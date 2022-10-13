Property investor recreates own home in miniature for the neighbourhood kids

Sue Heazlewood has finally created the playhouse she would have loved to have for her six children.

When Sue Heazlewood​ finally bought the rural property of her dreams, she loved it so much, she had it built again in miniature.

Heazlewood commissioned her landscapers to build a one-bedroom playhouse, painted in the same Resene Lemon Grass colour as her main home in Ohoka, on the northern outskirts of Christchurch.

At 8.5m by 6.5m (55m²), the one-bedroom playhouse is bigger than many tiny homes people live in full-time.

It comes complete with a skylight (“so the kids can see the stars”, Heazlewood says), single beds, couches and bookcases to make it feel like home.

It has a small table for younger children and a bigger table for the older ones, and childhood essentials such as a rocking horse.

Heazlewood, a grandmother of one, and one on the way, says she would have loved to have it for her own six children, now aged between 25 and 31, and knows her grandchildren will enjoy it when they’re old enough.

“What I’ve always wanted – and what I wanted for the children – is what I’ve created now.

“I was dying to be a nana for a long, long time. So I had it built to match the house, with Linea weatherboard Lemon Grass the same as the house.

“It is just such an amazing space that I know my grandchildren will cherish.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The playhouse is 55m² and does not currently have a bathroom or kitchen, although there is room to add those later.

Meanwhile, the neighbourhood children are benefitting, as Heazlewood enjoys hosting local celebrations for the subdivision where she’s lived for the past six years.

“The kids in the street play in it. We have a lovely cul-de-sac here. We have a BBQ at Halloween, an Easter egg hunt [at Easter]. It’s always a lot of fun with my garden.”

She says children aged from one to 10 have made use of the playhouse in recent years.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The playhouse features lime green and plenty of whimsical touches to appeal to the children.

Prior to living rurally, Heazlewood spent some years living across three storeys, including the penthouse, in a central Christchurch apartment building.

“I hated it,” she says. “There was no garden. We were there for six years.”

She initially bought the 5500m² section, with a one-year-old house on it, before buying the neighbouring property and doubling her landholding.

“It was a bare paddock when I bought it. I brought in a lot of established trees, from ornamental pears to oaks.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Heazlewood has created a space that she would have loved to have had when her own children were younger.

She brought in a landscaper to create a garden with the brief of “rustic formal”, with lots of buxus hedges.

Her own speciality is annuals, and she changes the colour scheme for the flowers each year.

“I love to grow annuals, about 15,000 a year in the glasshouse. This year is blue. It’s cosmos and asters at the moment, lobelias coming through.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Heazlewood’s book, Tails of Tangleby Gardens, is set in and around the playhouse and property.

The city-slicker turned country-lover has been so inspired by her surroundings, she’s written a book for children called Tails of Tangleby Gardens, which she has self-published. She has another three books in the works, including a 170-recipe cookbook for adults.

Tails of Tangleby Gardens features talking animals and youngsters learning to cook. It’s set at the Ohoka property, and includes photographs, as well as illustrations by Māpua-based illustrator Jane Smith.

“The illustrator came here and had a good look around,” Heazlewood says. “I wanted a child who came here after reading the book to think, ‘Oh, I’m actually there.’”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Heazlewood’s house in Ohoka was built in 2014.

For the playhouse, Heazlewood chose colours that she thought would suit all children. She has green and white gingham curtains, a couch in lime green velvet.

“It’s very pretty, and cute for the children.

“The kids have their own space and they can act out adult things like their cooking and dollies.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Heazlewood’s main house has more formal, classical styling.

Heazlewood, 56, is a property investor who has mostly “stepped back” from her work buying, repairing, and on-selling earthquake-damaged homes.

Her book-writing, and work on her own garden, is taking over, but her love of cooking remains, which is why she has written books with recipes included.

“I’ve always been a major cook: Cooking is my absolute passion. The kids would get a menu on a Sunday night with three choices for school lunch every day. They would go through and tick what they wanted.

“We did a lot of low carb, lots of different salads, beautiful quiches, and, when they were little, traffic light sandwiches [tomato, lettuce, orange from smoked cheese].

“What was for dinner was always on the splashback in the kitchen because I got sick of them asking, What’s for dinner?

“It was a lot of work but I loved it, absolutely loved it.”

She says her cooking is “rustic formal” – the same as her landscaping style.

“I like doing a lot of flavour combinations. At the moment, I’m doing lamingtons; blueberry with a lemon curd, cream cheese frosting.

“I like to push the ordinary boundaries.”

*Sue Heazlewood’s book Tails of Tangleby Gardens, $49.95, is available at tangleby.co.nz.