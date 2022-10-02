Stunning Twizel holiday home takes top honours in Mid-South Canterbury

The Supreme House of the Year for the Mid and South Canterbury Master Builders is this holiday home in Twizel, by Dimension Building.

It’s not always the most expensive builds that command the highest praise. This year’s Supreme House of the Year for the Mid and South Canterbury Master Builders region is a holiday home in Twizel that came in well under $1 million.

The house, built by Dimension Building, also won the New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, Resene Eco.Decorator Interior Design Award, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, and a Gold Award.

The judges said the well-priced holiday home ticks all the boxes for rest and relaxation: “The quality of construction and design is truly impressive. It’s a home with several clear winning features, and no drawbacks.

Supplied Bench seating and expansive glazing maximises the attractive outlook from the Twizel home.

“High standards of design and construction are visible from the blockwork chimney, luxurious bathroom, refined kitchen, and unique living spaces. And the owner’s keen eye for interiors has helped to create a restful new home.”

In announcing the bathroom award, the judges noted the bathroom was robustly designed to accommodate three teenage girls and is in keeping with the rest of the home’s natural finishes.

“Bespoke details, such as the vanity mirror which doubles as a splashback and houses the tapware, add individuality and charisma to the design.”

Supplied The judges also praised the bathrooms, noting the "floating vanities' with tapware mounted within the mirrors.

Dimension Building was on a roll in this year’s awards, also winning the New Home $1.5 million - $2 million category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Rosewill, Timaru.

“Nestled amongst the rolling Hunter Hills, this home has been designed as a peaceful retreat for its professional occupants,” the judges noted. “It has been well positioned to take in the distant panorama of the Southern Alps set against a foreground of rich green pasture. The outdoor space is sheltered by a superb stone retaining wall protecting it from the prevailing winds.”

Supplied Dimension Building also won the New Home $1.5 million - $2 million category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award for this home in Rosewill, Timaru.

Supplied The outdoor living area is positioned beneath a Corten steel pergola.

The house features a large outdoor living area with a Corten pergola - of some magnitude – that filters the overhead light, casting striped shadows on the paving.

And Dimension Building took out the Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million category as well, and a Gold Award, for a home in Highfield, Timaru.

Another winner was David Reid Homes Waitaki/South Canterbury, which won the Kitchen Excellence Award, and a Gold Award for a home in Waimate, South Canterbury.

Supplied This Waimate home by David Reid Homes Waitaki/South Canterbury won the Kitchen Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

Supplied And this is the winning kitchen in the Waimate home.

“This kitchen exudes individuality, luxury, and craftsmanship,” the judges said. “A black marble island bench with waterfall ends stands alongside a stunning timber wall, and the ceiling formed by exposed joists to the mezzanine floor above adds warmth to the space.

“Unique features are the hallmark of this kitchen, including a secret door leading to a well-equipped scullery and a barista friendly shelf that slides the coffee machine out of its hidden location.

