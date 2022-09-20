Couple move from Auckland to Invercargill to lead a 'less selfish' life

Living in Invercargill means the Wyeths have more time with their children

When his third child was born, Auckland man Mike Wyeth realised big city life meant he had next to no time with his family.

He and wife Amanda Wyeth had both been working full-time and commuting two hours a day, and most days, he barely saw the children, Will, now 7, Archer, 4, and Poppy, 2.

“I was leaving in the morning before the kids woke up and coming back after the kids were asleep,” Wyeth says. “I was living for the weekends.”

The couple, both 36, loved the house they owned in Hobsonville, Auckland, one of The Block townhouses from season 7 of the show.

Wyeth says the three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 163m² townhouse was “a beautiful home, in a beautiful spot”.

“But we needed to get that family balance back.”

They looked south, initially to both Cambridge and Invercargill where they had family, and settled on New Zealand’s southernmost city.

Stuff Mike and Amanda Wyeth with Archer, 4, Poppy, 2, and Will, 7, enjoy a family day trip to Riverton.

“My biggest concern was that my career was going to stall, that there would be no jobs,” Wyeth says. “In the end, everything just clicked.”

Someone offered to buy their Hobsonville house “out of the blue” and they moved south in December 2020, without having jobs secured.

House prices in Invercargill were “extremely cheap” then, Wyeth says, although they have jumped in the intervening time.

Supplied The Wyeths’ new home has plenty of space, especially compared to their Hobsonville townhouse with its 212m² of land

“It’s probably still half the price of Auckland, with a larger home and larger section. You get more bang for your buck.”

The couple has purchased a 290m², three-bedroom-plus-office 1960s home on a section of about 800m².

While not wanting to discuss the exact price, he says their mortgage was initially “significantly less”, but they’ve since done a “pretty extensive renovation”.

Last month’s average house price for Invercargill was $473,893, according to QV. That compares to $973,848 for all of New Zealand, and $1,383,668 for Auckland.

Supplied Wyeth says Invercargill’s Queens Park is a wonderful asset to the city.

Finances, of course, weren’t the main driver for the move. Life now is much more family-centred.

“The school run is 10 minutes. I can start a bit later and drop the kids off and Amanda can leave earlier and pick the kids up.

Supplied The Wyeth children, Archer, 4, Poppy, 2, and Will, 7, out and about exploring Bluff.

“Will and Archer have joined the Star rugby club. They train Wednesday night and have a game on Saturday. I can go to their training at 5 o’clock on a Wednesday.”

Last summer, Wyeth was able to coach Will’s cricket team, popping out of work for half an hour to run the 3pm trainings, something that would have been impossible in Auckland.

“And they’re doing so much more. Will’s doing rugby, tennis and cricket. In Auckland, you can only do one sport to make it work.”

Supplied They have undertaken a substantial renovation and extension to their 1960s Invercargill home.

Wyeth says they get out and about on weekends, exploring Southland.

“I feel like I’m still a tourist,” he says.

“It’s a remarkable landscape, with Milford, the Catlins, the Southern Scenic Route down to Riverton and across to Milford, Riverton or Orepuki. Lots of beautiful little bays and beaches.”

Wyeth’s career fears proved unfounded. He initially secured a job working on strategic projects for Great South, Invercargill’s regional promotions and development agency, before moving to his specialist area, private equity venture capital, for Invest South.

Supplied Archer and Will check out the Croydon Aircraft Company at Mandeville, near Gore.

“If anything, it’s given me a greater opportunity being down here with my skill set. In Auckland that space is really competitive.”

He loves the fact that his work helps the region grow by supporting businesses seeking capital and expertise.

Amanda has also landed work, with a part-time role four days a week, as senior HR advisor for Southland District Council.

Supplied Amanda Wyeth with Poppy at Curio Bay in the Catlins.

But, what about the weather?

Common sense – and Niwa reports – suggest that temperatures in Southland are on average lower than the rest of the country, with relatively frequent frosts and snowfall, and less sunshine than the rest of New Zealand.

Wyeth says they’ve been lucky so far.

“I might be skewed here, but the summer we just had was amazing, and the winter was mild. And, while the storms were happening all around New Zealand, we were just immune to it.

“When we came down here, I told Amanda I wanted a pool. People joke and say, maybe a hot pool. But [last summer] we had the slippery slides out, the sprinklers on.

“As long as your house is warm, it’s fine. It’s cold outside, but nice and warm inside. You rug up.”