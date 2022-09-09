A home fit for a queen: Where did Queen Elizabeth II live?

September 1952: Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles and Princess Anne in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on the occasion of Prince Charles’ fourth birthday.

Buckingham Palace may be the best known of the royal residences - many a Kiwi tourist has waited at that London landmark to see the changing of the guard - but Queen Elizabeth II was clearly not a one-household woman.

The Queen, who died Friday morning New Zealand-time, was in fact at her beloved Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, at the time of her death.

She typically spent the (northern) summer there, before going to Sandringham in Norfolk from December until mid-February.

An analysis of the Queen's diary in 2015 by The Telegraph showed that, even seven years ago, she had dramatically reduced the amount of time she spent at Buckingham Palace, in favour of Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

The monarch spent 109 nights at Buckingham Palace in 2011, dropping to 88 nights in 2015. Nights at Windsor Castle rose from 119 to 159 in the same period, the newspaper revealed.

James Forde/For The Washington Post Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

While Buckingham Palace contains royal apartments, it is also a government building and may offer fewer home comforts than the Queen's other residences, particularly since it’s been undergoing a long-awaited £369 million overhaul of its electrics and plumbing, last replaced in the 1950s.

The revamp of the palace with its 19 state rooms, 240 bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms, began in April 2017 and was expected to last until 2027.

Even with its 775 rooms, Buckingham Palace can't be that hard to find your way around: In 1982, Michael Fagan scaled the walls of the palace, climbed in a window and found himself in the Queen's bedroom.

He sat on her bed chatting to her about the royal family for 10 minutes, before a chambermaid found him and led him away.

Fagan may have been alerted to the fact the Queen was in residence at Buckingham Palace by her royal standard, which was flown as a signal to the world that she was at home. In her absence, the Union flag flies above the building instead.

AP In this photo from 1965, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are surrounded by Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and, in the pram, Prince Edward, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Victoria Jones/AP In this undated photo issued on December 25, 2020, Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle.

Windsor Castle - place of retreat

Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, one of the home counties surrounding London, was the Covid retreat for the Queen.

The longest-occupied palace in Europe, it was also used as a refuge by the royal family during German bombing campaigns of WWII.

A major tourist attraction, it houses a significant portion of the Royal Collection of art. Prince Philip died there on April 9, 2021.

The lesser-known Frogmore House, a 17th-century English country house owned by the Crown Estate, is also in Berkshire, within a kilometre of Windsor Castle.

Sometimes used by the royal family for entertaining, in May 2018, it was the reception place after the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

AP In this photo from 1960, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and their children, Prince Charles, right, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, pose on the lawn of Balmoral Castle, in Scotland.

Perhaps the favourite?

The Balmoral estate in Scotland - long known to be a favourite residence - became more important too in recent years, and was no doubt favoured at least in part, as it offered the Queen more privacy, peace and space for relaxation than her other homes.

The 1856 castle is an example of Scottish baronial architecture, a category A listed building.

The Queen also had an official residence in Edinburgh, Scotland at the bottom of the Royal Mile, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. She used it while on business there.

Much of that palace is open to the public, including for tours of Mary, Queen of Scots' chambers (where she lived between 1561-1567).

123RF Sandringham house, one of the Queen’s country residences, in Norfolk.

Her very own house, Sandringham

The Jacobethan Sandringham House is in Norfolk, a largely rural county in England’s east.

Its environs will be known to some of us: In 1957, Queen Elizabeth broadcast her first televised Christmas message from there.

Unlike Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle - owned by the Crown - Sandringham House was owned personally by the Queen.

GovernorGeneralNZ/YouTube Government House guides Owen Mann and Heather Mills show us around the grand ballroom.

Closer to home

If you don’t feel like dusting off your passport to get a close-up look at the royal residences, a little closer to home is Government House in Wellington, the residence of the Governor-General, the Queen’s representative in Aotearoa.

It’s also where the royals stay on their New Zealand visits, and tours there are available to the public for free.