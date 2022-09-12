Massive art deco reno saw original floors stripped and relaid

The Waikato Supreme House of the Year winner is this house by Karl Kampenhout Builder.

Stunning new homes and renovations were celebrated in the Waikato this weekend, with the annual regional Master Builders awards.

The Supreme House of the Year award went to a spectacular home in Hamilton, built by Karl Kampenhout Builder (see video above). And the leading renovation project was an art deco restoration by Engas Developments, which won the Bunnings Renovation $750,000-$1.5 million category and a gold award.

The judges praised the spacious feeling of elegance evident in the rebuild, saying the renovation was well executed and was faithful to its original art deco design.

Supplied Engas Developments won the Bunnings Renovation $750,000-$1.5 million category and a gold award for this art deco home in Whitiora, Hamilton.

“Situated on a tight and challenging site, the house was completely stripped of its lining and cladding – both of which have been carefully replaced. The original rimu timber flooring has also been salvaged and used throughout the reconfigured layout.”

Karl Kampenhout Builder’s Supreme House of the Year project also won the Carters New Home $1 million-$1.5 million category and a gold award.

Supplied Art deco curves are evident in the outdoor living area, which has operable overhead louvres, and wide steps.

Supplied The contemporary kitchen features stained timber ply cabinetry with reeded glass display cabinets.

The judges noted the owner wanted a modern home – one that acknowledged the peace and quiet of the site and the lone kauri tree.

“This home features outstanding detail and complex design that required a high level of care and attention to detail. The interior has been finished to a high standard, creating a home that feels open and full of natural light. An outstanding feature is the novel revolving fireplace with an ultra-efficient wood burner.”

The judges were also impressed by the way the home maximised the tight site to make the most of the views over the Waikato River and the hills beyond.

Supplied The Master Builders Supreme House of the Year regional award went to this spectacular home in Hamilton, built by Karl Kampenhout Builder.

Karl Kampenhout Builder also won the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000-$1 million category and a gold award for a home in Leamington, Cambridge.

“Clad in locally quarried Hinuera stone, this modernist-inspired home blends in with its surroundings,” the judges noted. “It is positioned in a manner that takes full advantage of the sunlight and views on offer. Well-polished concrete floors provide thermal mass to radiate the sunlight absorbed during the day. To retain this free energy, the house has higher-than-code insulation.”

Supplied Karl Kampenhout Builder also won awards for this modernist-inspired home in Leamington, Cambridge.

Supplied The Cambridge home opens up to the outdoors at the rear.

Passive house

Brown Construction won the New Home $1.5 million-$2 million category, APL Sustainable and Environmental Excellence Award, and a gold award, for a passive house build in Matangi, Hamilton.

Described as a home for all seasons, this home has been built to European passive house standards under the eHaus Euro requirements. “Certification must pass a series of tests to meet high thermal performance and air quality standards,” the judges said.

Supplied Brown Construction won the New Home $1.5 million-$2 million category, APL Sustainable and Environmental Excellence Award, and a gold award for this passive house build in Matangi, Hamilton. There are 26 solar panels on the roof.

Supplied The passive house features a Zehnder mechanical ventilation system, EV charger station and Tesla batteries.

“EHaus homes are said to provide the premium standard when it comes to sustainability and performance. This home demonstrates why. Triple-glazed windows are strategically placed to align with the super-insulated wall frames, eliminating any thermal bridge. The use of low-carbon concrete allows for thermal heat storage, while power is generated from 26 solar panels with accompanying Tesla batteries and EV charger stations.”

Best kitchen and bathrooms

GD Pringle Building won the Resene New Home $2 million-$4 million category, Schneider Electric Smart Home Award, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, Kitchen Excellence Award and a gold award, for a home in Tamahere, Hamilton.

Supplied This home in Tamahere, Hamilton, built by GD Pringle Building won the Resene New Home $2 million-$4 million category, Schneider Electric Smart Home Award, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, Kitchen Excellence Award and a gold award.

The judges noted that strong, rectilinear forms are a recurring theme in this 480m² home, which has been broken down into a series of connected pavilions with multiple living areas.

“High plinths enable the home to sit proudly on its flat site. Playful use of varying deck and landscape levels follow the build’s rectilinear theme. The whole house feels peaceful, light and calm – even though it has varying decors to suit family members choices.

Supplied This is the kitchen that won the Kitchen Excellence Award.