Grand Designs NZ's new presenter Tom Webster 'accepted as a Brit with an accent'

A new presenter, a new timeslot and a new channel - Grand Designs NZ returns on TV1 with architect Tom Webster in the hot seat.

If you’re a Grand Designs NZ aficionado, you will have missed your “fix” last year. We can probably blame the pandemic, but there have also been big changes in the production of the show, notably a new presenter.

It’s a whole new era for Grand Designs NZ. For the past couple of years UK-born architect Tom Webster has been walking in Chris Moller’s shoes, filming away behind the scenes preparing the seventh series – and probably enjoying the fact he is not yet recognised in the street. (He will be; give it time.)

He knows he has big shoes to fill – Moller was a favourite. But, having spent a day on location with Webster, we can promise, you won’t be disappointed. This architect has even designed a rally car, but more on that later.

Webster, who is part-English and part-Sri Lankan, grew up in Bath, England, and studied architecture in Wales. He is very personable – it helps that he loves talking to people. He had been working at Cheshire Architects in Auckland, and was surprised to get a call-up to audition for the role, not least because he speaks with a British accent.

READ MORE:

* Architect Chris Moller quits Grand Designs NZ

* Couple selling dream Grand Designs house at Piha to embark on new venture

* Grand Designs UK lighthouse build that wrecked a marriage finished - but owner won't live in it

* Grand Designs UK's Kevin McCloud talks heart attacks and marriage splits



Supplied Meet architect Tom Webster, the new presenter of Grand Designs NZ, who has spent much of the past two years filming the new series.

“It was a great opportunity that came to me,” he says. “Grand Designs was looking for a new presenter for a new era. I had a couple of auditions, and they seemed to like me.”

And Webster says the timing worked for him. He and his architect wife Anna (they share a business) have made a big commitment to this country, having first toured on their honeymoon many years ago. “We had 12 months in New Zealand and left with the feeling that we hadn’t seen it all, and we were always going to return. And then two boys and three houses later, we had the opportunity to come back. That was around six years ago.”

They recently sold their house in Bath. “We have just bought a house on Auckland’s North Shore,” Webster says. “We love the freedom New Zealand gives the boys. They don’t even have to wear shoes.”

‘This is more about people and their stories’

He admits joining the Grand Designs team in front of camera, with all that entails, has been a big learning curve: “Everything is surprising when you change your career direction so greatly. This is a programme about architecture, but it is actually more about people and their stories. It’s a real bonus to be welcomed into people’s lives.

“Brits and Kiwis understand each other well. I have been accepted as a Brit in New Zealand and embraced by all these homeowners.”

And, it probably goes without saying the new Grand Designs presenter loves Kiwi architecture – he will be serving up some treats this season, starting with a build in the Chatham Islands. We will also be seeing the biggest house built for the show (in Northland), and a certified Passive House build in the Wairarapa. And that’s just the start.

“There is a huge variety in the scale of the different projects, and also the time frames,” he says. “Projects were affected by Covid lockdowns and the supply chain, but we’ve also done a prefabricated home with a very short timeframe.

“The ingenuity is amazing. New Zealand has always punched above its weight – this is a small country, but a leader when it comes to taking on the world, and inventing things. I am really enjoying the way New Zealanders will say, ‘yes, I can do that’.”

SUPPLIED Webster worked with Cheshire Architects for several years, and principal Pip Cheshire said last year, "he's part of the whanau".

Webster notes, as Kevin McCloud of Grand Designs UK did before him, that New Zealand houses are more inclined to sit lightly on the landscape. “Houses here are predominantly timber, light and open, and responsive to the environment, which is very different to Britain.

“There’s an informality about them – a generosity at times that I haven’t seen in traditional housing stock. And, living in a country that’s embracing the very different Māori cultural background, seeing how it is promoted, and the efforts to address some of the things that have gone wrong in the past is inspiring.”

Webster is also enamoured of the sustainable design initiatives he is seeing, and the desire of homeowners to minimise their carbon footprint. His own education included work on carbon neutrality.

As an architect in New Zealand, Webster worked on the Hotel Britomart, New Zealand’s first five Greenstar hotel in downtown Auckland. But he especially loves working with residential clients.

“You become friends, and when you do it right, you’re giving them something that changes their lives in ways that are more than was expected – it’s almost transformative.”

Screenshot Kiwis can expect to see a very diverse collection of projects on Grand Designs this season, including a build in the Chathams.

The architect does volunteer an unexpected background – after training as an architect, Webster went on to train as a car designer, and needless to say he is passionate about cars. He designed a rally car for the late world champion Colin McRae – the Colin McRae R4. Just one car was built, but he has models.

Webster is also a mad-keen cyclist, and he builds bikes. “I love tinkering,” he says, and that’s something his Grand Designs predecessor enjoys also.

But, with a hectic filming schedule that sees him travelling from one end of the country to the other, there’s probably not a lot of time for hobbies at present.

Grand Designs NZ screens on TVNZ1 on Tuesdays, beginning October 18, 2022