes’ Supreme House of the Year – a modern, black adobe-clad home – also won the award for best home over $1 million, the Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million category, and a Gold Award.

Special features highlighted by the judges include the striking black cladding, large pivot doors, and a “superb timber ceiling”. They also praised the “impressively large built-in bookcase, the media room, and kitchen with a scullery.

Supplied Calley Homes won the Master Builders Bay of Plenty & Central Plateau Supreme House of the Year award with this modern, black adobe-clad home in Tauranga.

Supplied The timber ceiling and black weatherboards in the Supreme House of the Year flow seamlessly between the inside and out.

“This was helped by early client engagement with the builder and architect, resulting in a coordinated and impressive outcome.”

David Reid Homes Taupō won the Bay of Plenty & Central Plateau Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million, Volume/Group Housing New Home $500K - $750K category, and a Gold Award for a home in Wharewaka, Taupō

Urbo Homes won the Bay of Plenty & Central Plateau Supreme Renovation of the Year for a historic, 100-year-old fishing cottage on Lake Rotoiti, Rotorua.

The project also won the Renovation up to $750,000 category, and a Gold Award.

Supplied Urbo Homes won the region's Supreme Renovation of the Year for the renovation of a historic, 100-year-old fishing cottage on Lake Rotoiti, Rotorua.

The judges praised the way the renovation preserves the original character of the old hunting and fishing lodge: “The home has been in the family for many generations, and to preserve it for future generations, all facilities have been updated to a very high standard. This includes modernised insulation, cladding, a new kitchen, and master bedroom with ensuite.

“A fun feature is the retention of the dart hole-covered door and wall surrounding the old dart board. This serves as a reminder to those who have missed in the past.”

Supplied/Stuff The wall beside the dartboard was left with all its dart holes intact to preserve part of the cottage's history.

Gudsell Designer Homes won the Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award for a home in Mt Maunganui, Tauranga

Fairbairn Builders won the Renovation over $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award for a home in Mt Maunganui, Tauranga that was “finely crafted” with aluminium cladding.

“Louvred roofing protects the comfortable outdoor living space on the upper floor, while a lovely kitchen with a secret scullery connects to alfresco dining with views over the beach community and pohutukawa trees below.

A full list of winners can be viewed on the Master Builders House of the Year site.