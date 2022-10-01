Owners commission the same builder more than a dozen times

The owners of this Havelock North home have commissioned Design Builders (HB) more than 12 times. Their latest home won the New Home $750,000 - $1 million category in the regional Master Builders awards.

Repeat business is a sure sign you are getting something right. And so it is for builders.

One builder in the 2022 Central North Island, East Coast and Hawke’s Bay Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition – Design Builders (HB) – has completed more than 12 jobs for the owners of a house in Havelock North that won the New Home $750,000 - $1 million category, and a Gold Award.

“When you are asked to build for the same client over a dozen times, it must say something great about the homes you are building,” the judges noted. “There was obviously a strong understanding of the clients’ brief, as this bespoke two-bedroom home reflects their style and has clearly delivered everything that they wished for.”

Exposed white-painted trusses and a high glazed gable end are key features of the large, open-plan family living area.

The exterior features painted plywood and timber battens, “which nicely complements the design”. Inside, large windows and skylights fill the house with natural light.

“This home has been well constructed, with great attention to all the finishings and paint work,” the judges said.

There's a classic country feel to the kitchen in the Havelock North home.

Other big winners were modern country homes that pay homage to the beautiful scenery.

A spectacular home in New Plymouth, built by Petersen and Barnes, won the Supreme House of the Year Award for the region. The project also won out the New Home $1.5 million - $2 million category, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award and the Scafit Outdoor Living Excellence Award.

This house features a mix of external cladding materials that complement the simplistic architectural box form. Standout features of this home include the guest bathroom with a sculptural basin, and the outdoor areas which have been designed with family living in mind.

This spectacular home in New Plymouth, built by Petersen and Barnes, won the regional Supreme House of the Year Award.

The New Plymouth home opens out to a pool and spa.

Most expensive build – $4+ million

The most expensive build in these awards went to a new home overlooking the Tukituki River in Patangata, Central Hawke’s Bay. The house, built by Davcon, won the New Home over $4 Million category, the Gas Hub Kitchen Excellence Award, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Resene Eco.Decorator Interior Design Award, and a Gold Award.

The judges described the build, which incorporates recycled items gathered from around the world, as “impressive”.

This new house in Central Hawke's Bay, by Davcon, won the New Home over $4 Million category, the Gas Hub Kitchen Excellence Award, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Resene Eco.Decorator Interior Design Award, and a Gold Award.

This is the award-winning kitchen in the Central Hawke's Bay house by Davcon.

“This was a large and challenging project, that required careful planning to accommodate all the sub-trades and services involved. The final result is an outstanding home, that has been beautifully constructed.”

Raked ceilings provide an openness, with a light and airy family living area. Other special features include the kitchen with handcrafted cabinetry that forms the centrepiece of the room. A large pantry, laundry and mud room are positioned behind the kitchen.

A covered outdoor living area with a fireplace can be enjoyed through all seasons.

Avenue Construction won the APL Sustainable and Environmental Excellence Award, and a Silver Award, for a home in Fitzherbert, Palmerston North.

“The homeowners have clearly embarked on this project with the future in mind,” the judges said. “Conscious choices have been made with their architect throughout the project to enhance the design, running costs, and lifecycle of the home.

“To list a few attributes, this home includes thermally broken aluminium double glazed joinery with low-e glazing, increased insulation throughout, photovoltaic panels with battery back-up, and solar hot water.

The APL Sustainable and Environmental Excellence Award was won by Avenue Construction, which built this home in Fitzherbert, Palmerston North.

The large kitchen in the Palmerston North home provides an exceptional amount of storage.

“This home has been personalised to suit the owner’s current requirements but futureproofed in many ways to allow for changing lifestyles.”

A full list of winners can be seen on the Registered Master Builders House of the Year website.