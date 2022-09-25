Blenheim home in 'wine country' is stunning Master Builders regional winner

This new home outside Blenheim, built by George Guthrie Construction, has won the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million award at the 2022 Cook Strait Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

Stand on the hilltop beside this award-winning home, and you can see Brancott Valley in one direction, Cook Strait and Cloudy Bay in the other.

Yes, it’s in the heart of the beautiful “wine country” outside Blenheim, and the house, built by George Guthrie Construction, has just won the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million award at the 2022 Cook Strait Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

In announcing the award on September 24, 2022, the judges praised the way the house celebrates the idea of retreat and expansion. The house was conceived as three simple gabled forms carefully arranged around a singular, linking flat roof.

“Although this is an exposed location, shelter and refuge can be sought all year round in one of the three outdoor living areas,” they said. “Beautifully finished dark standing seam Colorsteel and timber claddings give the exterior a balanced and textured finish. And sophisticated detailing and construction of both the exterior envelope and the interior elements showcase the skills of the designer and craftsmen involved in this stunning home.”

The judges also commented on the cedar ceilings, dark timber floors and polished precast concrete panels that bring a sense of richness, colour and depth to the interior spaces, allowing them to link seamlessly.

Supplied Special features of the interior include the cedar ceiling and double-sided fireplace.

The project also won the Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million category, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award and a Gold Award.

And if there’s a theme running through these awards, it has to be the incredible emphasis on outdoor living – every project makes this a priority.

Design Builders Wellington won the Carters New Home $1 million - $1.5 million, and a Gold Award, for a home in Birchville, Upper Hutt designed with entertainment in mind.

This house features two wings brought together with a central social hub that provides multiple entertainment areas surrounding a generously sized kitchen.

Supplied This new house in Birchville, Upper Hutt features symmetrical wings either side of a central entertaining hub. It was built by Design Builders Wellington who won the Carters New Home $1 million - $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award for the project.

“This cleverly designed home allows the light to play on a variety of different timber species used internally, adding true warmth to the interior, making the outdoor room a true focal point of the home,” the judges said.

The linking “outdoor room” has a TV and a double-sided fireplace that can also be enjoyed in the main family room and kitchen.

Ultimate entertainer’s dream

Contemporary Homes won the New Home $1.5 million - $2 million, Kitchen Excellence Award, Higgins Concrete - Outdoor Living Excellence, and a Gold Award, for a home in Tasman, Nelson.

“This cedar-clad home displays quality throughout, from the quality of the build itself to the materials selected,” the judges said.

The clifftop house has been designed so every room takes advantage of the expansive views across Tasman Bay. And the judges praised the way the discreet front entrance conceals the true picturesque views revealed upon entering the home, which has multiple spaces created to relax and entertain.

Supplied You can see why this home in Tasman won the Outdoor Living Excellence Award. With an outdoor kitchen, a huge seating area and three pools - this is Contemporary Homes' masterpiece.

Supplied And this is the indoor entertainers' kitchen, which won the Kitchen Excellence Award.

They also described the winning kitchen as “the ultimate entertainer’s dream”. The room has easy access to the outdoor living area, and there are clerestory windows that deliver natural light right into the heart of the kitchen.

“Special features include multiple benches and sinks. White minimalist cabinets that are bordered with timber elements and set against black marble splashbacks to create a stylish colour palette.”

Supreme Renovation winner

Supreme Renovation winner of the Cook Strait Supreme Renovation of the Year Award, Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award was a home in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt by Planit Construction.

Supplied The simple exterior of this Eastbourne home belies an exceptional build. The house by Planit Construction, won the Supreme Renovation winner of the Cook Strait Supreme Renovation of the Year Award, Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award.

Supplied Panoramic windows and skylights ensure the living area is flooded with light.

“In this compact home, attention to detail and superb craftsmanship are on display in every aspect of the house,” the judges noted. “Subtle design decisions have made a big impact in this renovation, which, overall is a skilful and carefully considered upgrade to an existing home.

“From the cleverly redesigned kitchen and the raked and battened ceiling in the front living room, to the street-facing glazing and innovative aluminium eyebrow, this renovation exudes pure craftsmanship.”

The full list of winners can be viewed on the Registered Master Builders House of the Year website.

Supplied And this is the new galley kitchen in the house.