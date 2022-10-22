Celebrated author Fiona Kidman: 'I could've had other, more profitable, careers'

Dame Fiona Kidman has been living on her street in Hataitai, Wellington, for more than 50 years.

Dame Fiona Kidman has been writing for 60 years and – when she has a project – still has a four-hour-a-day discipline, and a 1000-word target.

Kidman, 82, says she feels fortunate to live in Wellington, her home of more than 50 years.

FIONA KIDMAN:

I live in Hataitai on a clifftop looking over Cook Strait and back towards the Hutt Valley. The property is two-sided, with an enormous panoramic view.

I’ve lived here just on 50 years, and I was two doors along for four years before that. Hataitai’s a wonderful neighbourhood, established in the late 1920s, and my house will have its 100th birthday before long.

It’s 152m², a big old house that sprawls over the hillside, but it’s not flash.

I have a little studio apartment downstairs with a family member living there. Apart from that I’ve been living alone since my husband, Ian, died five years ago.

KEVIN STENT Kidman cherishes this pounamu presented to her when she was made Honoured New Zealand Writer at the 2017 Auckland Writers Festival.

I have 49 steps up from the road to my house. Many years ago, when my mother lived with us, we had a little cable car put in; it can take two or three people. I do still walk up my steps quite a bit for exercise:

And, I walk with friends at the weekend. We try to choose different places around Wellington. I have walked up Mount Kaukau this year, which I’m proud of. It’s a climb.

For my daily walk, I often walk around Lyall Bay. I did it this morning and nearly got blown away. It was good and exhilarating. I came home feeling a lot better than when I set off, as I always do.

We get the northerlies and the southerlies. Sometimes they wear you down after a few days, but essentially, it’s just the way it is. The wind is part of life.

KEVIN STENT Kidman has been collecting blue glass for years, and loves these pieces given to her by friends. They sit above the desk where she works.

I grew up in Northland and I love it, still have links with it. But Wellington is home: I think I’m incredibly fortunate. I moved here on my 30th birthday in 1970, for my husband’s job: He was a school teacher on transfer.

This year I’ve had So Far, For Now published at the end of March. It’s not a strict chronological memoir, more a series of essays about things to do with my life. The first and last ones deal with widowhood – not a widely discussed part of people’s lives.

When I first became a widow, I did feel a bit like I’d passed my used-by date. After 58 years together, it’s a huge adjustment.

KEVIN STENT The wooden trinket box was made by WW1 prisoners of war, depicting the camp on Matiu Somes Island. It was a gift to Kidman’s husband from his stepmother.

You have to think about how you want to do your life. You’ve been bereaved, but there‘s still a life to live and you want to do that as much as possible.

Apart from the release of that book, I’ve been doing a number of small commissions, of which Pānui for Read NZ has been quite a major. It’s a public lecture, but they publish it as a small book.

I’ve always worked from home, in various parts of the house. I have a room that looks out onto the garden and has a glimpse of the sea. It doubles as a spare room. I have lots of grown-up grandchildren who occupy the bed sometimes.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The fishing trawler model was a gift from one of Kidman’s grandson’s to his grandfather.

This is officially my 60th year of calling myself a writer: I’ve been writing since I was 22. I do have work disciplines. If I’m working on a project, I work from nine in the morning until one. I aim for the magic thousand [words] a day.

KEVIN STENT The art nouveau vase belonged to Kidman’s much-loved aunt. “She used to keep it filled with flowers beside her telephone. She was a great one for talking endlessly on the telephone.”

I think another novel is possible. I’m at the thinking stage: I’m making a few notes here and there, collecting up bits of information in my head and as I do that the characters start to have a life of their own which is outside me.

As a child, I wrote a lot and did well in English from a young age. I could've had other more profitable careers, but I’m glad I didn't.

I feel putting things in books is enduring, and I’m a writer who has a passion for social justice, which I’ve been able to express in my writing.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The paintings in the lounge by Kidman’s grandson, London-based artist Raphael Kidman, were an 80th birthday present.

You don’t know what’s going to happen to your books in the future. Some of mine are entirely forgettable. I’ve written 35.

If I had a wish about myself as a writer, it’s that I had the passionate energy that I had as a younger writer. Age changes you. What I have now is more craft at my fingertips. To have everything at once would be lovely.

*Fiona Kidman will give the pānui (lecture), ‘The heart of the matter’ for Read NZ Te Pou Muramura on November 9 at National Library, Wellington. Tickets are free but limited.