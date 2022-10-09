Spectacular $4 million-plus Queenstown home fulfils homeowner's dream

Everything about this spectacular Queenstown home built by Trinity QT Construction works to fulfill the homeowner's dream - there's even a rooftop whiskey bar.

It’s not always the large homes that win awards, but there was no going past this magnificent Queenstown home when the Master Builders judges visited recently.

The $4m-plus house, built by Trinity QT Construction, has won the 2022 Registered Master Builders Southern Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million award.

But that’s not all. It has also won the New Home over $4 million category, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, Outdoor Living Excellence Award and a Gold Award.

Designed for a well-travelled homeowner, the bespoke home designed by Mason & Wales sits in a perfect location, with expansive views to Lake Hayes and the surrounding mountain ranges.

Supplied Schist walls, sharp architecture and an exceptional build define the Master Builders Southern Supreme House of the Year over $1 million. This Queenstown build by Trinity QT Constuction was in excess of $4 million.

“The use of natural local materials, a natural colour palette, and its industrial “twist”, ensures the home complements its surroundings,” the judges said. “The design features multiple claddings and architectural forms that require workmanship accuracy from the ground-up.”

“Low-pitched roofs, multiple cladding junctions, concealed details, floor-to-ceiling joinery units, and spacious ceiling heights have all added to the level of workmanship required on this complex project. Walking around this home, it was clear the depth of construction and detailing by all involved. This build is outstanding and was a pleasure to judge.

Supplied/Stuff Trinity QT Construction, has won the Southern Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million award Master Builders Queenstown 6.10.22

Outdoor Living Excellence Award

In announcing the Outdoor Living Excellence Award, the judges said the ability to entertain underpinned the conceptual brief of the Queenstown house.

“There is an outdoor area for every occasion - irrespective of the mood, view, and weather. A roof protects the full outdoor kitchen, and north-facing dining takes advantage of the spectacular views over to Coronet Peak. The protected outdoor area also has relaxed seating warmed by a large outdoor fire.”

There is one unique feature hidden behind the firewood – a secret door – where a spiral stone staircase takes you to a rooftop whiskey bar. “This space is a perfect illustration of how the home’s outdoor living caters to every mood and occasion.”

Supplied The Queenstown project won the Outdoor Living Excellence Award.

Supplied The rooftop whiskey bar is reached via a secret door and a spiral staircase.

Buildcraft won the Southern Supreme House of the Year - Under $1 million for a holiday home in Wanaka. The build also won the New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category, and a Gold Award.

“This architecturally designed home meets the owners’ vision of a home that inspires genuine holiday living,” the judges noted. “The western red cedar vertical cladding, eyebrow feature and soffits showcase the builders’ careful attention to detail and outstanding workmanship.”

The judges also said the home’s compact layout “cleverly delivers everything you need plus a little more”.

Supplied Buildcraft won the Southern Supreme House of the Year - Under $1 million for this holiday home in Wanaka.

“The sizeable hallway doubles as a living space, opening to a sheltered private deck and outdoor pizza oven. This creates an ambience perfect for entertaining – the pizza oven is a handy addition, helping keep you warm on those chilly evenings. And the practical galley kitchen is in harmony with the outside area, for dining inside and out.

They said the sloping ceiling expands the volume of the living space and, for those walking through the home for the first time, evokes curiosity.

Supreme Renovation of the Year

Roger Gilchrist Building Services won the Southern Supreme Renovation of the Year, winner of the Renovation over $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award for the renovation of a stunning pre-1900s homestead in Oamaru.

Supplied This historic 19th-century homestead in Oamaru, rebuilt by Roger Gilchrist Building Services won the Master Builders Southern Supreme Renovation of the Year.

Supplied The Oamaru renovation included a large extension for family living.

“As is the case for homes of this era, nothing tends to be level, square, or constructed as first thought,” the judges said. “And true to form, this project was no different. Problem solving, and coming up with alternate solutions for the owner, played a big part in getting the renovation over the line.

“Supreme in every sense of the word, the home’s restored beauty and grandeur is testament to what was a great team effort.

“This historical homestead has been skilfully and fastidiously returned to its former glory. Replication of traditional construction methods feature prominently; you also see this in the way specific materials have been reused, such as original wooden joinery. However, at its core the two-storey homestead is a careful blend of old and new.

Supplied The garden structures enhance the overall beauty of the landscape at the Oamaru homestead.

“This is most evident in the addition to the original structure, which accommodates garaging, a games room, and study. New kitchen and dining living spaces are the home’s pulse and have been designed to be a communal space to gather and relax.

“To maximise light and tranquillity, openings on each side flow through to walled terraces, connecting the new spaces to exquisite gardens.”

Best show home

One of the best show homes we have seen has also caught the eye of the southern judges. David Reid Homes Queenstown won the Gib Show Home category, and a Gold Award for the Queenstown house.

Supplied David Reid Homes Queenstown won the Gib Show Home category with this home in the town.

Supplied This is the interior of the award-winning David Reid show home in Queenstown.

“This home is situated on a prominent corner site, maximising all it has to offer a potential client. This is evident on walking up to the home, where you are immediately drawn to the breathtaking views and the home’s positioning to capture the sun.

“There is a deliberate focus on demonstrating both the home’s versatility and ability to entertain. Whether it be in the outdoor covered area by the fire, or the living area skylights that admire the snow-capped mountains outside, this home has something for everyone.”

Kitchen Excellence Award

Toitoi Holdings NZ won the Kitchen Excellence Award, Schneider Electric Smart Home Award, McKenzie & Willis Interior Design Award, and a Gold Award for a home in Cardrona.

“Designed to accommodate all who stay, the kitchen is the focal point of this lodge,” the judges said. “The kitchen is designed to function for all occasions - from casual Sunday morning breakfasts to more formal evening dinner parties.

“Sleek and streamlined in appearance, the back wall cabinetry extends to the dining space and opens into a cocktail cabinet. The selection of finishes, textures, and colour palette blend beautifully with the lodge style. And the cluster of hanging, hand-blown lights round off what is truly an entertainer’s dream kitchen.”

Supplied This is the winner of the Kitchen Excellence Award - a Cardrona home built by Toitoi Holdings NZ.

Supplied The Cardrona home also won the Schneider Electric Smart Home Award, McKenzie & Willis Interior Design Award and a Gold Award.

The judges said the owners have taken full advantage of the benefits of automation, installing an intelligent building control system. “Be it heating, lighting, access and security, the system gives the owners full control of their home – even when they are not there”.

The interior design was also praised: “In true lodge style, the careful choice of furnishings and building materials are what make this space. The exposed wooden beams, painted panelling, natural palette of colours, and the addition of local schist stone to the impressive fireplace, set the tone.”

